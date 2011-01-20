Weirdly his best performances have been at left back, when hes right back he like Robbo gets caught out of position a fair bit.



Those brain farts he used to be prone to have been fewer and further apart this season, whichever position he plays in. That said, I wonder if being played in an unfamiliar/unnatural position helps sharpen his focus on the job in hand - extra pressure can have that effect on some people.In any case, he has been simply immense all season. Absolute superstar of a player