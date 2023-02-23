



The lengths people go to because theres one player they dont want to criticise and another they do eh. I guess way back when it was actually Lovren fault when Karius chucked the ball against Benzema



You could argue the opposite though, we all know giving Ali a bit of stick for a mistake isn't going to make any difference, we all think he's sound and so it's easy to put the blame on the lad with loads of credit in the bank. Some will back Gomez up because deep down they know he isn't good enough but want to be seen to be purer than pure in their support of all of our players, so they'll go to great lengths to back him and his decision making.I've seen it for years with our support, it's actually an admirable quality, we don't want to kick a lad when he's down, it's a good thing. But some I reckon will take it to extremes and end up removing any blame from said player and denying something that we all see regularly.Keita is another in the team that gets this response from some, he's usually just a good run in the team away from being a top class CM for some, whilst those that have long known he isn't really good enough get pelters for simply making the point. Lovren was another back in the day. He'd have one good game marking Lukaku or some other lazy striker and we'd see endless posts about how he was world class, but again, he wasn't good enough and then when he was sold nobody said it was a mistake despite loads saying he was great in the face of weekly evidence.If Gomez played for Leicester or West Ham (for example) not a single person on here would be calling for us to sign him. Some on here go on the General Football thread and claim that (again, for example) Newcastle have only one good defender, yet whilst calling Trippier and Schar average will then claim Gomez is top class, yet most neutral observers IMO would take those 2 above Gomez quite comfortably.Again, it's a great thing that we back our players, and full support for all 11 players for 90 minutes has always been a must for me, that's the deal and the unwritten contract we sign with our players and manager. But we aim to win major prizes. We have the best manager we could ever have in this era, we need to aim for better than Gomez, Keita et al. Simply backing them up and denying all knowledge of their shortcomings in the pursuit of loyalty is self-defeating. Back them to the hilt for the 90, but in the cold light of day when you think about where we need to get to and what we need to do to get back to contending, he shouldn't be a part of it. That doesn't please me, I had high hopes for him 3 years ago or so, but it is what it is.