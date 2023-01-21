« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 641637 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 05:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 12:37:21 pm
Has he ever been good enough to play for Liverpool? Really? Never nailed down a regular starting spot. Even when fully fit.

Fuck off with that shite.

People have this tendency to demonize someone so they won't feel bad about their stupid narrative they have created.

We can have prime Baresi and prime Beckenbauer as our CB partnership, and still we'll concede stupid goals.

Our problems are elsewhere. Starting from lack of investment in midfield.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 05:49:02 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:51:46 pm
At one point alongside Van Dijk it was 35 games, 31 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss, 19 clean sheets, 89% win rate and 22 goals conceded.

If anyone sees that and concludes not good enough, maybe try a different sport

Offline Djozer

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 12:37:21 pm
Has he ever been good enough to play for Liverpool? Really? Never nailed down a regular starting spot. Even when fully fit.
He was fucking brilliant for a while, maybe 18=19 or 19-20? Can't remember exactly when, but he was Van Dijk's regular partner and frequently outshone him. Looked like he had everything, apart from not being great in the air. Think he was starting for England at a ridiculously young age for a centre half too, though granted that's not really saying much these days. He's suffered some proper horrendous injuries but I think you've got a short memory or haven't followed us for that long if you think he was never good enough.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:51:46 pm
At one point alongside Van Dijk it was 35 games, 31 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss, 19 clean sheets, 89% win rate and 22 goals conceded.

If anyone sees that and concludes not good enough, maybe try a different sport

Yeah, alongside a peak VVD and a midfield with the legs. Hes a squad player at best right now

https://twitter.com/anfieldedition/status/1628697323017568258?s=46&t=BvP71Y1NE9v7223pceK8EA

Hoping this has some legs
Offline didi shamone

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 07:54:23 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm
Yeah, alongside a peak VVD and a midfield with the legs. Hes a squad player at best right now

https://twitter.com/anfieldedition/status/1628697323017568258?s=46&t=BvP71Y1NE9v7223pceK8EA

Hoping this has some legs

About as much legs as our midfield.  Which will be neglected if we spend our budget on one of the world's most expensive CBs
Online redmark

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:07:55 pm
That means Ali has to keep his head down to ensure he hits it cleanly.
You keep repeating this nonsense. He's watching the ball, which is what footballers do. For most of the travel of the backpass from Gomez, what would Alisson see in his field of view? The ball, with Vinicius following it. Seriously, you've said in the previous sentence that it was slow and bobbling. Vinicius was never more than a few yards behind it. Unless Alisson's field of vision reveals to him no more than the size of a football from several yards away, he knew exactly where Vinicius was but made an error judgement in trying to be cute in playing it straight past him.
Offline kezzy

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 08:44:26 pm »
Gomez was brilliant up until he got injured by that cart horse at Burnley.  Hes never fully recovered from that.  He doesnt seem to have the awareness of a top defender anymore and he looks totally devoid of confidence, leading to costly mistakes every other game.   A shame really as he looked to have the makings of a top defender. 
Online MonsLibpool

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 08:48:20 pm »
He was very good, not better than Virg who finished 2nd in the Ballon d'Or but he was a very good young player even under Rodgers. However, football is not played in the past. If that were to be the case, we'd still have some of our legends playing for us.

A player can be great today and regress tomorrow. It happens but it only becomes a problem when we are living in the past.

Using the past an excuse is really common among us Liverpool fans but it doesn't really help the club.

No investment in the summer? But the same squad almost won the quadruple in the (recent) past
FSG not putting money into the club? But Hicks and Gillett were worse owners.
Players no longer being at the level required? But they were great 3/4 years ago.

We need to start living in the present.
Offline MD1990

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 08:56:14 pm »
He would actually be better as a back up RB imo
Offline Al 666

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm
You keep repeating this nonsense. He's watching the ball, which is what footballers do. For most of the travel of the backpass from Gomez, what would Alisson see in his field of view? The ball, with Vinicius following it. Seriously, you've said in the previous sentence that it was slow and bobbling. Vinicius was never more than a few yards behind it. Unless Alisson's field of vision reveals to him no more than the size of a football from several yards away, he knew exactly where Vinicius was but made an error judgement in trying to be cute in playing it straight past him.

Except Vini JR doesn't follow the ball he runs to the left. Ali has his head down concentrating on making a good connection.

