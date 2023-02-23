« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159] 160   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 666032 times)

Offline Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6320 on: February 23, 2023, 09:29:26 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 23, 2023, 07:13:53 am
:D

The lengths people go to because theres one player they dont want to criticise and another they do eh. I guess way back when it was actually Lovren fault when Karius chucked the ball against Benzema

You could argue the opposite though, we all know giving Ali a bit of stick for a mistake isn't going to make any difference, we all think he's sound and so it's easy to put the blame on the lad with loads of credit in the bank. Some will back Gomez up because deep down they know he isn't good enough but want to be seen to be purer than pure in their support of all of our players, so they'll go to great lengths to back him and his decision making.

I've seen it for years with our support, it's actually an admirable quality, we don't want to kick a lad when he's down, it's a good thing. But some I reckon will take it to extremes and end up removing any blame from said player and denying something that we all see regularly.

Keita is another in the team that gets this response from some, he's usually just a good run in the team away from being a top class CM for some, whilst those that have long known he isn't really good enough get pelters for simply making the point. Lovren was another back in the day. He'd have one good game marking Lukaku or some other lazy striker and we'd see endless posts about how he was world class, but again, he wasn't good enough and then when he was sold nobody said it was a mistake despite loads saying he was great in the face of weekly evidence.

If Gomez played for Leicester or West Ham (for example) not a single person on here would be calling for us to sign him. Some on here go on the General Football thread and claim that (again, for example) Newcastle have only one good defender, yet whilst calling Trippier and Schar average will then claim Gomez is top class, yet most neutral observers IMO would take those 2 above Gomez quite comfortably.

Again, it's a great thing that we back our players, and full support for all 11 players for 90 minutes has always been a must for me, that's the deal and the unwritten contract we sign with our players and manager. But we aim to win major prizes. We have the best manager we could ever have in this era, we need to aim for better than Gomez, Keita et al. Simply backing them up and denying all knowledge of their shortcomings in the pursuit of loyalty is self-defeating. Back them to the hilt for the 90, but in the cold light of day when you think about where we need to get to and what we need to do to get back to contending, he shouldn't be a part of it. That doesn't please me, I had high hopes for him 3 years ago or so, but it is what it is.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,892
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6321 on: February 23, 2023, 09:30:52 am »
Quote from: Fordy on February 22, 2023, 08:23:02 pm
Hes so bad. Seriously, would rather start Phillips.

I agree 100%

Phillips would probably do a better job right now than Gomez and Matip. We need a solid defender to support Trent, not someone who likes to take the ball forward and cant defend

Completely different players but just like Sturridge, Im amazed how we gave them both a long term contract. Like Sturridge, hell sit on that big money, cashing in sitting on the bench for a couple of seasons
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6322 on: February 23, 2023, 09:33:36 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on February 23, 2023, 08:43:05 am
We didnt really get the chance to move hendo back to centre mid, he got injured against everton at anfield and his season was over but I agree with the rest

We are trying to build the same great structures but now have worn out tools

Forgot about Hendos injury. We were lucky Thiago came in and remained fit for the run in. He was immense as were his midfield partners. Crazy that we're now relying on a 3 year older injury prone player in midfield.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,878
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6323 on: February 23, 2023, 09:38:39 am »
I don't think Gomez is a bad player - he just maybe lacks confidence and at times let's game situations get to him.

I thought maybe with age this would improve? He has all the attributes to be a good defender.
Maybe we can use him as backup in CB but where I thought he would be our future (especially after that title winning season) maybe he has shown limitations he can't get past..

If we have faith we'll stick with him. He is definitely useful as I think he plays fairly well at right back too - just maybe not currently someone you can rely on week in week out
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6324 on: February 23, 2023, 09:47:01 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 23, 2023, 07:13:53 am
:D

The lengths people go to because theres one player they dont want to criticise and another they do eh. I guess way back when it was actually Lovren fault when Karius chucked the ball against Benzema
Ultimately the goal was Alissons fault, and not the first time he has conceded stupid goals through poor kicking, however it was not a good back pass and immediately put the keeper under pressure with one of the best forwards in the game closing him down quickly. Im sure looking back on it, Gomez will see that he shouldve just turned and cleared. He was a good defender , but has he 2 serious knee injuries so naturally that would affect him.
Is he good enough for Liverpool going forward? He is certainly not showing that right now.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,903
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6325 on: February 23, 2023, 09:47:41 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on February 23, 2023, 09:33:36 am
Forgot about Hendos injury. We were lucky Thiago came in and remained fit for the run in. He was immense as were his midfield partners. Crazy that we're now relying on a 3 year older injury prone player in midfield.
to be fair to you I only remembered it as I finished Hendersons book on Monday

agree with the rest, unfortunately its pretty much negligence that that area remains exposed due to a lack of investment, though obviously last season was pretty epic on all fronts

