It's going back 8 years now but I thought he got an ACL injury on what was basically Klopp's first day. I'm sure Danny Ings did the same too? I can't even remember the advertising board one, could you be on about the one he got at Burnley, I think it might have been early December, then Matip came in and never lost his place until after the European Cup win.
17 I think. And then went straight into the side (at left back) and didnt look phased.
Top, top professional, Joe. Love the bones of him, always have. Humble, quiet but game as fuck. Hope he's over his bad injuries now. The boss has always managed him well
Playing like prime Dani Alves today
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
Made such a difference. If there is one attribute Joe has over Trent going forward it's his powerful running down the sides.
MOTM could have been given to Ali but I'm made up Joe got it today. Great performance.
We lose our width when Trent plays centrally. It can be an issue in this sort of game I feel. The flanks are essential to stretch bus parkers and Joe did that brilliantly. Klopp really got all his changes spot on.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.73]