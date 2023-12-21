« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 701482 times)

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6680 on: December 21, 2023, 04:12:00 pm »
Thank you Ghost of Christmas Past.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6681 on: December 21, 2023, 04:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 21, 2023, 04:08:08 pm
Glad to see that it's no longer "the end for him", that he hadn't reached the "point of no return" after all, back in Feb, as some claimed.

If we could just be patient and give players a bit of time when they are in a bad patch what a happier place fandom would be ;D
abso-fucking-lutely spot on, Ghost.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6682 on: December 21, 2023, 07:46:45 pm »
Feel like hes in a good moment right now, regular game time and you can see that hes physically in very good knick, hes timing those bursts forward from full back really well, hes really kicking on in that role.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6683 on: December 21, 2023, 10:05:56 pm »
You can see that Joe has worked hard and not let his head drop. It looks like hes starting to regain his best form and if so may become a starter. Too many fans want to give up on players just because they are going through a spell of poor form.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6684 on: December 21, 2023, 10:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 21, 2023, 04:08:08 pm
Glad to see that it's no longer "the end for him", that he hadn't reached the "point of no return" after all, back in Feb, as some claimed.

If we could just be patient and give players a bit of time when they are in a bad patch what a happier place fandom would be ;D

Mad thing was when he was going through a poor period ( as were most of the team) his fantastic body of work that helped us win everything was forgotten. 
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6685 on: Yesterday at 06:02:09 am »
I still think he shouldnt be playing more than a game a week. I also think if you have no choice to play him twice in a week then no more than 45 mins is also a good idea.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6686 on: Yesterday at 06:32:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:02:09 am
I still think he shouldnt be playing more than a game a week. I also think if you have no choice to play him twice in a week then no more than 45 mins is also a good idea.

Id also mention that he is very susceptible of switching off or a brainfart once hes tired. Solid player, maybe not across 90 mins every match.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6687 on: Today at 06:18:52 pm »
THAT WAS THE TIME TO SHOOT JOE!  ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6688 on: Today at 06:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:52 pm
THAT WAS THE TIME TO SHOOT JOE!  ;D

 ;D I was screaming shooooooot!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6689 on: Today at 06:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:52 pm
THAT WAS THE TIME TO SHOOT JOE!  ;D
;D Bless him, not only did he not shoot, that cross.  ;D

Hopefully he settles better in the second. Cant fault him for anything considering how fast this game has been.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6690 on: Today at 06:35:30 pm »
I love Joe to bits, but he seems to take forever to settle into the LB position - ie takes a few games.  meanwhile on the right side he's excellent this season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6691 on: Today at 06:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:52 pm
THAT WAS THE TIME TO SHOOT JOE!  ;D

It was because it was on his left foot though, such a shame he's having to play there.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6692 on: Today at 06:37:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:35:30 pm
I love Joe to bits, but he seems to take forever to settle into the LB position - ie takes a few games.  meanwhile on the right side he's excellent this season.

He is right footed so it will take a while.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6693 on: Today at 06:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 06:37:45 pm
He is right footed so it will take a while.

Lets be honest, it's not like he's been scoring a truck load with his right foot.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6694 on: Today at 06:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 06:39:21 pm
Lets be honest, it's not like he's been scoring a truck load with his right foot.

The issue is he wants to get it onto his right foot all the time, it's the same for any right footed  player.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6695 on: Today at 06:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 06:41:55 pm
The issue is he wants to get it onto his right foot all the time, it's the same for any right footed  player.

Maybe he should have tried something different and hit it with his left?
