« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 694630 times)

Offline JC was born on christmas day then the bastards crucified him

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 04:38:09 pm »
Can't wait for him to get his first goal as well
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm »
Quote from: JC was born on christmas day then the bastards crucified him on Yesterday at 04:38:09 pm
Can't wait for him to get his first goal as well

Can imagine the hug from Klopp  :o
Logged

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,465
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 04:41:19 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm
Can imagine the hug from Klopp  :o

I will be going for a week's bender of it.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,272
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 04:44:56 pm »
Poured his heart into that game. Well done Joe. ❤️
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 05:09:53 pm »
Top performance from him. Good lad Joe.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 05:31:30 pm »
Excellent game today and he put in some great crosses.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,630
  • ...All the best
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 05:36:04 pm »
Really interesting tactical idea that will probably be used more often in the future on the account of how successful it was.

Being central in the build-up and then on to take a huge advantage of the vacant space on the right by overlapping.

Combined with Harvey in the right half-space and Trent as QB it's definitely something I'd like us to test more against parked buses.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 08:21:02 pm »
Must be annoying for him he cant get a game at Cb, partly because of his versatility, last game he played at that position in the league he was arguably man of the match.
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,703
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 09:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:21:02 pm
Must be annoying for him he cant get a game at Cb, partly because of his versatility, last game he played at that position in the league he was arguably man of the match.

Think he may get the chance with Joel's unofrtunate injury, and if he does, I bet he seizes it with both hands...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,701
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 10:22:58 pm »
Hes decent at RB.

Its certainly an option with Trent in midfield.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm »
Was brilliant today.

Gave us so much energy down the right flank when he came on and showed a real willingness to take on his marker and hit the byline.

It should also be noted that he has put in a bunch of these performances on the left side as well during Robbo's absence.

Perhaps not the faultless CB we had all hoped he'd become (yet) but these contributions are becoming invaluable.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,042
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6611 on: Today at 12:11:43 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
Was brilliant today.

Gave us so much energy down the right flank when he came on and showed a real willingness to take on his marker and hit the byline.

It should also be noted that he has put in a bunch of these performances on the left side as well during Robbo's absence.

Perhaps not the faultless CB we had all hoped he'd become (yet) but these contributions are becoming invaluable.
👍
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,456
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6612 on: Today at 12:14:18 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
Was brilliant today.

Gave us so much energy down the right flank when he came on and showed a real willingness to take on his marker and hit the byline.

It should also be noted that he has put in a bunch of these performances on the left side as well during Robbo's absence.

Perhaps not the faultless CB we had all hoped he'd become (yet) but these contributions are becoming invaluable.

Defo and had a very good season so far.

Feel like Gomez and Matip have outshined Konate somewhat so far this season
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,746
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6613 on: Today at 12:18:06 am »
In his early career days I didn't see him as a versatile defender / midfielder. I thought he'd be breaking into the team as a RB and move to CB, which is a natural path for young players (those like Quansah are the exception). Maybe the injury got on the way, and it took a long time to overcome arguably the psychological aspect of tthat, but Gomez has evolved into a very versatile player. Those are rare and invaluable, albeit not always fully appreciated. You can stick him at RB, CB, inverted RB, and maybe in the future he can play the DM role when needed judging on today's performance. Just not LB, though he may get better there too. I had my doubts after his injury that he may never recover his form, but I'm sold on the evolution of the player. An absolute "must have" player!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6614 on: Today at 12:18:59 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:14:18 am
Defo and had a very good season so far.

Feel like Gomez and Matip have outshined Konate somewhat so far this season

Possibly true, but still feel like Konate-VVD is our best pairing.
Logged

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6615 on: Today at 12:18:59 am »
There was one moment when he was in a footrace with their defender and I thought, will he get past him? Then I just stopped and thought don't be soft, it's Joe Gomez, he can get past anyone. Vrooooom!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 