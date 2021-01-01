Is it just me who thinks he was nowhere near as bad as people are making out? Not at fault for the 1st goal, definitely not at fault for the 2nd despite so many trying to make it his fault, gives away the free kick for the 3rd but isn't at fault for how we concede. Unlucky deflection for the 4th and everyone was all at sea for the 5th. He made some terrific interceptions when they looked to get through on goal and he made some fantastic passes through the lines in Trent, Hendo and Salah



He wasn't a 10/10 but he certainly wasn't as bad as some of these shouts



It's been a trend for ages. Matip had a nightmare a few games ago, his thread didn't even get bumped yet this one was full of people calling for him to be dropped when VVD was back. Notably, it was Matip who actually dropped out.There are also a couple of general problems with the way many people judge players (particularly defenders); they focus on direct errors, rather than general contributions and whether a player is in position to effect a play in the first place; and base that judgement on outcome - so another player could make a worse mistake which doesn't lead to a goal and 'get away with it', on the pitch and on the internet (like Matip completely missing the ball completely to concede possession in a dangerous area in 2 or 3 games in quick succession).He's clearly behind Konate in the pecking order now*. At times Gomez and Matip seem to be competing in having bad games or bad moments in games; but I think Gomez has arguably been better overall in his positive contributions over the season, but suffered a couple more high profile errors than Matip (who has been lucky that fewer of his have led directly to goals, and his cult following rather than being a boring English player).*Arguably, VVD is/should be, too. He makes very few bad mistakes, but his defensive contribution has dropped off alarmingly this season. There were comments a few weeks ago (which I agree with) that Gomez and Matip are a little too passive to work particularly well as a pair. The concern would be that VVD is also becoming less physically dominant, which makes Konate absolutely essential, whoever else is playing.