« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 642311 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,008
  • JFT 97
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6400 on: Today at 02:54:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:45:25 pm
Imagine posting that photo thinking it proves anything other than a goalkeeping fuck up ;D

What is shows is the ball bouncing for the third time and Ali concentrating on getting a good connection. Retaining possession is all about hitting crisp accurate passes that give your teammate the most time and the best chance of making the next pass a good pass. We lose possession so often because we don't do that.

We can clear this up in an instant was it a good backpass YES or NO?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6401 on: Today at 02:58:22 pm »
Fucking hell, this thread  :butt
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,188
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6402 on: Today at 02:59:12 pm »
This is getting ridiculous now.  Regardless of whether it was a bad backpass (it wasn't great but it was by no means a hospital ball or similar), Alisson could've just put his foot through it - he's done that before on plenty of occasions.  But he clearly didn't think it was THAT bad a pass because he tried to pass it instead.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,955
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6403 on: Today at 03:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:54:14 pm
What is shows is the ball bouncing for the third time and Ali concentrating on getting a good connection. Retaining possession is all about hitting crisp accurate passes that give your teammate the most time and the best chance of making the next pass a good pass. We lose possession so often because we don't do that.

We can clear this up in an instant was it a good back pass YES or NO?

For me, the back pass was fine. Explain why Alisson hasn't boofed the ball into an opponent multiple times this season if its such a common occurrence that we dont give him 'crisp' passes? For me, its pretty obvious that the overwhelming error was our incredible goalkeeper. We dont need to trace back to the back pass, or the pass to Gomez from Bajcetic, or the pass to Bajcetic from Henderson, or the positioning of the midfielders which led to the pass. For me, the photo you posted shows that there was ample opportunity to put it literally anywhere else. At worst he puts it into the stands and we lose possession.

Again, of all the hills to die on :D You've got a game where he had a nightmare and choose to focus on something that was so clearly a goalkeeping error.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,008
  • JFT 97
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 03:14:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:59:12 pm
This is getting ridiculous now.  Regardless of whether it was a bad backpass (it wasn't great but it was by no means a hospital ball or similar), Alisson could've just put his foot through it - he's done that before on plenty of occasions.  But he clearly didn't think it was THAT bad a pass because he tried to pass it instead.

If he puts his foot through it he has every chance of hitting Vinicius anyway.

The major error is down to Ali but a better pass makes things far simpler for him. The thing is though if you are going to take the risk of playing that back pass when Vinicius is one of the quickest players out there you simply have to make sure it is a good one.

Gomez has all the tools he is lightening quick, decent in the air and good on the ball. He just makes far too many small errors. First goal he fails to close Vinicius down and then turns his back. Second goal his backpass isn't great. Third goal he gives away the free kick. Fourth goal he fails to close Benzema down and then turns his back. Fifth goal he is slow to react and allows Benzema to run off the back of him.

Then add in his failure to close down Vinicius for the shot that Ali saved and it is just far too many small errors.

If he can improve his concentration, stop turning his back and shots and become more proactive then he could become a truly elite centre-back. He is still young in terms of centre-backs and can kick on from here.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,732
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6405 on: Today at 03:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:14:53 pm
If he puts his foot through it he has every chance of hitting Vinicius anyway.

The major error is down to Ali but a better pass makes things far simpler for him. The thing is though if you are going to take the risk of playing that back pass when Vinicius is one of the quickest players out there you simply have to make sure it is a good one.

Gomez has all the tools he is lightening quick, decent in the air and good on the ball. He just makes far too many small errors. First goal he fails to close Vinicius down and then turns his back. Second goal his backpass isn't great. Third goal he gives away the free kick. Fourth goal he fails to close Benzema down and then turns his back. Fifth goal he is slow to react and allows Benzema to run off the back of him.

Then add in his failure to close down Vinicius for the shot that Ali saved and it is just far too many small errors.

If he can improve his concentration, stop turning his back and shots and become more proactive then he could become a truly elite centre-back. He is still young in terms of centre-backs and can kick on from here.

Well no, it doesn't, he has two thirds of the pitch to aim at on the left hand side  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,008
  • JFT 97
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6406 on: Today at 03:25:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:06:20 pm
For me, the back pass was fine. Explain why Alisson hasn't boofed the ball into an opponent multiple times this season if its such a common occurrence that we dont give him 'crisp' passes? For me, its pretty obvious that the overwhelming error was our incredible goalkeeper. We dont need to trace back to the back pass, or the pass to Gomez from Bajcetic, or the pass to Bajcetic from Henderson, or the positioning of the midfielders which led to the pass. For me, the photo you posted shows that there was ample opportunity to put it literally anywhere else. At worst he puts it into the stands and we lose possession.

Again, of all the hills to die on :D You've got a game where he had a nightmare and choose to focus on something that was so clearly a goalkeeping error.

How can a short back pass that bounces three times be deemed as fine. This isn't the first time a Gomez back pass has led to a goal look at the Rodrigo's goal for Leeds.

As I have said the major error is clearly Ali's and he does have the propensity to have his head down when passing as the goal we conceded against Wolves showed.

What I will say though is that Gomez does have lapses where he does all the hard work like against Leeds and Madrid and then plays a sloppy pass.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,008
  • JFT 97
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6407 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:16:19 pm
Well no, it doesn't, he has two thirds of the pitch to aim at on the left hand side  ;D

If he knows which way Vinicius has run.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,955
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6408 on: Today at 03:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:25:34 pm
How can a short back pass that bounces three times be deemed as fine. This isn't the first time a Gomez back pass has led to a goal look at the Rodrigo's goal for Leeds.

