Joe Gomez pregnant? The enitre planet of journos would descend upon Liverpool.
Joe is my favorite LFC player. There is just something about him as a person I REALLY like. Maybe because he comes across as a bit shy and unassuming. Not a gobshite, fancy Dan or prima Donna. Yeah, Robbo and Trent are wonderful players, but there's just something about Joe that I want him to succeed and become the best full-back in the world.With every game that passes, it looks like wingers are having more and more difficulty with him.His song is one of my favs too. Incidentally, the rendition last night was one of the loudest from the Kop I've heard for some time. Always a good sign that.Keep it up Joe lad.
He has a song 😳
Our Joe's got a big motor...By Alexei Sayle
It's an ace song and I'm made up he has one now.
Been knocking about for ages Jill. But never really got a decent airing.
He's always been fast but it feels like everything he's doing is quicker and more effective with and without the ball. He's been very consistent and hardly put a foot wrong all season. Long may it continue
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
He looked liked he'd lost some pace when he came back from his injury and he always struggles a bit after he'd been out injured. He seems to have gained some of his speed back and will get better the more games that he plays.
Most appearances for #LFC without scoring
..Ephraim Longworth (370) Rob Jones (243) Stephane Henchoz (205) Joe Gomez (198)
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1743956710161625563
Yes, that recovery was just awesome and then he goes to the other end and almost scores his first goal. Against City it is then, Joe.
He's had a few shots like that already, one of them is bound to go in.
Paulo Maldini and Joe Gomez diffrence? There is none.
