Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 05:20:05 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 12:37:21 pm
Has he ever been good enough to play for Liverpool? Really? Never nailed down a regular starting spot. Even when fully fit.

Fuck off with that shite.

People have this tendency to demonize someone so they won't feel bad about their stupid narrative they have created.

We can have prime Baresi and prime Beckenbauer as our CB partnership, and still we'll concede stupid goals.

Our problems are elsewhere. Starting from lack of investment in midfield.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 05:49:02 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:51:46 pm
At one point alongside Van Dijk it was 35 games, 31 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss, 19 clean sheets, 89% win rate and 22 goals conceded.

If anyone sees that and concludes not good enough, maybe try a different sport

Offline Djozer

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 12:37:21 pm
Has he ever been good enough to play for Liverpool? Really? Never nailed down a regular starting spot. Even when fully fit.
He was fucking brilliant for a while, maybe 18=19 or 19-20? Can't remember exactly when, but he was Van Dijk's regular partner and frequently outshone him. Looked like he had everything, apart from not being great in the air. Think he was starting for England at a ridiculously young age for a centre half too, though granted that's not really saying much these days. He's suffered some proper horrendous injuries but I think you've got a short memory or haven't followed us for that long if you think he was never good enough.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:51:46 pm
At one point alongside Van Dijk it was 35 games, 31 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss, 19 clean sheets, 89% win rate and 22 goals conceded.

If anyone sees that and concludes not good enough, maybe try a different sport

Yeah, alongside a peak VVD and a midfield with the legs. Hes a squad player at best right now

https://twitter.com/anfieldedition/status/1628697323017568258?s=46&t=BvP71Y1NE9v7223pceK8EA

Hoping this has some legs
Offline didi shamone

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 07:54:23 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm
Yeah, alongside a peak VVD and a midfield with the legs. Hes a squad player at best right now

https://twitter.com/anfieldedition/status/1628697323017568258?s=46&t=BvP71Y1NE9v7223pceK8EA

Hoping this has some legs

About as much legs as our midfield.  Which will be neglected if we spend our budget on one of the world's most expensive CBs
Offline redmark

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:07:55 pm
That means Ali has to keep his head down to ensure he hits it cleanly.
You keep repeating this nonsense. He's watching the ball, which is what footballers do. For most of the travel of the backpass from Gomez, what would Alisson see in his field of view? The ball, with Vinicius following it. Seriously, you've said in the previous sentence that it was slow and bobbling. Vinicius was never more than a few yards behind it. Unless Alisson's field of vision reveals to him no more than the size of a football from several yards away, he knew exactly where Vinicius was but made an error judgement in trying to be cute in playing it straight past him.
Offline kezzy

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 08:44:26 pm
Gomez was brilliant up until he got injured by that cart horse at Burnley.  Hes never fully recovered from that.  He doesnt seem to have the awareness of a top defender anymore and he looks totally devoid of confidence, leading to costly mistakes every other game.   A shame really as he looked to have the makings of a top defender. 
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 08:48:20 pm
He was very good, not better than Virg who finished 2nd in the Ballon d'Or but he was a very good young player even under Rodgers. However, football is not played in the past. If that were to be the case, we'd still have some of our legends playing for us.

A player can be great today and regress tomorrow. It happens but it only becomes a problem when we are living in the past.

Using the past an excuse is really common among us Liverpool fans but it doesn't really help the club.

No investment in the summer? But the same squad almost won the quadruple in the (recent) past
FSG not putting money into the club? But Hicks and Gillett were worse owners.
Players no longer being at the level required? But they were great 3/4 years ago.

We need to start living in the present.
Offline MD1990

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 08:56:14 pm
He would actually be better as a back up RB imo
Offline Al 666

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm
You keep repeating this nonsense. He's watching the ball, which is what footballers do. For most of the travel of the backpass from Gomez, what would Alisson see in his field of view? The ball, with Vinicius following it. Seriously, you've said in the previous sentence that it was slow and bobbling. Vinicius was never more than a few yards behind it. Unless Alisson's field of vision reveals to him no more than the size of a football from several yards away, he knew exactly where Vinicius was but made an error judgement in trying to be cute in playing it straight past him.

Except Vini JR doesn't follow the ball he runs to the left. Ali has his head down concentrating on making a good connection.

Gomez mishits his backpass that means Vini Jr gets closer to Ali than he would have. Ali makes the mistake but Gomez mishitting the backpass makes the attempted pass by Ali more difficult than it should have been. It was sloppy and pretty indicative of Gomez's performance all night. He made a succession of small errors that were ruthlessly punished by Madrid.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:56:14 pm
He would actually be better as a back up RB imo
The issue is that he's not a stylistic fit. Our fullbacks are effectively wingers and that's the way we've played for many years. Millie ised to play there but his quality on the ball is a lot higher given that he's a midfielder. That's why Kostas is a perfect backup for Robbo. Joe, on the other hand, is a huge drop off from Trent.
Offline Knight

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6371 on: Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:51:46 pm
At one point alongside Van Dijk it was 35 games, 31 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss, 19 clean sheets, 89% win rate and 22 goals conceded.

If anyone sees that and concludes not good enough, maybe try a different sport

We were so, so good.
Offline Dree

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6372 on: Today at 06:13:58 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm
The issue is that he's not a stylistic fit. Our fullbacks are effectively wingers and that's the way we've played for many years. Millie ised to play there but his quality on the ball is a lot higher given that he's a midfielder. That's why Kostas is a perfect backup for Robbo. Joe, on the other hand, is a huge drop off from Trent.


I dont think we should be that against having a different style. Teams are so wise to it these days and often play conservative full backs behind pacy inverted wingers which makes it difficult for us (Arsenal and Newcastle are having great seasons with Ben White and Dan Burn as full backs and are City had no qualms about booting Cancelo). Whereas we play ultra attacking RB behind a RCM in Henderson who pushes up constantly behind Mo Salah  :D
