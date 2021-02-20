He does have one. Anyway it's not one single player we have problems generally inside the team, just having Jota back will be a help as he has that grip of snappiness about him, he will crash into defenders and give them a hard time. I think we are missing that at the moment and obviously his goals as well.



I agree - I think we're too nice as a team as a whole. That 5 minute spell at the end of the game yesterday where the wolves players were stroking it around and the fans were singing 'Ole', I was screaming for one of our lads to run and just take on of them clean out. Brentford, Brighton and now Wolves have done it to us. Teams are actively taking the piss out of us and we're doing nothing about it. Many of our players don't have the stomach anymore and it's really sad to see.