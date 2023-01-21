Except Vini JR doesn't follow the ball he runs to the left. Ali has his head down concentrating on making a good connection.



Gomez mishits his backpass that means Vini Jr gets closer to Ali than he would have. Ali makes the mistake but Gomez mishitting the backpass makes the attempted pass by Ali more difficult than it should have been. It was sloppy and pretty indicative of Gomez's performance all night. He made a succession of small errors that were ruthlessly punished by Madrid.



Absolutely agree with this as you can clearly see Gomez passes back to Ali and Vini dramatically goes left about six inches cutting off any option for Becker. If the pass back was clearly hit then Ali would have had an extra. 2 of a second to see Vini run path change from straight to 3% to the left. Becker couldn't see this as his eyes were firmly fixed on a ball that was bouncing towards him. It was bouncing so bad i was surprised it didn't bounce over him and he did well to even get a foot to the worse pass back i have seen at Anfield ? No way could he have hit a pass to his left or over the stands to his right or even cut to his left letting Vini run by him. The only option was to drill the ball back from the path it came from thus hitting Vini. This goal was totally down to Gomez and another brick in the wall for the case to getting rid of him.