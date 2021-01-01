Top, top professional, Joe. Love the bones of him, always have. Humble, quiet but game as fuck. Hope he's over his bad injuries now. The boss has always managed him well



Agreed. A bit of humility would also suit those who were in here after the Real match destroying him and saying they never wanted to see him in a Liverpool shirt again. Shameful stuff.I got a ban for my responses, but it was worth it. Joe is boss!