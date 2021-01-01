I agree that Gomez does provoke extreme reactions, in both directions really.



He isn't a bad player, he's simply no longer of a quality good enough to be relied on to play CB for a side with ambitions to win major honours. The lad had a bad injury, he's never been the same, but alot of players have contributed to our sharp drop off this season, and it wasn't that long ago that we had a player with real potential who we all assumed would be our CB for a decade. It's unfortunate for him, but it happens.



On the other side of the ledger, people are so keen to be seen to defend one of our players that they will go well overboard. He is never a 10/10 to be fair to the lad, he's never been beyond 8/10 this season, but he's reached that several times and when he's on it he does a good job. He simply doesn't do that often enough and makes regular errors of judgement. For me it isn't the headline errors that I notice, it's the general poor decision making, the regular darts out of position to close someone down or win a header which he invariably fails to do, and his reading of the game isn't what it was, which alongside a full back who likes to bomb forward leaves us exposed.



I think he's well worth keeping around as a RB and an emergency CB but IMO we need to buy another CB and avoid situations like we're in now were he's taking the flack because his weaknesses are becoming costly. Gomez's positives for me are better suited to playing RB, he's a talented footballer and could still be an asset to us, but as a CB for a side that wants to be at the top of the tree his time is done. It's unfortunate for him and for us, but that's life.



