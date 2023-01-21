Except Vini JR doesn't follow the ball he runs to the left. Ali has his head down concentrating on making a good connection.
Gomez mishits his backpass that means Vini Jr gets closer to Ali than he would have. Ali makes the mistake but Gomez mishitting the backpass makes the attempted pass by Ali more difficult than it should have been. It was sloppy and pretty indicative of Gomez's performance all night. He made a succession of small errors that were ruthlessly punished by Madrid.
He runs straight, following the ball towards Alisson, for about 7-8 yards, then veers maybe a yard and a half to the left as he continues to move forwards
for the last 3 yards. I'd post images, but you know this. Alisson took a chance - particularly so, given his apparently medically unique miniscule field of view - sneaking the ball past him on that side (it would still have been close to him if he hadn't veered at all) rather than either sweep the ball left through a much bigger area of space (as he normally would, and frequently does, toward the LB), or putting his foot through it prompting any striker these days to get their pretty face out of the way.