I wouldn't necessarily say he's been one of our best players this season in pure performance terms, but I think he has a decent argument for being one of the most important. Consistently fit, playing to a very high level across multiple positions, whenever and wherever we've needed him.



In a season where nearly every player in the squad has had a decent spell on the sidelines injured whilst we've remained top of the league, I'm honestly not sure we'd still be there if Gomez hadn't been consistently fit. Have Salah, Alisson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jota had better individual seasons? Perhaps. But take them out and we've still kept going. Gomez has featured varyingly because Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent and Bradley were all long-term injury absences, often at the same time. Take him out and who knows where we'd be.



He's been superb though, personally think it's the best he's ever played for us - so consistent, so flexible, playing in a constantly changing side, and stepping up and putting in 7 or 8/10 minimum, every single week. After last season I genuinely didn't think he had this level in him anymore, but what a turnaround. It's actually nearly impossible to overstate the difference in his performances this season vs last season. Well in Joe.