Really good performance last night. It's not been vintage Joe recently but if you look at some of the comments on this thread after the Wolves match, they were a disgrace. Completely disregarding his quality after he's given us many years of great performances. Hope I'm not jinxing anything but it's been nice that even if not at his best he's been fit for once throughout the season. He's always going to get injuries I think but I'd love for him to remain fit in these coming years which many would say are probably your peak years (mid twenties to early thirties)
Thought he was excellent last night. Alright it was only against the Ev and Ellis Simms but can only beat what's put in front of you. Will hopefully do him the world of good as been in for quite a bit criticism this season (all have tbf). Be great if he could do it consistently and form that solid partnership with Virg again from a few years back while Konate is out...
Was great, mobility and strength!
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:10:31 am
There's a really odd habit this season of writing players off completely, when the whole side has been playing crap. He's a class player, as is Matip.

Agreed. The confidence has been rotten throughout the entire club, so it's a really difficult time to make any real judgements.
