Glad to see that it's no longer "the end for him", that he hadn't reached the "point of no return" after all, back in Feb, as some claimed.If we could just be patient and give players a bit of time when they are in a bad patch what a happier place fandom would be
I still think he shouldnt be playing more than a game a week. I also think if you have no choice to play him twice in a week then no more than 45 mins is also a good idea.
THAT WAS THE TIME TO SHOOT JOE!
I love Joe to bits, but he seems to take forever to settle into the LB position - ie takes a few games. meanwhile on the right side he's excellent this season.
He is right footed so it will take a while.
Lets be honest, it's not like he's been scoring a truck load with his right foot.
The issue is he wants to get it onto his right foot all the time, it's the same for any right footed player.
