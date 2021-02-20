Where's the Matip thread?? I was looking for it earlier but couldn't find it.If there was one, I think you'd see equal amounts of criticism for him too.As there doesn't seem to be one, it's only fair to add balance so that Joe isn't getting all the flack....Matip was absolutely garbage yesterday too.
He does have one. Anyway it's not one single player we have problems generally inside the team, just having Jota back will be a help as he has that grip of snappiness about him, he will crash into defenders and give them a hard time. I think we are missing that at the moment and obviously his goals as well.
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
