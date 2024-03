I think he's getting a bit of unfair criticism today. I dont think he was helped a lot by those in front of him letting runners go, once that happens doesn't matter who you you'll look poor. Nothing worse as a defender than to have people coming at your from all angles

Maybe it was a tactic I don't know, but in that first half it didn't look like Salah was tracking back much to help him. I know it was Wan Bisaka who was the full back but its an extra body to deal with