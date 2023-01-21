This is getting ridiculous now. Regardless of whether it was a bad backpass (it wasn't great but it was by no means a hospital ball or similar), Alisson could've just put his foot through it - he's done that before on plenty of occasions. But he clearly didn't think it was THAT bad a pass because he tried to pass it instead.



If he puts his foot through it he has every chance of hitting Vinicius anyway.The major error is down to Ali but a better pass makes things far simpler for him. The thing is though if you are going to take the risk of playing that back pass when Vinicius is one of the quickest players out there you simply have to make sure it is a good one.Gomez has all the tools he is lightening quick, decent in the air and good on the ball. He just makes far too many small errors. First goal he fails to close Vinicius down and then turns his back. Second goal his backpass isn't great. Third goal he gives away the free kick. Fourth goal he fails to close Benzema down and then turns his back. Fifth goal he is slow to react and allows Benzema to run off the back of him.Then add in his failure to close down Vinicius for the shot that Ali saved and it is just far too many small errors.If he can improve his concentration, stop turning his back and shots and become more proactive then he could become a truly elite centre-back. He is still young in terms of centre-backs and can kick on from here.