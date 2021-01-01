« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6280 on: Today at 07:30:52 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 07:27:15 pm
It was a bad back pass. Of course, it wasn't just his fault. But look at the positioning of Alisson's feet. He needed Bobby's or Salah's feet to get him out of that.

If I was going the match I'd get behind him. But don't think there's any harm in saying you don't think he's good enough on a forum.

It wasn't, and this needs to be put to bed now. It was a back pass, Ali should have played it left to VVD or booted it into the stands. He played a low straight pass and cost us a goal. Gomez had done his job by reading the play and getting it back to Ali
Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6281 on: Today at 07:45:29 pm
First mistake is letting it go across him. He should have been looking to go toward the left touchline. Once he hasnt then simply play away with the ball. The back pass is so shit and Vinicius has read it.

Basic errors.

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,375
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6282 on: Today at 07:49:49 pm
I think half the posters who say it wasnt a bad back pass have never played the sport before or think Alisson has the feet of Messi.
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6283 on: Today at 07:50:03 pm
Im not having it was Gomez fault for 2nd goal my opinion is and always has been clear your lines but most goalies f**k about now.

If Ali puts his foot through it then its unlikely its in back of our net.

I am aware Ali is following team orders but its not something I like no matter what hipsters say.
HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  • RedOrDead
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6284 on: Today at 08:04:19 pm
Hes got a mistake in him pretty much every game. Last night reminded me of Napoli away earlier in the season where he had an absolute stinker. Hes a decent 4th/5th option but no way should he be a regular starter. He has one decent game followed by 2 bad ones. Was partly to blame for most of their goals last night.
Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6285 on: Today at 08:10:24 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:49:49 pm
I think half the posters who say it wasnt a bad back pass have never played the sport before or think Alisson has the feet of Messi.

There was a time when I'd never admit to thinking any Liverpool player wasn't good enough. Heskey, Stewart, Ablett, didn't matter. And no matter how good any Everton or United player was - they were still shite.

RedMan89

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6286 on: Today at 08:18:38 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:13:42 pm
He can be a 10/10 one week then a 4/10 the next. Thats a real issue in a position where consistency is key.

He will have to accept remaining our fourth pick. If Matip goes we need another CB to be second or third pick. Not sure what his wages are but a HG fourth pick with his potential is no bad thing.

Gomez has so much potential but he needs to work on his game a lot. Hes always had a problem with players tuning inside him very easily. It amazes me this hasnt been fixed by now.

I'm what week was he ever 10/10? His performances over time are simply not good enough. It's not a knee - jerk reaction but it's been this way for a long time now.
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6287 on: Today at 08:23:02 pm
Hes so bad. Seriously, would rather start Phillips.
aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6288 on: Today at 08:48:42 pm
I defended Joe for 3 seasons . Saying he would get back to that world class level he showed year we won league . I've now  been saying for months now I never want see him play centre back for us again . Right back or no place . I don't know what say anymore now but he is finished with liverpool at centre back . Never want see him play there again my head is burnt . Id prefer Nat . top class centre back with a couple MF is non negotiable .
bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6289 on: Today at 08:56:14 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 07:22:30 pm
Is it just me who thinks he was nowhere near as bad as people are making out? Not at fault for the 1st goal, definitely not at fault for the 2nd despite so many trying to make it his fault, gives away the free kick for the 3rd but isn't at fault for how we concede. Unlucky deflection for the 4th and everyone was all at sea for the 5th. He made some terrific interceptions when they looked to get through on goal and he made some fantastic passes through the lines in Trent, Hendo and Salah

He wasn't a 10/10 but he certainly wasn't as bad as some of these shouts

Yeah he wasnt as bad as people are making him out to be. Wouldnt blame him directly for any of the goals. Certainly no worse than those around him.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6290 on: Today at 09:06:51 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:49:49 pm
I think half the posters who say it wasnt a bad back pass have never played the sport before or think Alisson has the feet of Messi.

Really? The back pass wasnt perfect but it was not the cause of the goal. Bajcetic lost the ball and Gomez didnt do anything wrong. Alisson was at fault. The rebound was very fortunate and a fluke goal.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6291 on: Today at 09:13:45 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:56:14 pm
Yeah he wasnt as bad as people are making him out to be. Wouldnt blame him directly for any of the goals. Certainly no worse than those around him.

Its the same people being blamed when we lose. Gomez was by no means worse than any other player yet he gets most of the blame.
redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,043
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6292 on: Today at 09:21:06 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 07:22:30 pm
Is it just me who thinks he was nowhere near as bad as people are making out? Not at fault for the 1st goal, definitely not at fault for the 2nd despite so many trying to make it his fault, gives away the free kick for the 3rd but isn't at fault for how we concede. Unlucky deflection for the 4th and everyone was all at sea for the 5th. He made some terrific interceptions when they looked to get through on goal and he made some fantastic passes through the lines in Trent, Hendo and Salah

He wasn't a 10/10 but he certainly wasn't as bad as some of these shouts
It's been a trend for ages. Matip had a nightmare a few games ago, his thread didn't even get bumped yet this one was full of people calling for him to be dropped when VVD was back. Notably, it was Matip who actually dropped out.

There are also a couple of general problems with the way many people judge players (particularly defenders); they focus on direct errors, rather than general contributions and whether a player is in position to effect a play in the first place; and base that judgement on outcome - so another player could make a worse mistake which doesn't lead to a goal and 'get away with it', on the pitch and on the internet (like Matip completely missing the ball completely to concede possession in a dangerous area in 2 or 3 games in quick succession).

He's clearly behind Konate in the pecking order now*. At times Gomez and Matip seem to be competing in having bad games or bad moments in games; but I think Gomez has arguably been better overall in his positive contributions over the season, but suffered a couple more high profile errors than Matip (who has been lucky that fewer of his have led directly to goals, and his cult following rather than being a boring English player).

*Arguably, VVD is/should be, too. He makes very few bad mistakes, but his defensive contribution has dropped off alarmingly this season. There were comments a few weeks ago (which I agree with) that Gomez and Matip are a little too passive to work particularly well as a pair. The concern would be that VVD is also becoming less physically dominant, which makes Konate absolutely essential, whoever else is playing.

