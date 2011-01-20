were the lads with you at the game Rob? must have loved it.
Play well today, no madness kept it simple.
Its like a new signing.
2 solid performances in a row. I hope he's well and truly over his injury and completely trusts his body again. The mental side of a big injury can take as long as the physical recovery. Still only 26. Virgil was just joining us at the same age.
*Cary Grant gif*
Does the LCB spot suit him better, not on his natural side makes him concentrate more. Just a thought
Really solid today. What impressed me most was his reading and proactive positioning - hes always been prone to trying to nick the ball early and could get turned, but today he read everything flawlessly. I wouldnt be surprised to see 3 or 4 successful interceptions in the middle third when he stepped out.Dealt with Watkins as if it was no trouble whatsoever. Also, from where I was sat, it looked like Duran kneed Joe as he was getting to his feet, which is what caused the reaction. A bit similar to the Jota and Fernandez one at Stamford Bridge, where its commendable our player dont make a fuss but if they were of a different mind and got it sent to VAR, may have been playing with a numerical advantage.
Hope those who said they never wanted to see him in a red shirt again after the Real Madrid match looked away tactfully
Almost lost hope on the lad getting his 19/20 form back, especially after last season but really hope the last 2 games have given him the confidence he needs to kick on.Keep playing well, please stay fit and keep your head up!
They have no tact. Im sure theres probably a correlation between them and the ones who wrote off Endo after half a game.