As I have said the major error is clearly Ali's and he does have the propensity to have his head down when passing as the goal we conceded against Wolves showed.

What I will say though is that Gomez does have lapses where he does all the hard work like against Leeds and Madrid and then plays a sloppy pass.

Do you think every time one of our players receives a pass that isn't perfect, he should be kicking it straight into an opposition player...? If there's a little bobble on the pass that we should immediately expect to lose possession and blame the person who passed it?

Better yet, can I suggest you watch the goal again...? Vinicius is barely even closing the ball, its not a hard press, he's not all over him like a maniac. He's slowed right down, turned his back practically and then turned around and saw Alisson had kicked the ball into him and he's just scored. Its the one player who has HUGE credit in the bank this season, we'd be so much worse without him, but its 100% his error. Not Gomez giving him a bobbly backpass, no Bajcetic losing the ball in midfield, not Fabinho being woefully out of position and not helping Bajcetic. None of it.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6409 on: Today at 03:42:00 pm »
I posted this on the FSG thread ....

Al's a WUM.  simple as that, and as plain as day.

simply amazes me you lot pay him any attention at all.  just put him on ignore, you won't miss a damn thing.

you lot trying to have a discussion with him, are getting as bad as he is.  it's like reading minutes from the latest Masochists Anonymous meeting.  ignore him ffs and make other people's lives on here less of a fucking misery.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,732
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6410 on: Today at 03:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:26:22 pm
If he knows which way Vinicius has run.

He's not going to close off a space as big as two thirds of the pitch even he does run to his right.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,188
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6411 on: Today at 03:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:26:22 pm
If he knows which way Vinicius has run.

He can't run in the sky, just launch it.  He had the time, I've just watched it back.  You put your foot through that and belt it up the other end of the pitch.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • American Red since 1986
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6412 on: Today at 03:42:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:38:03 pm
Do you think every time one of our players receives a pass that isn't perfect, he should be kicking it straight into an opposition player...? If there's a little bobble on the pass that we should immediately expect to lose possession and blame the person who passed it?

Better yet, can I suggest you watch the goal again...? Vinicius is barely even closing the ball, its not a hard press, he's not all over him like a maniac. He's slowed right down, turned his back practically and then turned around and saw Alisson had kicked the ball into him and he's just scored. Its the one player who has HUGE credit in the bank this season, we'd be so much worse without him, but its 100% his error. Not Gomez giving him a bobbly backpass, no Bajcetic losing the ball in midfield, not Fabinho being woefully out of position and not helping Bajcetic. None of it.

Yeah.  Getting a LOT of thoughts on that one play but this is it.  He didn't even know he scored as he had his back turned when it deflected off him.  But also, it's much different than our gift from Courtois which did come from legitimate pressure.  Our pressure forced a desperation pass back to him and then Mo was right there putting pressure on him to handle it smoothly.  Both GK errors, but sadly Ali's came from virtually no pressure at all.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,732
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6413 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:42:18 pm
He can't run in the sky, just launch it.  He had the time, I've just watched it back.  You put your foot through that and belt it up the other end of the pitch.

Or just pass it to Virg.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,955
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6414 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 03:42:38 pm
Yeah.  Getting a LOT of thoughts on that one play but this is it.  He didn't even know he scored as he had his back turned when it deflected off him.  But also, it's much different than our gift from Courtois which did come from legitimate pressure.  Our pressure forced a desperation pass back to him and then Mo was right there putting pressure on him to handle it smoothly.  Both GK errors, but sadly Ali's came from virtually no pressure at all.

Theirs is a good comparison, because their midfield doesnt do well, Gakpo presses well, Carvajal plays a back pass to Courtois which is lofted and not ideal and again...there's absolutely no way thats on anyone else other than the keeper making a mistake. Mo is pretty similar to Vinicius, he's there. Thats about it, he's not pressing hard or anything he's just making the token 'press' that attackers do with goalkeepers and...shit, he's fucked up, bang. I imagine if you went onto a Real forum and said the goal was Carvajals fault they'd probably laugh even harder than they did at our second half display.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,008
  • JFT 97
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6415 on: Today at 03:57:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:38:03 pm
Do you think every time one of our players receives a pass that isn't perfect, he should be kicking it straight into an opposition player...? If there's a little bobble on the pass that we should immediately expect to lose possession and blame the person who passed it?

Better yet, can I suggest you watch the goal again...? Vinicius is barely even closing the ball, its not a hard press, he's not all over him like a maniac. He's slowed right down, turned his back practically and then turned around and saw Alisson had kicked the ball into him and he's just scored. Its the one player who has HUGE credit in the bank this season, we'd be so much worse without him, but its 100% his error. Not Gomez giving him a bobbly backpass, no Bajcetic losing the ball in midfield, not Fabinho being woefully out of position and not helping Bajcetic. None of it.

Watch a rondo session and see how often it is a succession of small errors that leads to a player losing possession. Then watch how accurate a possession-based team is in possession. How they put the pass in the right place time and time again. How the pass is slightly ahead of the player and to his correct foot. Watch how they zip the ball along the ground and give their team mate as much time and crucially as much space as possible.

That is not what we have been doing. For the second goal Fabinho's poor touch plays Bajcetic into an awkward position, he then makes a poor decision and turns into trouble. A poor back pass then gives Ali less time than he should have had. Then Ali makes the worst error.

The issue is that we have made four successive errors. It has happened all season and is why we turn possession over and get countered on so often. You can ignore all of that and just blame Ali if you want but it doesn't address the core issue which is a general sloppiness that has cost us time and time again this season.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 