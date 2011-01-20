« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 756908 times)

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7080 on: March 8, 2024, 01:35:11 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on March  8, 2024, 01:33:13 am
When we win the league with 3 games to spare hes moving straight up to striker and the teams entire purpose will be to feed him a goal.

its just the right thing to do   ;D
Let him take a peno. :)
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7081 on: March 8, 2024, 07:24:15 am »
If he is the centre back at the weekend then he has previous of being outstanding against City. He was man of the match last season in this fixture. The downside is I wanted him at left back to stop Foden.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7082 on: March 8, 2024, 07:46:42 am »
Weirdly his best performances have been at left back, when hes right back he like Robbo gets caught out of position a fair bit.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7083 on: March 8, 2024, 04:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  8, 2024, 07:46:42 am
Weirdly his best performances have been at left back, when hes right back he like Robbo gets caught out of position a fair bit.
He's probably nailed for another best performance then. I think Joe will start as a LB against City, Bradley in RB, with VVD and Konate/Quansah. There isn't much of variation of our back line at the moment...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7084 on: March 8, 2024, 08:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  8, 2024, 07:46:42 am
Weirdly his best performances have been at left back, when hes right back he like Robbo gets caught out of position a fair bit.

Those brain farts he used to be prone to have been fewer and further apart this season, whichever position he plays in. That said, I wonder if being played in an unfamiliar/unnatural position helps sharpen his focus on the job in hand - extra pressure can have that effect on some people.

In any case, he has been simply immense all season. Absolute superstar of a player
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7085 on: March 8, 2024, 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on March  8, 2024, 08:37:49 pm
Those brain farts he used to be prone to have been fewer and further apart this season, whichever position he plays in. That said, I wonder if being played in an unfamiliar/unnatural position helps sharpen his focus on the job in hand - extra pressure can have that effect on some people.

In any case, he has been simply immense all season. Absolute superstar of a player

Glen Johnson syndrome?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7086 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 am »
Bloody hell even Joes worst lapses of concentration are nothing compared to Glen Johnson.  ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7087 on: Yesterday at 11:41:24 am »
Where does Joe start tomorrow, still a bit worried about Robbo and his running off on his own. Assuming Konate is fit, who gets the left back slot in the team?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 07:47:58 pm »
Gareth, seriously...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 07:49:33 pm »
I wanted him to play LB today and he did. Bar a couple of occasions, I think he had Fodden contained.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 07:52:23 pm »
Only an idiot would not pick him for the 2024 euros.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm »
He so so good
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 07:52:23 pm
Only an idiot would not pick him for the 2024 euros.

Hes far too good for England.

If Im being conservative, Id give him 9/10 today.
