Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 639093 times)

Offline ScottScott

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 07:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 07:27:15 pm
It was a bad back pass. Of course, it wasn't just his fault. But look at the positioning of Alisson's feet. He needed Bobby's or Salah's feet to get him out of that.

If I was going the match I'd get behind him. But don't think there's any harm in saying you don't think he's good enough on a forum.

It wasn't, and this needs to be put to bed now. It was a back pass, Ali should have played it left to VVD or booted it into the stands. He played a low straight pass and cost us a goal. Gomez had done his job by reading the play and getting it back to Ali
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 07:45:29 pm »
First mistake is letting it go across him. He should have been looking to go toward the left touchline. Once he hasnt then simply play away with the ball. The back pass is so shit and Vinicius has read it.

Basic errors.

Offline AndyMuller

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 07:49:49 pm »
I think half the posters who say it wasnt a bad back pass have never played the sport before or think Alisson has the feet of Messi.
Offline Legs

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 07:50:03 pm »
Im not having it was Gomez fault for 2nd goal my opinion is and always has been clear your lines but most goalies f**k about now.

If Ali puts his foot through it then its unlikely its in back of our net.

I am aware Ali is following team orders but its not something I like no matter what hipsters say.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 08:04:19 pm »
Hes got a mistake in him pretty much every game. Last night reminded me of Napoli away earlier in the season where he had an absolute stinker. Hes a decent 4th/5th option but no way should he be a regular starter. He has one decent game followed by 2 bad ones. Was partly to blame for most of their goals last night.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 08:10:24 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:49:49 pm
I think half the posters who say it wasnt a bad back pass have never played the sport before or think Alisson has the feet of Messi.

There was a time when I'd never admit to thinking any Liverpool player wasn't good enough. Heskey, Stewart, Ablett, didn't matter. And no matter how good any Everton or United player was - they were still shite.

Offline RedMan89

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6286 on: Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 01:13:42 pm
He can be a 10/10 one week then a 4/10 the next. Thats a real issue in a position where consistency is key.

He will have to accept remaining our fourth pick. If Matip goes we need another CB to be second or third pick. Not sure what his wages are but a HG fourth pick with his potential is no bad thing.

Gomez has so much potential but he needs to work on his game a lot. Hes always had a problem with players tuning inside him very easily. It amazes me this hasnt been fixed by now.

I'm what week was he ever 10/10? His performances over time are simply not good enough. It's not a knee - jerk reaction but it's been this way for a long time now.
Offline Fordy

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6287 on: Yesterday at 08:23:02 pm »
Hes so bad. Seriously, would rather start Phillips.
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6288 on: Yesterday at 08:48:42 pm »
I defended Joe for 3 seasons . Saying he would get back to that world class level he showed year we won league . I've now  been saying for months now I never want see him play centre back for us again . Right back or no place . I don't know what say anymore now but he is finished with liverpool at centre back . Never want see him play there again my head is burnt . Id prefer Nat . top class centre back with a couple MF is non negotiable .
Offline bornandbRED

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6289 on: Yesterday at 08:56:14 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm
Is it just me who thinks he was nowhere near as bad as people are making out? Not at fault for the 1st goal, definitely not at fault for the 2nd despite so many trying to make it his fault, gives away the free kick for the 3rd but isn't at fault for how we concede. Unlucky deflection for the 4th and everyone was all at sea for the 5th. He made some terrific interceptions when they looked to get through on goal and he made some fantastic passes through the lines in Trent, Hendo and Salah

He wasn't a 10/10 but he certainly wasn't as bad as some of these shouts

Yeah he wasnt as bad as people are making him out to be. Wouldnt blame him directly for any of the goals. Certainly no worse than those around him.
Offline stockdam

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6290 on: Yesterday at 09:06:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:49:49 pm
I think half the posters who say it wasnt a bad back pass have never played the sport before or think Alisson has the feet of Messi.

