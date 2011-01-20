« previous next »
2 solid performances in a row. I hope he's well and truly over his injury and completely trusts his body again. The mental side of a big injury can take as long as the physical recovery. Still only 26. Virgil was just joining us at the same age.
Quote from: SamLad on September  3, 2023, 07:10:02 pm
were the lads with you at the game Rob? must have loved it.

Yeah mate, I take 9 tickets as my share of the ST so while all go together to 3 games. We'll get others in I'm sure. And yes, they loved it today
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 27, 2023, 11:53:38 pm
Play well today, no madness kept it simple.

One madness where he slipped and tried to kick. Otherwise awesome.
Where have you been Joe. Im so made up for him.
Its like a new signing.

Quote from: Peabee on September  3, 2023, 07:38:16 pm
Its like a new signing.

*Cary Grant gif*
I liked when he turned on the jets and chased down Diaby? Klopp loved it.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  3, 2023, 07:17:00 pm
2 solid performances in a row. I hope he's well and truly over his injury and completely trusts his body again. The mental side of a big injury can take as long as the physical recovery. Still only 26. Virgil was just joining us at the same age.

I think when you talk about the mental issues which come with continuous injuries you make a really good point. I think it was the ex Arsenal player Martin Keown that it took him a good two years to get over his injuries. It takes a while to regain the confidence in your body again and that can obviously affect other parts of your game as well.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September  3, 2023, 07:12:10 pm
Does the LCB spot suit him better, not on his natural side makes him concentrate more. Just a thought

You mean Glen Johnson syndrome?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  3, 2023, 07:04:37 pm
Really solid today. What impressed me most was his reading and proactive positioning - hes always been prone to trying to nick the ball early and could get turned, but today he read everything flawlessly. I wouldnt be surprised to see 3 or 4 successful interceptions in the middle third when he stepped out.

Dealt with Watkins as if it was no trouble whatsoever. Also, from where I was sat, it looked like Duran kneed Joe as he was getting to his feet, which is what caused the reaction. A bit similar to the Jota and Fernandez one at Stamford Bridge, where its commendable our player dont make a fuss but if they were of a different mind and got it sent to VAR, may have been playing with a numerical advantage.

Just managed to watch the match, and was going to post something like this (just not as succinctly). I noticed that our defenders nipping in and intercepting forward passes was back to near our best. Nullified so many of their attacks before they even started, and most of that was down to Joe. If he can keep it up it goes some way to justifying our lack of defensive reinforcements this summer. Just praying on fitness.
Hope those who said they never wanted to see him in a red shirt again after the Real Madrid match looked away tactfully ;)
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  4, 2023, 12:20:16 am
Hope those who said they never wanted to see him in a red shirt again after the Real Madrid match looked away tactfully ;)

They have no tact. Im sure theres probably a correlation between them and the ones who wrote off Endo after half a game.
Almost lost hope on the lad getting his 19/20 form back, especially after last season but really hope the last 2 games have given him the confidence he needs to kick on.

Keep playing well, please stay fit and keep your head up!
Quote from: redk84 on September  4, 2023, 05:44:45 am
Almost lost hope on the lad getting his 19/20 form back, especially after last season but really hope the last 2 games have given him the confidence he needs to kick on.

Keep playing well, please stay fit and keep your head up!

Yep, they would be an arguement if he keeps this level up he starts ahead of Konate.

Getting Joe fit and back to his previous levels would be a huge bonus for this team, he's only just about to hit his peak years, I'd love him becoming a main stay of the team.
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2023, 12:38:32 am
They have no tact. Im sure theres probably a correlation between them and the ones who wrote off Endo after half a game.

This is becoming far too common. Just making stuff up in your own head as a rod to beat other posters with. It would be possible to find out if your 'I'm sure' is right or wrong but you'd rather just throw out the assumptions of your own head based on thin air.
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2023, 12:38:32 am
They have no tact. Im sure theres probably a correlation between them and the ones who wrote off Endo after half a game.
Any proof of this?
It's always one of those big 'what ifs' with Joe and Joel but if they can both stay fit it improves our chances across all four competitions massively. Konate himself will likely miss games so IF they can stay fit I expect both to have much better seasons than they did last season. Come to think of it, with the exception of a couple of players (specifically Alisson), basically everybody's levels dropped well off last season. Now I think there's a renewed optimism among everyone and especially the players that this season has to be different.
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  4, 2023, 12:20:16 am
Hope those who said they never wanted to see him in a red shirt again after the Real Madrid match looked away tactfully ;)
I want them to do more than look away, how about learning something about the game and about themselves?
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2023, 12:38:32 am
They have no tact sense. Im sure theres probably a correlation between them and the ones who wrote off Endo after half a game.
For the first time in a while Gomez looked to me like he believed he should be in our first 11 and he showed a good level of maturity and self confidence. I think theres's a huge aspect of good man management from Klopp going on too. Players are out and Gomez is senior now, Klopp would have been working with him and made him believe that he is of the level of the missing players and not just 3rd or 4th choice. If he stays fit and confident he's a big asset for this season
Also in the pre season friendlies Joe was wearing the captains armband. Clever Jurgen  :D
Quote from: Knight on September  4, 2023, 11:29:31 am
This is becoming far too common. Just making stuff up in your own head as a rod to beat other posters with. It would be possible to find out if your 'I'm sure' is right or wrong but you'd rather just throw out the assumptions of your own head based on thin air.

Why so defensive? (Rhetorical question).
Thought he looked very good after the change in set up. His Crossing and passing was excellent then
Playing him inverted absolutely broke his brain. Was extremely daft.

Hes decent on the ball but you gain absolutely nothing by having him float inside.

Muxh better with a simplified role and it should stay this way going forward. We dont need to reinvent the wheel to win games!
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 08:19:13 pm
Playing him inverted absolutely broke his brain. Was extremely daft.

Hes decent on the ball but you gain absolutely nothing by having him float inside.

Muxh better with a simplified role and it should stay this way going forward. We dont need to reinvent the wheel to win games!

Agree completely. Joe is an uncomplicated sort of player who when given a role he can do gives a decent performance. Playing him in the Trent role today was way beyond him, and he just got in the way when he ventured into midfield. I hope that's the last we see of that experiment.
Hopefully we play simpler mid week, and he should be on the RB spot with Virg and Quansah as CBs. Matip's legs should be used sparingly; both him and Gomez will be needed very much this season.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:37:34 pm
Hopefully we play simpler mid week, and he should be on the RB spot with Virg and Quansah as CBs. Matip's legs should be used sparingly; both him and Gomez will be needed very much this season.
Tsimikas can invert and likely will if he starting.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:47:49 pm
Tsimikas can invert and likely will if he starting.
I'd rather not invert anyone. Gomez was lost with that today. It takes time to get used to the system, let alone switch the sides. Then Gomez would have to cover like Robbo does, which is OK, but it will confuse the CBs. Dunno, just seems impractical.
