European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 10:03:09 pm
I really thought he was going to score with that run late on!

What a handy player Joe is, he looks good both left and right back.
And centre back!

Agree, he's a top professional. He's been great this season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
And centre back!

Agree, he's a top professional. He's been great this season.

of course!

I just love how hes developed as a full-back too, there was a time him being there was seen as a weakness, as he wasnt deemed good enough going forward. Now, not saying hes Trent or Robbo or even Tsimi out there, but hes really improved and looks comfortable and confident carrying the ball and attacking these days.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:22:40 pm
Having an excellent season so far.
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:23:47 pm
He's saving his goal for a big moment.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:24:27 pm
he'll score the winner on Saturday.  that'll do me.  :)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:25:17 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm
of course!

I just love how hes developed as a full-back too, there was a time him being there was seen as a weakness, as he wasnt deemed good enough going forward. Now, not saying hes Trent or Robbo or even Tsimi out there, but hes really improved and looks comfortable and confident carrying the ball and attacking these days.

He may not have the guile of the other full backs but he is a superior athlete. His pace is a joy to behold. Amazing considering the injuries.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:25:17 pm
He may not have the guile of the other full backs but he is a superior athlete. His pace is a joy to behold. Amazing considering the injuries.

yeah its incredible after all hes gone through with bad injuries, to see how quick he still is! Must be one of the quickest defenders in the league.  Great athlete as you say.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm
Am I the only one who continues to wince when he's goes on these lung busting runs? I'm always thinking "Joe, save yourself, we're 5-1 one, please stop running so hard so you don't get injured". :P

PTSD still from all his injuries. Wonderful player who is coming back to his best form and long may it continue.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm
Boss again.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm
Glad he playing so well. I want see him at CB again at some point but he doing a good job at full back also
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm
Glad he playing so well. I want see him at CB again at some point but he doing a good job at full back also

Same.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
Think Full back is is his best position now.

As a CB he is not dominant enough against the brig brutes of the EPL.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm
Wasn't convinced about him as a fullback but he's proving me wrong, was excellent tonight.

Did chuckle at his whiffed shot attempt in the first half.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:48:07 pm
Cant wait until he scores
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
His game as LB was on another level compared to his previous outing there.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm
Glad he playing so well. I want see him at CB again at some point but he doing a good job at full back also

I'd rather he stays at full back unless needed in the middle. Love the lad and overall he is a decent center half. I just think he is weak aerially to be as good at canter half. His pace is also so much better utilized when he has those wide spaces to run into. I would honestly love to see us buying a center half and use Gomez as active cover across the backline. His confidence has also shot up and I really want to see him get that goal which he'll have chances for out wide than he would on set pieces.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
Think Full back is is his best position now.

As a CB he is not dominant enough against the brig brutes of the EPL.

His last Cb start was against Villa and Watkins, how did that go?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:57:17 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
I'd rather he stays at full back unless needed in the middle. Love the lad and overall he is a decent center half. I just think he is weak aerially to be as good at canter half. His pace is also so much better utilized when he has those wide spaces to run into. I would honestly love to see us buying a center half and use Gomez as active cover across the backline. His confidence has also shot up and I really want to see him get that goal which he'll have chances for out wide than he would on set pieces.

He's not weak aerially, hes got far better in winning defensive headers in the last year or so. Also his best run of form was as a cb a few years ago when he was even weaker aerially.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:58:46 pm
A goal is coming, I can feel it in my bones.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:59:24 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:58:46 pm
A goal is coming, I can feel it in my bones.
Him and Kostas need to have a chat with Ali
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
I'd rather he stays at full back unless needed in the middle. Love the lad and overall he is a decent center half. I just think he is weak aerially to be as good at canter half. His pace is also so much better utilized when he has those wide spaces to run into. I would honestly love to see us buying a center half and use Gomez as active cover across the backline. His confidence has also shot up and I really want to see him get that goal which he'll have chances for out wide than he would on set pieces.

He's been really good aerially so far this season, probably the best I've seen him in the air. Especially when he's played centre half.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:57:17 pm
He's not weak aerially, hes got far better in winning defensive headers in the last year or so. Also his best run of form was as a cb a few years ago when he was even weaker aerially.

I agree with that. I thought his heading has really improved this season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:57:17 pm
He's not weak aerially, hes got far better in winning defensive headers in the last year or so. Also his best run of form was as a cb a few years ago when he was even weaker aerially.

That's what I've seen aswel recently. Agree with the last bit also, we barely conceded during that run of form from him and ofcourse Virg.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm
His last Cb start was against Villa and Watkins, how did that go?

Maybe you should remind Klopp who picks a youngster as CB instead ☺️
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
I'd rather he stays at full back unless needed in the middle. Love the lad and overall he is a decent center half. I just think he is weak aerially to be as good at canter half. His pace is also so much better utilized when he has those wide spaces to run into. I would honestly love to see us buying a center half and use Gomez as active cover across the backline. His confidence has also shot up and I really want to see him get that goal which he'll have chances for out wide than he would on set pieces.
He been much better in the Air this season(Small sample). He really good at Passing from CB and as long he next some dominate in the air it fine. I doubt Klopp would play him at Cb vs a side that will go long a ton. Virgil/Gomez together has been very good historically in their sample size.
Either way he super useful being able to play all 4 positions in the back line.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Joe is me. i feel his disbelief at the situation. i play rb (on the bench) and lb (in the dressing room) in a mens league 18+ in the summer but im 58.  Im like the league mascot at this point i used to score a couple of goals every year but ive got a pretty long drought going.  ;D and i always think what a great player Joe Gomez is and hes on a much longer streak than me.

Joes advanced role this year at rb, hes never been that far forward hes been incredible really its only a matter of time before he scores. i was screaming at the tv today i was sure he was gonna slot that home. Nice run he made.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm
for me hes just cut out his mistakes. alot of errors that would lead to preassure or momentum shifts just dont happen with him anymore.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 12:00:56 am
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm
Am I the only one who continues to wince when he's goes on these lung busting runs? I'm always thinking "Joe, save yourself, we're 5-1 one, please stop running so hard so you don't get injured". :P

PTSD still from all his injuries. Wonderful player who is coming back to his best form and long may it continue.

Know from where you're coming, have had the occasional qualm as he leaves a trail of defenders in his surging wake.

But, dude...

It's Joe. In full flight.

Just, like, watch him go... ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 12:05:25 am
Joe is always prone to a shockingly poor game but he's been fuckin great this season, to be fair to him. It's invaluable to have a player like that, that can cover multiple positions and also not complain when he's not in the side.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 08:18:41 am
Hes too versatile for his own good!

I think hes showing the same thing as Tsimikas - not everyone can come in and be consistent immediately. Even last year he put in some absolutely world class performances but then have an off day.

Id start him Saturday with Trent at 6.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 08:42:51 am
I don't even care about his performance at this point, great as they've been. It's the amount of raw, uncut, hot and boiling grit and heart he brings to every game that impresses me. This guy had every reason to feel sorry for himself and buckle under the pressure. Writen off more times than you can count, just look at him now, battle hardened, deeply rooted faith in his ability and still playing with smile and verve every game. There are many who will get plaudits if we win anything this season, but it is players like Joe that are fundamental to winning teams. We are lucky to have him and I just pray he stays fit throughout the season.