Really? The back pass wasnt perfect but it was not the cause of the goal. Bajcetic lost the ball and Gomez didnt do anything wrong. Alisson was at fault. The rebound was very fortunate and a fluke goal.
Offline stockdam

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6291 on: Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:56:14 pm
Yeah he wasnt as bad as people are making him out to be. Wouldnt blame him directly for any of the goals. Certainly no worse than those around him.

Its the same people being blamed when we lose. Gomez was by no means worse than any other player yet he gets most of the blame.
Offline redmark

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6292 on: Yesterday at 09:21:06 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm
Is it just me who thinks he was nowhere near as bad as people are making out? Not at fault for the 1st goal, definitely not at fault for the 2nd despite so many trying to make it his fault, gives away the free kick for the 3rd but isn't at fault for how we concede. Unlucky deflection for the 4th and everyone was all at sea for the 5th. He made some terrific interceptions when they looked to get through on goal and he made some fantastic passes through the lines in Trent, Hendo and Salah

He wasn't a 10/10 but he certainly wasn't as bad as some of these shouts
It's been a trend for ages. Matip had a nightmare a few games ago, his thread didn't even get bumped yet this one was full of people calling for him to be dropped when VVD was back. Notably, it was Matip who actually dropped out.

There are also a couple of general problems with the way many people judge players (particularly defenders); they focus on direct errors, rather than general contributions and whether a player is in position to effect a play in the first place; and base that judgement on outcome - so another player could make a worse mistake which doesn't lead to a goal and 'get away with it', on the pitch and on the internet (like Matip completely missing the ball completely to concede possession in a dangerous area in 2 or 3 games in quick succession).

He's clearly behind Konate in the pecking order now*. At times Gomez and Matip seem to be competing in having bad games or bad moments in games; but I think Gomez has arguably been better overall in his positive contributions over the season, but suffered a couple more high profile errors than Matip (who has been lucky that fewer of his have led directly to goals, and his cult following rather than being a boring English player).

*Arguably, VVD is/should be, too. He makes very few bad mistakes, but his defensive contribution has dropped off alarmingly this season. There were comments a few weeks ago (which I agree with) that Gomez and Matip are a little too passive to work particularly well as a pair. The concern would be that VVD is also becoming less physically dominant, which makes Konate absolutely essential, whoever else is playing.

Offline Fruity

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6293 on: Yesterday at 09:35:43 pm »
No one in our defense seems to be playing well at the moment. Clearly the right side seems to be targeted more than the left so on that basis I imagine they have a lot more to do. I presume the midfield being walked through and the high line are not helping. Matip was one of our best players last season but his form has dropped off a bit this season but still feel he has a bit more left in him. Joe on the other hand always seems to have a mistake in him. It's made worse at the moment because of the other stuff.

If we need money in the summer which is likely with our tight fisted owners then I would look at selling. Him and Nat might bring in money for a young replacement.
Offline Macc77

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6294 on: Yesterday at 09:38:59 pm »
I agree that Gomez does provoke extreme reactions, in both directions really.

He isn't a bad player, he's simply no longer of a quality good enough to be relied on to play CB for a side with ambitions to win major honours. The lad had a bad injury, he's never been the same, but alot of players have contributed to our sharp drop off this season, and it wasn't that long ago that we had a player with real potential who we all assumed would be our CB for a decade. It's unfortunate for him, but it happens.

On the other side of the ledger, people are so keen to be seen to defend one of our players that they will go well overboard. He is never a 10/10 to be fair to the lad, he's never been beyond 8/10 this season, but he's reached that several times and when he's on it he does a good job. He simply doesn't do that often enough and makes regular errors of judgement. For me it isn't the headline errors that I notice, it's the general poor decision making, the regular darts out of position to close someone down or win a header which he invariably fails to do, and his reading of the game isn't what it was, which alongside a full back who likes to bomb forward leaves us exposed.