However it has been obvious since the end of last season we needed new blood in there and it still hasnt happened

Bellinghams price has rocketed since last summer and I would reckon this summer even if we could afford him once City and Real Madrid show interest he will head there

Quote from: JRed on February 23, 2023, 09:47:01 am
Ultimately the goal was Alissons fault, and not the first time he has conceded stupid goals through poor kicking, however it was not a good back pass and immediately put the keeper under pressure with one of the best forwards in the game closing him down quickly. Im sure looking back on it, Gomez will see that he shouldve just turned and cleared. He was a good defender , but has he 2 serious knee injuries so naturally that would affect him.
Is he good enough for Liverpool going forward? He is certainly not showing that right now.
if we want to play the blame game with the goal then Alisson and Bajectic were more to blame than Joe

way more

people blaming Joe more for that are in scapegoat hunting mode
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
    • @hartejack
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6326 on: February 23, 2023, 09:48:58 am »
Quote from: BCCC on February 23, 2023, 01:20:22 am
I don't blame him for the 2nd goal, the back pass was not perfect but good enough and Alisson had time to deal with it.

His confidence is shot though and it's clouding his judgement leading to poor defensive decisions. He'll have to get over it, he's being given the chance to so it's all up to him.

Same here. It was one of those minor errors that would barely even have been noticed had Alisson passed/cleared it (it was also 'one of those' from Ali, so no major issue there either!) - the ball had good pace on it and arced from left shoulder to right for Gomez...sure, I'd have had no complaints if he'd just knocked it off field with his right foot but it was a very minor error that we were punished hard for.

Actually thought he'd looked confident early in the game and acknowledged a couple of pacey passes that broke the lines. Involvement with the goals, to varying degrees, clearly took a toll.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,023
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6327 on: February 23, 2023, 09:49:41 am »
The bar to selling Gomez is much higher than other players (e.g. Matip).

Age
HG player from a likely dwindling pool in our squad
Ability to cover at right back

I think its unlikely Gomez is anywhere near 1st choice next season. I also think its unlikely hes sold either. 4th choice CB, 2nd/3rd choice RB, HG player, relatively low wages etc. 

I just dont seem him being a problem we need to fix imminently despite his struggles.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,654
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6328 on: August 27, 2023, 08:52:10 pm »
It was great to see Joe back in the side and showing some of his old form. He seemed to really calm the back line down when he came on, and I really hope he can push on and show everyone that he still has plenty of talent. His heading was much better this game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,831
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6329 on: August 27, 2023, 09:00:09 pm »
Jomez was good. Hopefully he keeps it up.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6330 on: August 27, 2023, 09:00:45 pm »
Thanks mods for reopening this thread. Many of us (including myself) have written this lad off after the difficulties of the last few years but he was outstanding today in a very difficult game. Winning aerial duels was always the weakest part of the game and he was a monster today.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6331 on: August 27, 2023, 09:02:47 pm »
Very good performance.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,686
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6332 on: August 27, 2023, 09:04:46 pm »

Great to see him back to his better form, keep it up Joe!
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6333 on: August 27, 2023, 09:05:38 pm »
SUPERB. In difficult circumstances, too. Keep that up.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,319
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6334 on: August 27, 2023, 09:08:11 pm »
Really really good performance today ddi not let anyone down, was the great Gomez again
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,155
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6335 on: August 27, 2023, 09:08:54 pm »
Was boss, has a knack the last couple of seasons when hes struggled for consistency, of putting in his most impressive displays when we have our backs to the walls and you least expect it. Really hope he can regain even a modicum of consistency (which is hard when youre not regularly playing admittedly).
Logged
AHA!

