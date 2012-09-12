« previous next »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6800 on: January 2, 2024, 02:54:14 pm »
Don't want him anywhere near an England camp this year, even if we have to make up STDs, alien abduction, pregnancy, whatever it takes!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6801 on: January 2, 2024, 02:55:13 pm »
Joe Gomez pregnant? The enitre planet of journos would descend upon Liverpool.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6802 on: January 2, 2024, 02:58:03 pm »
Sorry Gareth, Joe won't be attending the game in Azerbaijan.    He's attending antenatal classes with his birthing partner.

Curtis Jones you say?   Sorry, he's attending Antenatal classes with Joe Gomez.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6803 on: January 2, 2024, 02:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  2, 2024, 02:51:58 pm
Joe is my favorite LFC player. There is just something about him as a person I REALLY like. Maybe because he comes across as a bit shy and unassuming.

But, also, if necessary, he will absolutely fuck your shit up... ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6804 on: January 2, 2024, 03:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  2, 2024, 02:55:13 pm
Joe Gomez pregnant? The enitre planet of journos would descend upon Liverpool.
Our medicos have come in for a lot of criticism the last few years, but that would break the internet.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6805 on: January 3, 2024, 01:38:37 am »
Damn he was good at lb against the barcodes. Just exactly like the very start under rogers. Unplayable.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6806 on: January 3, 2024, 07:26:15 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  2, 2024, 02:51:58 pm
Joe is my favorite LFC player. There is just something about him as a person I REALLY like. Maybe because he comes across as a bit shy and unassuming.  Not a gobshite, fancy Dan or prima Donna.

Yeah, Robbo and Trent are wonderful players, but there's just something about Joe that I want him to succeed and become the best full-back in the world.

With every game that passes, it looks like wingers are having more and more difficulty with him.

His song is one of my favs too. Incidentally, the rendition last night was one of the loudest from the Kop I've heard for some time.  Always a good sign that.

Keep it up Joe lad. :)

He has a song 😳
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6807 on: January 3, 2024, 07:47:35 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January  3, 2024, 07:26:15 am
He has a song 😳

Our Joe's got a big motor...

By Alexei Sayle
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6808 on: January 3, 2024, 08:28:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  3, 2024, 07:47:35 am
Our Joe's got a big motor...

By Alexei Sayle

I hope it's better than the shite I've just listened to cos that was awful 😱
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6809 on: January 3, 2024, 11:29:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January  3, 2024, 07:26:15 am
He has a song 😳

err yep.  "Ain't nobody, like Joe Gomez"

You kind of have to be there
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6810 on: January 3, 2024, 11:30:54 am »
It's an ace song and I'm made up he has one now.  :)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6811 on: January 3, 2024, 11:42:12 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January  3, 2024, 11:30:54 am
It's an ace song and I'm made up he has one now.  :)

Been knocking about for ages Jill.  But never really got a decent airing. :)

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6812 on: January 3, 2024, 11:43:29 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  3, 2024, 11:42:12 am
Been knocking about for ages Jill.  But never really got a decent airing. :)

You signing in the shower not count?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6813 on: January 3, 2024, 11:43:32 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  3, 2024, 11:42:12 am
Been knocking about for ages Jill.  But never really got a decent airing. :)

I am glad it's being sung now, we need a few more for the unsung heroes in the team.  :D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6814 on: January 3, 2024, 11:48:09 am »
Quote from: medley on January  1, 2024, 10:34:17 pm
He's always been fast but it feels like everything he's doing is quicker and more effective with and without the ball. He's been very consistent and hardly put a foot wrong all season. Long may it continue

He looked liked he'd lost some pace when he came back from his injury and he always struggles a bit after he'd been out injured. He seems to have gained some of his speed back and will get better the more games that he plays.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6815 on: January 3, 2024, 12:08:40 pm »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on January  3, 2024, 11:48:09 am
He looked liked he'd lost some pace when he came back from his injury and he always struggles a bit after he'd been out injured. He seems to have gained some of his speed back and will get better the more games that he plays.

I think the lack of pace early on might have been because he was mentally worried about whether his body could take it. We tend to think only physical injuries matter, but coming back from what he's had to is extreme. It will give you mental scars as well at least until you accept your body can take it. It's why its not surprised me it's taken this long.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6816 on: Today at 02:23:40 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1743956710161625563

Quote
Most appearances for #LFC without scoring..

Ephraim Longworth (370)
Rob Jones (243)
Stephane Henchoz (205)
Joe Gomez (198)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6817 on: Today at 03:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:23:40 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1743956710161625563

I reckon theyre all within reach for our Joe! But the winner against City would be just glorious. Thought he might do it vs Arsenal at one point.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6818 on: Today at 06:28:17 pm »
Sooo good.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6819 on: Today at 06:29:13 pm »
Old man Joe was boss again.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6820 on: Today at 06:30:01 pm »
Classes ooze.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6821 on: Today at 06:30:12 pm »
Up to Robbo to take the shirt of Gomez now, he's been fantastic.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6822 on: Today at 06:30:25 pm »
Just a mistake playing out from the back early on, but rock solid afterwards. Saka didn't get a sniff.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6823 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm »
That second half recovery he made on Saka. I just hope he manages to stay healthy.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6824 on: Today at 07:12:30 pm »
Paulo Maldini and Joe Gomez diffrence?



There is none.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6825 on: Today at 07:22:56 pm »
Yes, that recovery was just awesome and then he goes to the other end and almost scores his first goal. Against City it is then, Joe.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6826 on: Today at 07:24:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:22:56 pm
Yes, that recovery was just awesome and then he goes to the other end and almost scores his first goal. Against City it is then, Joe.
He's had a few shots like that already, one of them is bound to go in.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6827 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:24:15 pm
He's had a few shots like that already, one of them is bound to go in.

You'd hope so, I actually think it will really fill him full of confidence.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6828 on: Today at 07:28:45 pm »
That's two games in a row he's pocketed the media's golden boy.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6829 on: Today at 07:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:12:30 pm
Paulo Maldini and Joe Gomez diffrence?

There is none.
Indeed.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6830 on: Today at 09:39:20 pm »
Haven't always been his biggest fan, but think he's been our most important player this season. In fact, I think he's playing the football of his life at the moment.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6831 on: Today at 10:31:55 pm »
He is getting better and better and better
