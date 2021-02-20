« previous next »
European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 07:06:01 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm
Maybe he just needs a change of scenery?

Fuckin right he does, needs to see what the game looks like from the centre half position
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 07:06:15 pm
I got called out on here less than a week ago for saying Joe sadly isn't good enough any more. It couldn't be more obvious.

Sad to see it go this way of course. He's had rotten luck with injuries.

We can't keep hanging onto someone because they were good for 6 months 3 years ago. We need to be more ruthless.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 07:07:14 pm
He needs to be sold.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm
Maybe he just needs a change of scenery? It's unfortunate with his injuries and maybe there still is a player there but at some point you have to accept that if you want to get back to competing you can't keep sending someone out there that will just hand goals to the other team with some regularity.

Well I guess we have injuries at the moment so we have little choice but to keep playing him.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 07:14:26 pm
We could get 15/20m for him and really should consider it.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 07:27:38 pm
I'd play Nat Phillips before him now.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 07:36:05 pm
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 07:27:38 pm
I'd play Nat Phillips before him now.

Now..I wouldve put Phillips ahead of Gomez before he even signed his contract. Phillips needs a chance
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 07:45:08 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm
HA HA the usual cry arsing from a spoilt fucking cockney. Just the kind of entitled brat of a "supporter" the team needs now.



Check out this hard man
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:04:21 pm
First goal he was just ambling back and watch the ball go into Hwang over his head.
First goal much more Matip. He had to press out there and is checking his shoulder getting back(robertson covered in for him at CB) Idk why Matip stopped trying to switch to Hwang. Possible he could have gotten back a little faster but not great overall he covered the guy for the cutback.
2nd goal, two things that was a terrible clearance and idk if Alisson shouted for the ball but if he did he didnt hear him.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:14:26 pm
We could get £1.5/2m for him and really should consider it.

Fixed that for you.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 08:56:53 pm
i just want to know who wrote his wikipedia page - not a bad word said against him

maybe it was the club
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 09:01:46 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:27:07 pm
Fixed that for you.

That is so unnecessary let's kick a player when he's already down.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:53:46 pm
Lets be real, he should have been dropped on principle after his part in Brightons winner
Yep, truly. If not earlier than that (after his sub appearance at Brighton, which was was an entirely disastrous and long twenty minutes
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6133 on: Yesterday at 09:07:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:53:46 pm
Lets be real, he should have been dropped on principle after his part in Brightons winner

Matip scored an own goal today and also made other errors. I hate to tell everyone but none of the CB's are playing well at the moment in a struggling team.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6134 on: Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm
Seeing injuries talk, It's not injuries, he just lacks concentration
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 09:38:39 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm
Seeing injuries talk, It's not injuries, he just lacks concentration
Yep he's always had focus troubles - especially at the end of halves where fatigue worsens the decision making.

But even when we were great, and before the second horrific injury, he was still prone to a lot of focus related errors (watch the Salzburg 4-3 at Anfield game back and watch him make a lot of errors).

And as the team has degraded around him, he's had more asked of him in games - and the more exposed he gets, the more questions asked of him individually. His physicality partly comes into play here - cos he used to be able to recover from mistakes (like ball watching or forgetting offside trap) more often. But he still mostly has pace in the locker, it's more that he's just struggling to string together a consistent series of decisions in even 10 or so minute blocks let alone full halves (or 40 minutes', as he used to).

He's in an odd position now where he'd most excel in a team that are flying and defend high and has a great players midfield/attack - but hes unlikely to be on their radar following this run of atrocious form. He'd look a lot better at defending at a (hypothetical cliche of) a man city even if exposed to one on one defending than he would at a Burnley where everyone around him is defense oriented
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm
He reminds me of divock origi if we had tried to play him in defence. He sometimes looks lost, as if asking am I supposed to do something about this situation in front of me. He seems to have lapses in concentration every few minutes. Thats weird but he needs to sort out his mind first it seems to me.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6137 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
I really thought he was going to step into Virgils shoes when he retires. He is a million miles from the player he was. A real shame. We need another CB to be Konates long-term partner.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6138 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:01:46 pm
That is so unnecessary let's kick a player when he's already down.

Jill, he's not good enough. He's a footballer playing for one the biggest clubs in the world so whilst I don't get any pleasure stating the bleeding obvious and of course its not his fault he's played every week or was given a new long term deal, the fact is, he's not good enough. He's still playing every single week and is making mistakes every single week that are costing us points. So whilst that continues, he will rightly get criticism.

The main problem I see is that even if we wanted to sell him, he could (rightly) dig his heels in and say he wants to stay as his contract isnt up until 2027.  :butt

Some of the business related decisions at our club in recent years have been nothing short of abysmal.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6139 on: Today at 12:06:55 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm
Seeing injuries talk, It's not injuries, he just lacks concentration


Yes, he's not been so bad at FB but poor in the middle
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6140 on: Today at 12:13:37 am
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
Jill, he's not good enough. He's a footballer playing for one the biggest clubs in the world so whilst I don't get any pleasure stating the bleeding obvious and of course its not his fault he's played every week or was given a new long term deal, the fact is, he's not good enough. He's still playing every single week and is making mistakes every single week that are costing us points. So whilst that continues, he will rightly get criticism.

The main problem I see is that even if we wanted to sell him, he could (rightly) dig his heels in and say he wants to stay as his contract isnt up until 2027.  :butt

Some of the business related decisions at our club in recent years have been nothing short of abysmal.

Point is, neither are half the squad. 1 or 2 get a free pass and the likes of Gomez get shit on. No, he's not been great, but why is he the scapegoat?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6141 on: Today at 01:02:25 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:13:37 am
Point is, neither are half the squad. 1 or 2 get a free pass and the likes of Gomez get shit on. No, he's not been great, but why is he the scapegoat?

God knows if the vitriol directed at him was directed at other players, the thread would have already been shut down.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6142 on: Today at 01:48:45 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:13:37 am
Point is, neither are half the squad. 1 or 2 get a free pass and the likes of Gomez get shit on. No, he's not been great, but why is he the scapegoat?

He was poor but Matip cost us a goal and had a mare first half. Robertson got lucky not to cost us a goal. VVD has cost us a few this season too. Trent, less said the better.
Maybe it's not a season to judge defenders or write them off.
There's not a chance we'll sign one in the Summer. We're desperate for midfielders and we'll be lucky to get two of them.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6143 on: Today at 01:51:55 am
Well, he was better than Joel today but then Joel seemed to have caught a dose of Fabinhoitis today. I'm sort of missing the passion that Nat brought to the team (but then not Real Madrid please). Think I'd rather see Nat against Everton given they are lumping the ball in for heads now. Joel and Joe are both too relaxed to play together.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6144 on: Today at 07:35:49 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:13:37 am
Point is, neither are half the squad. 1 or 2 get a free pass and the likes of Gomez get shit on. No, he's not been great, but why is he the scapegoat?

Just because several players are bad doesnt mean we cant criticise one of them. This is Joes thread after all. Maybe the people criticising Joe are also in other threads. The point is simply that Joe (among many others) hasnt been good enough this season. In Joes case, that has been true for a while longer than the others who have dropped off this season (eg, Henderson, Fabinho and even Matip). He is prone to mistakes that cost us goals as has been seen the last few matches, and for me at least, he just hasnt stepped up. The lack of concentration and brain farts are unacceptable if we want to compete for a top four place, but I accept that we dont have much choice with the injuries to VVD and Konate presently. Supporting him when he is selected is not inconsistent with an opinion that hes not good enough to be our first choice centre back pairing in the near future.