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6336 on: August 27, 2023, 09:09:34 pm »
Excellent performance. Great job coming in that situation. He won all 3 of his aerial duels too.
Thanks for the Mods for reopening this
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6337 on: August 27, 2023, 09:12:46 pm »
Gomez seems to be better when he has to constantly focus/backs to the wall. His best game since City last season.  Do also wonder if he's a confidence player who needs a run.  Might get one now?
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline nerdster4

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6338 on: August 27, 2023, 09:54:50 pm »
Really solid .
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6339 on: August 27, 2023, 10:01:12 pm »
Joe Gomez redemption arc incoming.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6340 on: August 27, 2023, 10:18:59 pm »
That was the old Joe right there. Long may it continue!
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,054
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6341 on: August 27, 2023, 10:20:10 pm »
Stepped up big time. very assured performance. I hope he keeps it up.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6342 on: August 27, 2023, 10:29:08 pm »
Great performance coming on in difficult circumstances. There was one situation where someone got in behind him down our left and I was expecting him to eat up the ground and catch up but he never really got going. He used to one the quickest CBs in the league but I do wonder if that patella injury has robbed him of some of his explosive acceleration.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,878
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6343 on: August 27, 2023, 10:30:39 pm »
Really hope this season is Joe Gomez reloaded starting now
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6344 on: August 27, 2023, 10:31:20 pm »
I think he's still got a fair amount of pace. There was a moment in the 2nd half not long after Darwin came on where Newcastle broke and I thought Harvey Barnes was going to be away but Gomez managed to get back and prevent Barnes from doing anything dangerous.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,920
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6345 on: August 27, 2023, 10:31:56 pm »
Was brilliant.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6346 on: August 27, 2023, 11:06:26 pm »
Thought last season he did really well when playing RB but struggled a bit when asked to play centrally. Today though was by far his best performance at CB since the title winning season imo and was great to see him step up.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,847
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6347 on: August 27, 2023, 11:29:27 pm »
When he came on and was on the left, I was curious if he would look better there, and he really did.  He tends be on the right as Trent/Konate cover, but maybe he can really get a lot of minutes helping fill in for VVD, not just this short suspension but managing his minutes over time.

In any case, Gomez's issue in the past is the stop/start nature of his gametime (which will continue to be an issue), but if he can step in and play that well, then he'll have a massive role to play, and hopefully he sees that he can win a lot of playing time going forward.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • I'm a believer
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6348 on: August 27, 2023, 11:53:38 pm »
Play well today, no madness kept it simple.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6349 on: August 28, 2023, 12:02:06 am »
Thought he did well today pleased for him.

Keep it up Joe that was good enough.

Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,321
  • 11,053ft up
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6350 on: August 28, 2023, 12:51:56 am »
Thought he was really struggling with Callum Wilson for a minute there but he got through it and got the job done. Great game.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,996
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6351 on: August 28, 2023, 04:19:31 am »
He was great yesterday, and seems to look better as the left sided centre back as opposed to on the right. He was especially impressive when Quansah came on and took to the role of senior centre back very well.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,749
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6352 on: August 28, 2023, 07:52:24 am »
Whenever Gomez has come in and had an extended run in the team, he's always shown his quality  Been unlucky with injuries and to have some fantastic CBs ahead of him to not get that more often. Doesn't mean I think he's perfect but he has obvious qualities and I still believe in him!
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6353 on: August 28, 2023, 08:20:37 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 27, 2023, 11:53:38 pm
Play well today, no madness kept it simple.

If he can focus on doing the basics, like yesterday, he has all the tools to be an excellent first 11 player for us. Just don't like it when he gets dragged into wrestling matches with bigger, less talented opponents.

I thought he was amazing against Newcastle, particularly when given the ball in a couple of awkward positions - really pleased for the lad!
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6354 on: August 28, 2023, 08:34:25 am »
This performance has been coming. He was good in preseason. I think Gomez finally trusts his body again. A fitness expert said when you have a serious injury it takes a year to recover from the injury and another year to have confidence in your body.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6355 on: Today at 03:54:03 pm »
Fantastic again today, the best hes looked in years.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,976
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6356 on: Today at 03:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:54:03 pm
Fantastic again today, the best hes looked in years.

Credit to him, did very well with everything, other than the minor slip.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6357 on: Today at 03:55:33 pm »
Fantastic last 2 games arguably look better with him and Matip
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6358 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm »
Wow welcome back, Joe!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,479
  • ...All the best
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6359 on: Today at 03:57:15 pm »
You put energy and legs in front of him and Joel and they look very good again. Who knew.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159] 160   Go Up
« previous next »
 