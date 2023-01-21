He was very good, not better than Virg who finished 2nd in the Ballon d'Or but he was a very good young player even under Rodgers. However, football is not played in the past. If that were to be the case, we'd still have some of our legends playing for us.



A player can be great today and regress tomorrow. It happens but it only becomes a problem when we are living in the past.



Using the past an excuse is really common among us Liverpool fans but it doesn't really help the club.



No investment in the summer? But the same squad almost won the quadruple in the (recent) past

FSG not putting money into the club? But Hicks and Gillett were worse owners.

Players no longer being at the level required? But they were great 3/4 years ago.



We need to start living in the present.