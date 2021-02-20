Seeing injuries talk, It's not injuries, he just lacks concentration



Yep he's always had focus troubles - especially at the end of halves where fatigue worsens the decision making.But even when we were great, and before the second horrific injury, he was still prone to a lot of focus related errors (watch the Salzburg 4-3 at Anfield game back and watch him make a lot of errors).And as the team has degraded around him, he's had more asked of him in games - and the more exposed he gets, the more questions asked of him individually. His physicality partly comes into play here - cos he used to be able to recover from mistakes (like ball watching or forgetting offside trap) more often. But he still mostly has pace in the locker, it's more that he's just struggling to string together a consistent series of decisions in even 10 or so minute blocks let alone full halves (or 40 minutes', as he used to).He's in an odd position now where he'd most excel in a team that are flying and defend high and has a great players midfield/attack - but hes unlikely to be on their radar following this run of atrocious form. He'd look a lot better at defending at a (hypothetical cliche of) a man city even if exposed to one on one defending than he would at a Burnley where everyone around him is defense oriented