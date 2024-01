There is an argument now that he is more effective as a full-back than centre-back. In the middle one of his occasional brain-farts is more likely to lead to a goal whereas on the flank he is likely to have cover inside (Konate bailed him out yesterday with a great last-ditch tackle).



He handled Saka well overall and to be quite honest I don't remember a player going from having such a terrible season as he did last season to such an impressive one as he is having this. Usually, when they start to decline they are fecked but his renaissance is a great achievement.