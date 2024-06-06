SamLad you should probably ignore the football this summer, judging by your comments in a few threads it won't do your blood pressure any good at all.



I agree completely mate. to be honest all the 115 shite has me questioning why the hell any of us bother, it's so bloody depressing.although I completely understand the players want to maximize their career years and love to see them do well at that level, I've totally had it with our players getting abused by their national teams and would prefer our lads not to be involved. eg if Scotland manage to progress, Robbo will likely play every minute he's available. and we've seen that movie before.I don't give a tiny fart who wins the Euros. good chance I won't watch a minute of the competition.