I think he's well worth keeping around as a RB and an emergency CB but IMO we need to buy another CB and avoid situations like we're in now were he's taking the flack because his weaknesses are becoming costly. Gomez's positives for me are better suited to playing RB, he's a talented footballer and could still be an asset to us, but as a CB for a side that wants to be at the top of the tree his time is done. It's unfortunate for him and for us, but that's life.

Online MonsLibpool

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6295 on: Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 09:38:59 pm
I agree that Gomez does provoke extreme reactions, in both directions really.

He isn't a bad player, he's simply no longer of a quality good enough to be relied on to play CB for a side with ambitions to win major honours. The lad had a bad injury, he's never been the same, but alot of players have contributed to our sharp drop off this season, and it wasn't that long ago that we had a player with real potential who we all assumed would be our CB for a decade. It's unfortunate for him, but it happens.

On the other side of the ledger, people are so keen to be seen to defend one of our players that they will go well overboard. He is never a 10/10 to be fair to the lad, he's never been beyond 8/10 this season, but he's reached that several times and when he's on it he does a good job. He simply doesn't do that often enough and makes regular errors of judgement. For me it isn't the headline errors that I notice, it's the general poor decision making, the regular darts out of position to close someone down or win a header which he invariably fails to do, and his reading of the game isn't what it was, which alongside a full back who likes to bomb forward leaves us exposed.

I think he's well worth keeping around as a RB and an emergency CB but IMO we need to buy another CB and avoid situations like we're in now were he's taking the flack because his weaknesses are becoming costly. Gomez's positives for me are better suited to playing RB, he's a talented footballer and could still be an asset to us, but as a CB for a side that wants to be at the top of the tree his time is done. It's unfortunate for him and for us, but that's life.
We should sell him and get PROPER cover for Trent.
Offline harryc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6296 on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm »
Fix the midfield issues and we would not be having so many discussions about our defenders.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6297 on: Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm
Is it just me who thinks he was nowhere near as bad as people are making out? Not at fault for the 1st goal, definitely not at fault for the 2nd despite so many trying to make it his fault, gives away the free kick for the 3rd but isn't at fault for how we concede. Unlucky deflection for the 4th and everyone was all at sea for the 5th. He made some terrific interceptions when they looked to get through on goal and he made some fantastic passes through the lines in Trent, Hendo and Salah

He wasn't a 10/10 but he certainly wasn't as bad as some of these shouts

It's not just you. We're terrible defensively this season, no matter the CB partnership.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6298 on: Yesterday at 10:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm
It's not just you. We're terrible defensively this season, no matter the CB partnership.
Yes but Joe has been poor for some time now and he's been making errors that have cost us at times this season. Objectively speaking, if we have any ambition of competing fot major honours regularly in the near future, we'd replace him with a better player.

To win, sentimentality has to be avoided. Anytime a player isn't performing to the level required, many excuses are always made but when someone hasn't been doing well for a decently long period of time, then we need to be acting like an ambitious club that is hungry for success
Offline didi shamone

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6299 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm
It's not just you. We're terrible defensively this season, no matter the CB partnership.

When we lost all our centre backs in 2020  that wasn't what caused us to collapse. It was when we lost fab and Hendo from midfield by playing them at CB. When we moved them back to midfield we went on a run despite having two mediocre CBs.
We've effectively lost Fab and Hendo again, Gini is also gone and not replaced. Thiago is 3 years older.
Our system is broken and  makes all our defenders look shite. Doesn't fully explain individual errors.  But if the system was fixed there would be far less opportunities for individual errors.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6300 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm »
Like I said somewhere else, every game he will have lapses that more often than not result in conceding a goal. Yesterday he had many. Gave away a poor free kick, frozen for the resulting cross, then his action for the deflected goal was infuriating. Its getting harder to see him being an option for us while hes costing us at least a goal a game. Maybe we should just use him as a back-up right back.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6301 on: Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
Like I said somewhere else, every game he will have lapses that more often than not result in conceding a goal. Yesterday he had many. Gave away a poor free kick, frozen for the resulting cross, then his action for the deflected goal was infuriating. Its getting harder to see him being an option for us while hes costing us at least a goal a game. Maybe we should just use him as a back-up right back.
We can do better by getting a backup that fits our style of play. We want to win trophies and we shouldn't be accommodating underperforming players.

