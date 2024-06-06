« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

MonsLibpool

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7280 on: June 6, 2024, 07:34:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June  6, 2024, 07:02:06 pm
he'll keep the bench warm.  Southgate only wants him in case of injuries to the back 4.  which is a total effing joke of course.
He's happy being part of the squad even if he's a sub.
SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7281 on: June 6, 2024, 07:40:17 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June  6, 2024, 07:34:36 pm
He's happy being part of the squad even if he's a sub.
I get that, but I'd prefer if he stayed the hell away and got more of a break.
killer-heels

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7282 on: June 6, 2024, 09:20:29 pm
Quote from: Bread on June  6, 2024, 06:06:04 pm
Should be starting at either CB or LB but suspect Southgate will utilise Konsa, Dunk, Guehi and a half-crippled Shaw before Gomez sees a football pitch.

Not saying he will definitely start, but Southgate loves Gomez. He will be higher up the pecking order than people think.
exiledintheUSA

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7283 on: June 6, 2024, 09:31:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June  6, 2024, 09:20:29 pm
Not saying he will definitely start, but Southgate loves Gomez. He will be higher up the pecking order than people think.

Absolutely, can see him being involved in all the group games and see where he goes...
SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7284 on: June 7, 2024, 06:18:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on June  6, 2024, 09:20:29 pm
Not saying he will definitely start, but Southgate loves Gomez.
Why do you say that. Has he picked him previously?

He likely thinks Joe's versatility is a big plus.
killer-heels

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7285 on: June 7, 2024, 06:52:46 am
Quote from: SamLad on June  7, 2024, 06:18:48 am
Why do you say that. Has he picked him previously?

He likely thinks Joe's versatility is a big plus.

He had picked him before, its just that Gomez has been injured a lot. Remember he got his two knee injuries on England duty.

Southgate managed him when he was U21 manager and has talked about him a lot ever since.
bird_lfc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7286 on: June 7, 2024, 07:45:53 am
Quote from: SamLad on June  6, 2024, 07:02:06 pm
he'll keep the bench warm.  Southgate only wants him in case of injuries to the back 4.  which is a total effing joke of course.

Is that not exactly what he does for us, though?
John C

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7287 on: June 7, 2024, 08:03:02 am
Quote from: SamLad on June  6, 2024, 07:40:17 pm
I get that, but I'd prefer if he stayed the hell away and got more of a break.
As usual fans not giving a fuck what a player wants, perhaps even desperately wants.

Good luck Joe, enjoy the tournament and tell the decent Palace players to consider coming to the Reds if Slot wants them.
SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7288 on: June 7, 2024, 04:45:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June  7, 2024, 06:52:46 am
He had picked him before, its just that Gomez has been injured a lot. Remember he got his two knee injuries on England duty.

Southgate managed him when he was U21 manager and has talked about him a lot ever since.
Southgate's going for the hat trick .....
SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7289 on: June 7, 2024, 04:46:41 pm
Quote from: John C on June  7, 2024, 08:03:02 am
As usual fans not giving a fuck what a player wants, perhaps even desperately wants.

Good luck Joe, enjoy the tournament and tell the decent Palace players to consider coming to the Reds if Slot wants them.
I respect what he wants, don't have to agree with it.  see killer's post / my reply above.

Mo and Keita - just to name 2 - got ruined by their national teams. as did Studge.
jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7290 on: June 7, 2024, 04:47:14 pm
Quote from: John C on June  7, 2024, 08:03:02 am
As usual fans not giving a fuck what a player wants, perhaps even desperately wants.

Good luck Joe, enjoy the tournament and tell the decent Palace players to consider coming to the Reds if Slot wants them.

I agree John, if any player has earned this chance, it's Joe after everything he's been through.
SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7291 on: June 7, 2024, 04:48:55 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June  7, 2024, 04:47:14 pm
I agree John, if any player has earned this chance, it's Joe after everything he's been through.

and if he gets injured - yet again - after subbing on to give Walker or Stones a rest?
Yorkykopite

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7292 on: June 7, 2024, 04:50:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June  6, 2024, 07:02:06 pm
he'll keep the bench warm.  Southgate only wants him in case of injuries to the back 4.  which is a total effing joke of course.

