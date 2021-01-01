Really good performance last night. It's not been vintage Joe recently but if you look at some of the comments on this thread after the Wolves match, they were a disgrace. Completely disregarding his quality after he's given us many years of great performances. Hope I'm not jinxing anything but it's been nice that even if not at his best he's been fit for once throughout the season. He's always going to get injuries I think but I'd love for him to remain fit in these coming years which many would say are probably your peak years (mid twenties to early thirties)