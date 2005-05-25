In his early career days I didn't see him as a versatile defender / midfielder. I thought he'd be breaking into the team as a RB and move to CB, which is a natural path for young players (those like Quansah are the exception). Maybe the injury got on the way, and it took a long time to overcome arguably the psychological aspect of tthat, but Gomez has evolved into a very versatile player. Those are rare and invaluable, albeit not always fully appreciated. You can stick him at RB, CB, inverted RB, and maybe in the future he can play the DM role when needed judging on today's performance. Just not LB, though he may get better there too. I had my doubts after his injury that he may never recover his form, but I'm sold on the evolution of the player. An absolute "must have" player!