You're going to have an angry summer!
SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7293 on: June 7, 2024, 04:52:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2024, 04:50:07 pm
You're going to have an angry summer!
I am already mate  :)
Redbonnie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7294 on: June 7, 2024, 06:47:30 pm
After Sterling going for him and being allowed to stay I am glad for him. Nice that Gomez is there and the rat isnt :)
jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7295 on: June 7, 2024, 06:48:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June  7, 2024, 04:48:55 pm
and if he gets injured - yet again - after subbing on to give Walker or Stones a rest?

He's played plenty of games for us without getting injured.
SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7296 on: June 7, 2024, 07:02:48 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June  7, 2024, 06:48:14 pm
He's played plenty of games for us without getting injured.
LOL you can say that about just about any player, until injury hits. and we know more than most teams what over-using players does to their susceptibility to muscle problems.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7297 on: June 7, 2024, 07:23:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June  7, 2024, 07:02:48 pm
LOL you can say that about just about any player, until injury hits. and we know more than most teams what over-using players does to their susceptibility to muscle problems.

Well we might as well stop playing sport all together as people are bound to get injured playing them!

Ridiculous overreaction.

He's a player who's had a good season and can play in every position in the back four Southgate would have been fucking stupid not to take him
Knight

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7298 on: June 10, 2024, 07:41:25 am
SamLad you should probably ignore the football this summer, judging by your comments in a few threads it won't do your blood pressure any good at all.
SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7299 on: June 10, 2024, 09:16:17 am
Quote from: Knight on June 10, 2024, 07:41:25 am
SamLad you should probably ignore the football this summer, judging by your comments in a few threads it won't do your blood pressure any good at all.
I agree completely mate. to be honest all the 115 shite has me questioning why the hell any of us bother, it's so bloody depressing.

although I completely understand the players want to maximize their career years and love to see them do well at that level, I've totally had it with our players getting abused by their national teams and would prefer our lads not to be involved.  eg if Scotland manage to progress, Robbo will likely play every minute he's available.  and we've seen that movie before.

I don't give a tiny fart who wins the Euros.  good chance I won't watch a minute of the competition.
Samie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7300 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 pm
DiggerJohn

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7301 on: Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June  7, 2024, 06:52:46 am
He had picked him before, its just that Gomez has been injured a lot. Remember he got his two knee injuries on England duty.

Southgate managed him when he was U21 manager and has talked about him a lot ever since.

Think you got that wrong tripper saka eze konza walker have all played left back in euros still no joey sighting
Clint Eastwood

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7302 on: Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm
It's pretty weird. I don't know why he selected him if he's so unwilling to play him at LB. Will be glad to see the back of Southgate, all he's done is ruin their pre-season.
Eeyore

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7303 on: Today at 12:19:32 am
Love Gomez to bits but is he just too nice.

He seems quite happy to be the ideal squad player for both Liverpool and England. I think he is hugely talented but just doesn't seem to have the drive to a nailed on starter. Great for us but will he finish his career and wonder what it could have been. Or will he just be content with having a great medal collection and the knowledge that he was a minor part of some excellent teams.
Dim Glas

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7304 on: Today at 01:19:51 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:19:32 am
Love Gomez to bits but is he just too nice.

He seems quite happy to be the ideal squad player for both Liverpool and England. I think he is hugely talented but just doesn't seem to have the drive to a nailed on starter. Great for us but will he finish his career and wonder what it could have been. Or will he just be content with having a great medal collection and the knowledge that he was a minor part of some excellent teams.

I wouldnt say he played a minor part last season, or in 19/20. Season brefore last as well - he was playing and starting regularly before going down with an injury, missing some games, and losing his place as a result.

And yes, he may well be fine with his role here, than play maybe 500 more mins a season on a club that isnt Liverpool.  Not sure thats him being too nice to be honest! He can build on what was a very good season last year, that should be, and likely is his focus.
