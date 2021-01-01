I don't even care about his performance at this point, great as they've been. It's the amount of raw, uncut, hot and boiling grit and heart he brings to every game that impresses me. This guy had every reason to feel sorry for himself and buckle under the pressure. Writen off more times than you can count, just look at him now, battle hardened, deeply rooted faith in his ability and still playing with smile and verve every game. There are many who will get plaudits if we win anything this season, but it is players like Joe that are fundamental to winning teams. We are lucky to have him and I just pray he stays fit throughout the season.