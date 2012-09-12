« previous next »
European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6560 on: December 2, 2023, 01:27:13 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on December  2, 2023, 01:23:17 pm
It's going back 8 years now but I thought he got an ACL injury on what was basically Klopp's first day. I'm sure Danny Ings did the same too? I can't even remember the advertising board one, could you be on about the one he got at Burnley, I think it might have been early December, then Matip came in and never lost his place until after the European Cup win.

He broke his ankle in that challenge, think his knee went in an early klopp training session then another with England. 

All serious injuries so it's a wonder he can walk without hobbling never mind playing pro football at an elite level.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6561 on: December 2, 2023, 01:38:02 pm
CB was out potential problem area going into the season. With Quansah coming into the picture and Gomez staying fit and being good when on the pitch we look like well be fine there. Need to keep some clean sheets away from home though.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6562 on: December 2, 2023, 02:02:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on December  1, 2023, 08:40:49 pm
17 I think. And then went straight into the side (at left back) and didnt look phased.
Well it wouldn't, if he went straight into the side ;)


(Alternatively, if you meant it as a meaningful play on words then well played!)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6563 on: December 2, 2023, 02:05:30 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on December  1, 2023, 05:45:16 pm
Top, top professional, Joe. Love the bones of him, always have. Humble, quiet but game as fuck.  Hope he's over his bad injuries now. The boss has always managed him well
Agreed. A bit of humility would also suit those who were in here after the Real match destroying him and saying they never wanted to see him in a Liverpool shirt again. Shameful stuff.

I got a ban for my responses, but it was worth it. Joe is boss!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6564 on: December 2, 2023, 04:35:31 pm
Over 8 years now, crazy. And he has kept roughly the same status in the squad.
Got himself some ball skills lately
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6565 on: December 6, 2023, 08:30:58 pm
Joey is struggling with my prediction that he will score... Come on, lad!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6566 on: Today at 02:26:00 pm
Playing like prime Dani Alves today
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6567 on: Today at 02:29:45 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:26:00 pm
Playing like prime Dani Alves today

Got there before me ;D

Superb at RB! Provided width, created space for the attackers and stretched the Palace defence.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6568 on: Today at 02:31:12 pm
Joe Gomez from 19-20 is back.

Brilliant again today.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6569 on: Today at 02:35:02 pm
I am so pleased for him let him last the season please.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6570 on: Today at 02:35:25 pm
Fucking boss.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6571 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm
Incredible. Hes been so so good this season
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6572 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm
Well in big Joe, class.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6573 on: Today at 02:37:03 pm
Made such a difference. If there is one attribute Joe has over Trent going forward it's his powerful running down the sides.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6574 on: Today at 02:37:45 pm
Absolutely torched their left side when he came on, so good to see him playing so well.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6575 on: Today at 02:38:34 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 02:37:03 pm
Made such a difference. If there is one attribute Joe has over Trent going forward it's his powerful running down the sides.

His crossing from out wide and general awareness has come on in spades.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6576 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm
Brilliant performance, full of confidence bombing down the right and putting dangerous balls in.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6577 on: Today at 02:38:59 pm
I do love Joe
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6578 on: Today at 02:39:17 pm
He was absolutely brilliant. Exactly what we needed.

Is it time to move Trent to midfield and play Gomez at RB?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6579 on: Today at 02:39:57 pm
Was a bit of Gerrard there, took the game by the scruff!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6580 on: Today at 02:42:04 pm
Gives his all every time, always keen to impress.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6581 on: Today at 02:43:42 pm
He's come on leaps and bounds. It's amazing what a period of sustained fitness can do with a player like Gomez, he's looking more and more his old self each week.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6582 on: Today at 02:50:13 pm
MOTM could have been given to Ali but I'm made up Joe got it today. Great performance.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6583 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm
Go'ed Joe lad!!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6584 on: Today at 02:56:28 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:50:13 pm
MOTM could have been given to Ali but I'm made up Joe got it today. Great performance.
Showed real composure on the ball.

He showed experience first and foremost
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6585 on: Today at 02:58:20 pm
Great game today, made a huge difference
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6586 on: Today at 02:59:33 pm
Got to love him, haven't you?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6587 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm
We lose our width when Trent plays centrally.  It can be an issue in this sort of game I feel. The flanks are essential to stretch bus parkers and Joe did that brilliantly.  Klopp really got all his changes spot on.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6588 on: Today at 03:06:21 pm
He's been superb this year, a redemption arc I certainly never saw coming.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6589 on: Today at 03:07:26 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 03:02:23 pm
We lose our width when Trent plays centrally.  It can be an issue in this sort of game I feel. The flanks are essential to stretch bus parkers and Joe did that brilliantly.  Klopp really got all his changes spot on.
Gomez stretched the field really well.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6590 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm
What a brilliant servant to the club
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6591 on: Today at 03:08:59 pm
Excellent impact from Joe today. A big reason why we turned it round
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6592 on: Today at 03:12:53 pm
I think deserves more credit in all honesty, played CB RB and LB.

Can't be easy doing that with having the inverted role playing RB going back and fourth etc.
