Really solid today. What impressed me most was his reading and proactive positioning - hes always been prone to trying to nick the ball early and could get turned, but today he read everything flawlessly. I wouldnt be surprised to see 3 or 4 successful interceptions in the middle third when he stepped out.



Dealt with Watkins as if it was no trouble whatsoever. Also, from where I was sat, it looked like Duran kneed Joe as he was getting to his feet, which is what caused the reaction. A bit similar to the Jota and Fernandez one at Stamford Bridge, where its commendable our player dont make a fuss but if they were of a different mind and got it sent to VAR, may have been playing with a numerical advantage.



Just managed to watch the match, and was going to post something like this (just not as succinctly). I noticed that our defenders nipping in and intercepting forward passes was back to near our best. Nullified so many of their attacks before they even started, and most of that was down to Joe. If he can keep it up it goes some way to justifying our lack of defensive reinforcements this summer. Just praying on fitness.