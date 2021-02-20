« previous next »
European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6160 on: Today at 04:35:55 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 04:33:34 pm
Where's the Matip thread?? I was looking for it earlier but couldn't find it.

If there was one, I think you'd see equal amounts of criticism for him too.

As there doesn't seem to be one, it's only fair to add balance so that Joe isn't getting all the flack....Matip was absolutely garbage yesterday too.

He does have one. Anyway it's not one single player we have problems generally inside the team, just having Jota back will be a help as he has that grip of snappiness about him, he will crash into defenders and give them a hard time. I think we are missing that at the moment and obviously his goals as well.
Always_A_Red

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6161 on: Today at 04:44:43 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:35:55 pm
He does have one. Anyway it's not one single player we have problems generally inside the team, just having Jota back will be a help as he has that grip of snappiness about him, he will crash into defenders and give them a hard time. I think we are missing that at the moment and obviously his goals as well.

I agree - I think we're too nice as a team as a whole. That 5 minute spell at the end of the game yesterday where the wolves players were stroking it around and the fans were singing 'Ole', I was screaming for one of our lads to run and just take on of them clean out. Brentford, Brighton and now Wolves have done it to us. Teams are actively taking the piss out of us and we're doing nothing about it. Many of our players don't have the stomach anymore and it's really sad to see.
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

MonsLibpool

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6162 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm
When the confidence is so low, there's no point blasting our players.