If a Real Madrid/Bayern/City/PSG have a player that's not up to the level required, they either sell asap or freeze the player out(because they can't sell due to big wages). They wouldn't be making excuses or suggesting playing the player in another position. Their resources help but their winning mentality and ruthlessness are also important.

We don't have the luxury of the freezing players out because we're a sell-to-buy club.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6302 on: Yesterday at 10:39:52 pm »
Joe was on the road to becoming an elite defender, and I really thought he would grow as a player and take on more responsibility when VVD got injured in Oct 20. Unfortunately that ACL has killed his development and based on the last 2 seasons I doubt he can reach that level on a consistent basis. He is simply making far too many errors and it doesn't look like he can erase that from his game.
Konate is younger and has struggled for fitness this season and still has made less mistakes per 90mins.

Its a shame but Joe could still be our 4th choice defender if he is happy with that, and we can look to find a replacement for Matip. If of course we get an ll decent offer for Joe, it may be better to cash in and keep Matip for another season.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6303 on: Yesterday at 10:52:19 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm
When we lost all our centre backs in 2020  that wasn't what caused us to collapse. It was when we lost fab and Hendo from midfield by playing them at CB. When we moved them back to midfield we went on a run despite having two mediocre CBs.
We've effectively lost Fab and Hendo again, Gini is also gone and not replaced. Thiago is 3 years older.
Our system is broken and  makes all our defenders look shite. Doesn't fully explain individual errors.  But if the system was fixed there would be far less opportunities for individual errors.

Yeah, finally some common sense.
Online SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6304 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm
Its the same people being blamed when we lose. Gomez was by no means worse than any other player yet he gets most of the blame.
correct. he's the whingers' favourite whipping boy.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6305 on: Today at 12:37:00 am »
Quote from: RedMan89 on Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm
I'm what week was he ever 10/10? His performances over time are simply not good enough. It's not a knee - jerk reaction but it's been this way for a long time now.

He was absolutely exceptional the year we win the league. I dont think he has been anywhere near his best since then.

The other thing that is really concerning is he has fewer than 200 appearances in 7 years at the club. His injury history is awful.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6306 on: Today at 12:51:35 am »
Buy a world class CB to partner Konate, thats all.

VVD will be 32 this summer, but with a proper midfield in front of him and any great partner, I have faith hell still be fine.

Gomez shouldnt be near the first team imho, Matips seems to have developed a large touch of the Gomezs.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6307 on: Today at 01:03:45 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
Like I said somewhere else, every game he will have lapses that more often than not result in conceding a goal. Yesterday he had many. Gave away a poor free kick, frozen for the resulting cross, then his action for the deflected goal was infuriating. Its getting harder to see him being an option for us while hes costing us at least a goal a game. Maybe we should just use him as a back-up right back.
He's done well at right back I would say
Offline BCCC

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6308 on: Today at 01:20:22 am »
I don't blame him for the 2nd goal, the back pass was not perfect but good enough and Alisson had time to deal with it.

His confidence is shot though and it's clouding his judgement leading to poor defensive decisions. He'll have to get over it, he's being given the chance to so it's all up to him.
Online KirkVanHouten

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6309 on: Today at 01:49:48 am »
He's frustrating as hell to watch. One minute he's making a great interception or sprinting to get the ball ahead of the quickest forwards. Then he'll do one of the dumbest fucking things you've ever seen, like the Leeds backpass. Rarely does Gomez have a bad game due to his own athletic limitations, it's always a concentration issue. But that's usually the difference between average and good defenders.
Online deano2727

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6310 on: Today at 01:55:24 am »
Don't think he is good enough for us outside of cup games etc.

Probably best for both parties if he moves on at this stage of his career.