Gomez mishits his backpass that means Vini Jr gets closer to Ali than he would have. Ali makes the mistake but Gomez mishitting the backpass makes the attempted pass by Ali more difficult than it should have been. It was sloppy and pretty indicative of Gomez's performance all night. He made a succession of small errors that were ruthlessly punished by Madrid.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:56:14 pm
He would actually be better as a back up RB imo
The issue is that he's not a stylistic fit. Our fullbacks are effectively wingers and that's the way we've played for many years. Millie ised to play there but his quality on the ball is a lot higher given that he's a midfielder. That's why Kostas is a perfect backup for Robbo. Joe, on the other hand, is a huge drop off from Trent.
Offline Knight

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6371 on: Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:51:46 pm
At one point alongside Van Dijk it was 35 games, 31 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss, 19 clean sheets, 89% win rate and 22 goals conceded.

If anyone sees that and concludes not good enough, maybe try a different sport

We were so, so good.
Offline Dree

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 06:13:58 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm
The issue is that he's not a stylistic fit. Our fullbacks are effectively wingers and that's the way we've played for many years. Millie ised to play there but his quality on the ball is a lot higher given that he's a midfielder. That's why Kostas is a perfect backup for Robbo. Joe, on the other hand, is a huge drop off from Trent.


I dont think we should be that against having a different style. Teams are so wise to it these days and often play conservative full backs behind pacy inverted wingers which makes it difficult for us (Arsenal and Newcastle are having great seasons with Ben White and Dan Burn as full backs and are City had no qualms about booting Cancelo). Whereas we play ultra attacking RB behind a RCM in Henderson who pushes up constantly behind Mo Salah  :D
Offline killer-heels

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 08:43:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm
Except Vini JR doesn't follow the ball he runs to the left. Ali has his head down concentrating on making a good connection.

Gomez mishits his backpass that means Vini Jr gets closer to Ali than he would have. Ali makes the mistake but Gomez mishitting the backpass makes the attempted pass by Ali more difficult than it should have been. It was sloppy and pretty indicative of Gomez's performance all night. He made a succession of small errors that were ruthlessly punished by Madrid.

Its an issue I have with Gomez. For a guy thats comeback from several serious knee injuries, he sure does lack belief in games. Once Gomez makes a small error, he cannot shake it off and it follows him around the game all the time.
Online El Lobo

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 08:49:26 am »
Considering how poor he was, along with many others, it really is bizarre that people still want to die on the 'it was his fault Ali kicked the ball against Vinicius' hill. There's more than enough ammunition if you're desperate to criticise him without 'he was at fault all five goals' nonsense ;D For me.
Online fowlermagic

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 09:41:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm
Except Vini JR doesn't follow the ball he runs to the left. Ali has his head down concentrating on making a good connection.

Gomez mishits his backpass that means Vini Jr gets closer to Ali than he would have. Ali makes the mistake but Gomez mishitting the backpass makes the attempted pass by Ali more difficult than it should have been. It was sloppy and pretty indicative of Gomez's performance all night. He made a succession of small errors that were ruthlessly punished by Madrid.

Absolutely agree with this as you can clearly see Gomez passes back to Ali and Vini dramatically goes left about six inches cutting off any option for Becker. If the pass back was clearly hit then Ali would have had an extra. 2 of a second to see Vini run path change from straight to 3% to the left. Becker couldn't see this as his eyes were firmly fixed on a ball that was bouncing towards him. It was bouncing so bad i was surprised it didn't bounce over him and he did well to even get a foot to the worse pass back i have seen at Anfield ? No way could he have hit a pass to his left or over the stands to his right or even cut to his left letting Vini run by him. The only option was to drill the ball back from the path it came from thus hitting Vini. This goal was totally down to Gomez and another brick in the wall for the case to getting rid of him.

Online redmark

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 09:42:42 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm
Except Vini JR doesn't follow the ball he runs to the left. Ali has his head down concentrating on making a good connection.

Gomez mishits his backpass that means Vini Jr gets closer to Ali than he would have. Ali makes the mistake but Gomez mishitting the backpass makes the attempted pass by Ali more difficult than it should have been. It was sloppy and pretty indicative of Gomez's performance all night. He made a succession of small errors that were ruthlessly punished by Madrid.
He runs straight, following the ball towards Alisson, for about 7-8 yards, then veers maybe a yard and a half to the left as he continues to move forwards for the last 3 yards. I'd post images, but you know this. Alisson took a chance - particularly so, given his apparently medically unique miniscule field of view - sneaking the ball past him on that side (it would still have been close to him if he hadn't veered at all) rather than either sweep the ball left through a much bigger area of space (as he normally would, and frequently does, toward the LB), or putting his foot through it prompting any striker these days to get their pretty face out of the way.
Online AndyMuller

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 09:44:38 am »
How about not putting unnecessary pressure on the keeper though and just playing it out for a throw in?
Online El Lobo

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 09:45:24 am »
Because thats not how we play?
Online AndyMuller

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 09:46:42 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:45:24 am
Because thats not how we play?

