It's going back 8 years now but I thought he got an ACL injury on what was basically Klopp's first day. I'm sure Danny Ings did the same too? I can't even remember the advertising board one, could you be on about the one he got at Burnley, I think it might have been early December, then Matip came in and never lost his place until after the European Cup win.

He broke his ankle in that challenge, think his knee went in an early klopp training session then another with England. 

All serious injuries so it's a wonder he can walk without hobbling never mind playing pro football at an elite level.
CB was out potential problem area going into the season. With Quansah coming into the picture and Gomez staying fit and being good when on the pitch we look like well be fine there. Need to keep some clean sheets away from home though.
17 I think. And then went straight into the side (at left back) and didnt look phased.
Well it wouldn't, if he went straight into the side ;)


(Alternatively, if you meant it as a meaningful play on words then well played!)
Top, top professional, Joe. Love the bones of him, always have. Humble, quiet but game as fuck.  Hope he's over his bad injuries now. The boss has always managed him well
Agreed. A bit of humility would also suit those who were in here after the Real match destroying him and saying they never wanted to see him in a Liverpool shirt again. Shameful stuff.

I got a ban for my responses, but it was worth it. Joe is boss!
