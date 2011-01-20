« previous next »
Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:17:00 pm
2 solid performances in a row. I hope he's well and truly over his injury and completely trusts his body again. The mental side of a big injury can take as long as the physical recovery. Still only 26. Virgil was just joining us at the same age.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:19:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:10:02 pm
were the lads with you at the game Rob? must have loved it.

Yeah mate, I take 9 tickets as my share of the ST so while all go together to 3 games. We'll get others in I'm sure. And yes, they loved it today


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:34:52 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 27, 2023, 11:53:38 pm
Play well today, no madness kept it simple.

One madness where he slipped and tried to kick. Otherwise awesome.
Cafe De Paris

  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:36:15 pm
Where have you been Joe. Im so made up for him.


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
Its like a new signing.

 :boxhead


Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:38:51 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
Its like a new signing.

 :boxhead
*Cary Grant gif*
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:39:56 pm
I liked when he turned on the jets and chased down Diaby? Klopp loved it.
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:17:00 pm
2 solid performances in a row. I hope he's well and truly over his injury and completely trusts his body again. The mental side of a big injury can take as long as the physical recovery. Still only 26. Virgil was just joining us at the same age.

I think when you talk about the mental issues which come with continuous injuries you make a really good point. I think it was the ex Arsenal player Martin Keown that it took him a good two years to get over his injuries. It takes a while to regain the confidence in your body again and that can obviously affect other parts of your game as well.


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:51:04 pm


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 07:53:04 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 07:12:10 pm
Does the LCB spot suit him better, not on his natural side makes him concentrate more. Just a thought

You mean Glen Johnson syndrome?

Vidocq, 20 January 2011



Goalposts for Jumpers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:04:37 pm
Really solid today. What impressed me most was his reading and proactive positioning - hes always been prone to trying to nick the ball early and could get turned, but today he read everything flawlessly. I wouldnt be surprised to see 3 or 4 successful interceptions in the middle third when he stepped out.

Dealt with Watkins as if it was no trouble whatsoever. Also, from where I was sat, it looked like Duran kneed Joe as he was getting to his feet, which is what caused the reaction. A bit similar to the Jota and Fernandez one at Stamford Bridge, where its commendable our player dont make a fuss but if they were of a different mind and got it sent to VAR, may have been playing with a numerical advantage.

Just managed to watch the match, and was going to post something like this (just not as succinctly). I noticed that our defenders nipping in and intercepting forward passes was back to near our best. Nullified so many of their attacks before they even started, and most of that was down to Joe. If he can keep it up it goes some way to justifying our lack of defensive reinforcements this summer. Just praying on fitness.
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 12:20:16 am
Hope those who said they never wanted to see him in a red shirt again after the Real Madrid match looked away tactfully ;)

Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 12:38:32 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:20:16 am
Hope those who said they never wanted to see him in a red shirt again after the Real Madrid match looked away tactfully ;)

They have no tact. Im sure theres probably a correlation between them and the ones who wrote off Endo after half a game.


redk84

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 05:44:45 am
Almost lost hope on the lad getting his 19/20 form back, especially after last season but really hope the last 2 games have given him the confidence he needs to kick on.

Keep playing well, please stay fit and keep your head up!

For They Have Seen GOD.

Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 11:25:42 am
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 05:44:45 am
Almost lost hope on the lad getting his 19/20 form back, especially after last season but really hope the last 2 games have given him the confidence he needs to kick on.

Keep playing well, please stay fit and keep your head up!

Yep, they would be an arguement if he keeps this level up he starts ahead of Konate.

Getting Joe fit and back to his previous levels would be a huge bonus for this team, he's only just about to hit his peak years, I'd love him becoming a main stay of the team.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 11:29:31 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:38:32 am
They have no tact. Im sure theres probably a correlation between them and the ones who wrote off Endo after half a game.

This is becoming far too common. Just making stuff up in your own head as a rod to beat other posters with. It would be possible to find out if your 'I'm sure' is right or wrong but you'd rather just throw out the assumptions of your own head based on thin air.
Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 11:39:57 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:38:32 am
They have no tact. Im sure theres probably a correlation between them and the ones who wrote off Endo after half a game.
Any proof of this?