Oh isn't that allowed in our style of play?  ;D madness.
Online tubby

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6380 on: Today at 09:47:32 am »
This is a mad discussion.  It wasn't a great back pass but 9 out of 10 times Alisson deals with it.  It's his fault, not Joe's, and I'm sure if you asked him he'd say the same.
Online ScottScott

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6381 on: Today at 09:48:25 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:44:38 am
How about not putting unnecessary pressure on the keeper though and just playing it out for a throw in?

 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

I genuinely think some on here have only played FIFA
Online rob1966

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6382 on: Today at 09:49:06 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:41:52 am
Absolutely agree with this as you can clearly see Gomez passes back to Ali and Vini dramatically goes left about six inches cutting off any option for Becker. If the pass back was clearly hit then Ali would have had an extra. 2 of a second to see Vini run path change from straight to 3% to the left. Becker couldn't see this as his eyes were firmly fixed on a ball that was bouncing towards him. It was bouncing so bad i was surprised it didn't bounce over him and he did well to even get a foot to the worse pass back i have seen at Anfield ? No way could he have hit a pass to his left or over the stands to his right or even cut to his left letting Vini run by him. The only option was to drill the ball back from the path it came from thus hitting Vini. This goal was totally down to Gomez and another brick in the wall for the case to getting rid of him.

🙈

:wellin

;D
Online AndyMuller

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6383 on: Today at 09:49:47 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:48:25 am
:butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

I genuinely think some on here have only played FIFA

I genuinely think some of you have never played a game of football before.
Online El Lobo

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6384 on: Today at 09:51:15 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:46:42 am
Oh isn't that allowed in our style of play?  ;D madness.

I'm sure its allowed but then it seems a little silly to keep tracking back on a goal to fault someone, when clearly and fundamentally Alisson fucked up. Its mental. I just watched the goals from the 17/18 final and I never realised it....but Virg pointed to Lovren for Karius to throw the ball to...and thats where Benzema was, and the rest is history. Also for Bales second, Virg would have stopped it before it got to Karius if he was stood five yards to his right. All this time we've been criticising Karius for two howlers when in actual fact they weren't howlers at all, we lost because of Van Dijk.
Online rob1966

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6385 on: Today at 09:52:18 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:44:38 am
How about not putting unnecessary pressure on the keeper though and just playing it out for a throw in?

I played in goal, I'd have been screaming for the backpass. You want to keep possession that deep in your own half, not give it away cheaply by putting it out for a throw when there are other, better, options.

Ali 100% takes the blame for this. He's great with his feet and can easily control that ball and move it away from Vini Jr
Online AndyMuller

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6386 on: Today at 09:52:52 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:51:15 am
I'm sure its allowed but then it seems a little silly to keep tracking back on a goal to fault someone, when clearly and fundamentally Alisson fucked up. Its mental. I just watched the goals from the 17/18 final and I never realised it....but Virg pointed to Lovren for Karius to throw the ball to...and thats where Benzema was, and the rest is history. Also for Bales second, Virg would have stopped it before it got to Karius if he was stood five yards to his right. All this time we've been criticising Karius for two howlers when in actual fact they weren't howlers at all, we lost because of Van Dijk.

Well no, it was Karius being shite and not to the level that game warranted.

Just like Gomez on Tuesday night.
Online AndyMuller

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6387 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:52:18 am
I played in goal, I'd have been screaming for the backpass. You want to keep possession that deep in your own half, not give it away cheaply by putting it out for a throw when there are other, better, options.

Ali 100% takes the blame for this. He's great with his feet and can easily control that ball and move it away from Vini Jr

Ali gets the blame too, it doesn't have to be one or the other.

It is just madness that Vini jr is hot on the heels of Gomez when he had the ball that it is a ridiculous shout to put it out for a throw in and get the rest of the team back to regroup at 2-1 instead of passing it back to the keeper when Vini jr is chasing the ball down regardless.
