Love Gomez to bits but is he just too nice.
He seems quite happy to be the ideal squad player for both Liverpool and England. I think he is hugely talented but just doesn't seem to have the drive to a nailed on starter. Great for us but will he finish his career and wonder what it could have been. Or will he just be content with having a great medal collection and the knowledge that he was a minor part of some excellent teams.
I wouldnt say he played a minor part last season, or in 19/20. Season brefore last as well - he was playing and starting regularly before going down with an injury, missing some games, and losing his place as a result.
And yes, he may well be fine with his role here, than play maybe 500 more mins a season on a club that isnt Liverpool. Not sure thats him being too nice to be honest! He can build on what was a very good season last year, that should be, and likely is his focus.