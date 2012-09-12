« previous next »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm »
He grew into the role, but that was partly because of Southampton tiring.  First half you could see he doesn't have the technical ability or quick passing to play it when the game is going on around him at 100mph.  But he did as well as could be expected and it was basically a stop-gap.

Perfect squad player.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February 21, 2024, 11:43:24 pm
Gomez inverted so much, he ended up on the other side.

He was playing across the pitch in front of the back 4. Thought he was very good considering he is a centre half , played out well.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm
Hes worth his weight in gold, his versatility is priceless.
Amen to this.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm »
Slowly working his way up the pitch. Will be playing striker before the end of the season. ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm »
Struggled to cope with the new position first 15/20 minutes, but adapted remarkably well after that. His versatility, spirit and hard work are priceless. Truly the unsung hero of our season so far.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 10:12:22 pm »
A serious talent. Too good for England. Perfect for Liverpool.

(Is there a quicker footballer?)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm »
Incredibly valuable player to us. Played really well tonight. Intelligent and measured.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 10:48:48 pm »
Well played Joe
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7008 on: Yesterday at 10:53:26 pm »
He's been incredible this season, played and covered in so many positions never complained just got on with it. I love the guy to bits, well done Joe one of the unsung heroes of this team.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7009 on: Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm »
Becoming the new James Milner, filling in everywhere.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7010 on: Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm »
I always knew he could play in midfield.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7011 on: Yesterday at 10:56:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
He grew into the role, but that was partly because of Southampton tiring.  First half you could see he doesn't have the technical ability or quick passing to play it when the game is going on around him at 100mph.  But he did as well as could be expected and it was basically a stop-gap.

Perfect squad player.
Players take time to adapt to unfamiliar positions.  Look at Mac Allister.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7012 on: Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm »
Hes having a great season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7013 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm »
Did well for playing in MF for the first time learned it more as the game went on. Was the ideal game to try it. I doubt he used there much overall but good give him as chance there.
Can Fill in at 4 Positions now(RB,LB, 6 and CB)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 12:01:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:56:33 pm
Players take time to adapt to unfamiliar positions.  Look at Mac Allister.

especially the one where you have to play through 360 degrees if you've spent time playing close to the touchline in previous matches...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 12:38:58 am »
Well said by Jurgen asking supporters to stop all the shoot shouting crap. That was annoying the fuck out of me.

Another great game from Joey
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 12:45:48 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
He grew into the role, but that was partly because of Southampton tiring.  First half you could see he doesn't have the technical ability or quick passing to play it when the game is going on around him at 100mph.  But he did as well as could be expected and it was basically a stop-gap.

Perfect squad player.

Yeah, because it was his first ever time trying it. You can't tell from one attempt whether he'd ever be able to play that role or not.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 01:10:28 am »
Joe Gomez.  The centre back, right back, left back & centre mid playing Mr Reliable.  I like the sound of that. 
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7018 on: Today at 01:57:53 am »
Did he play CDM?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7019 on: Today at 02:03:22 am »
He did a job for us given the circumstance but he was a part of a midfield that let the Southampton B team run at our back 4 at will in the first half. With proper finishing they could have gone 2 3 up really.

Ironically I would say Gomez has the attributes to be a good defensive midfielder, but it takes time to learn.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7020 on: Today at 02:36:31 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:38:58 am
Well said by Jurgen asking supporters to stop all the shoot shouting crap. That was annoying the fuck out of me.

Another great game from Joey
that got stale after about the 3rd time it happened.  childish now.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7021 on: Today at 02:39:00 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
He grew into the role, but that was partly because of Southampton tiring.  First half you could see he doesn't have the technical ability or quick passing to play it when the game is going on around him at 100mph.  But he did as well as could be expected and it was basically a stop-gap.

Perfect squad player.
he's fucking great.

if we ever (god forbid) have both goalies injured in a game and - say - Harvey takes the gloves, let's remember to nitpick his handling of high crosses.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 03:30:33 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 02:03:22 am
He did a job for us given the circumstance but he was a part of a midfield that let the Southampton B team run at our back 4 at will in the first half. With proper finishing they could have gone 2 3 up really.


The only truth in that was that he was part of the midfield

Our front 3 and 8's were energetic but understandably lacked a bit of pressing cohesion and some risky Southampton keep ball enabled them to beat our press and one of their midfield bypassed Gomez with a 30 yard length pass out to their wide forwards, what was you expecting him to cover? 🙄
