Why do that when this image shows how much Vinicius has bent his run.
This image show him running towards Ali.
In the last couple of yards he is running in the direction of the corner flag.
I would love someone to explain how Ali is supposed to keep his head down and on his eye on the ball whilst also knowing if Vinicius is running straight at him, bending his run to the left or the right.
The big issue for me is that a better back pass gives Ali more time and crucially it stops Vinicius from getting so close to him. The distance between Ali and Vinicius is what causes the issue.
A single still image can show nothing of the sort, as it has no point of reference.
"In the direction of the corner flag". Fuck me, I thought "ran to the left" was an exaggeration.
If you stand, and look at the ground a few yards ahead of you, and even pretend a ball is slowly bobbling towards you, how far do you think you're aware of stuff - like, a big white shape against a green background - in the background? (Humans are quite good at this, like seeing things 'out of the corner of an eye').
What causes the issue is that Alisson made a bad decision. That's fine, everyone does occasionally.