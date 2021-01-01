« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 619585 times)

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:44:56 pm
Quality today, him and Ibou looked really good together. Hopefully we see them again v Chelsea to build on it.
Yea he looked good. Also helps to have a MF doing it job in front helping and not always plugging a lot of holes
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Had a great game early in the season (the Derby was it?), otherwise that was as good as hes been in a couple of years. Just needs to get a run of games and get consistency back.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I can't believe how many people on here would get rid of the lad, he's still got it and I would like to see him play on Saturday.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:47:41 pm
I can't believe how many people on here would get rid of the lad, he's still got it and I would like to see him play on Saturday.

Gave absolutely no reason tonight why he shouldn't Jill.....some forget he was a main stay in our title winning squad, he showed that quality tonight and interestingly it was on the left side of the defensive two.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Much much muchhhh better

Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:47:01 pm
Had a great game early in the season (the Derby was it?), otherwise that was as good as hes been in a couple of years. Just needs to get a run of games and get consistency back.
City game iirc
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Great game tonight and did really well helping Tsimi deal with slimy arms.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
All the attributes are still there that made him one of the best in the league, the biggest issue is consistency but we need to give him a chance alongside Konate now.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I don't get him sometimes, everything was spot on tonight. Compare that to Napoli or City where he was just awful yet tonight he was winning tackles, good positioning, good passing etc.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Played really well tonight, great to see give his struggles of late. Hope he gets some confidence from it and builds back to where he was a few years ago. Still young enough
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Has to start At the weekend to build on this
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 10:07:01 pm
I don't get him sometimes, everything was spot on tonight. Compare that to Napoli or City where he was just awful yet tonight he was winning tackles, good positioning, good passing etc.

Its just up and down with him at the moment, he was great against City at home for example.

Would also say right now hes the best passer we have at CB, its going under the radar thats hes basically creating a chance with incredible through balls every single game, yet no one seems to mention it.

Even in his last start against City he had a couple, and today he set off Gakpo with a great pass over the top, he just needs to sort out his concentration.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Genuinely doesn't look like he's lost much of anything physically.

I think he'll get back to his proper level.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:31:25 pm
Its just up and down with him at the moment, he was great against City at home for example.

Would also say right now hes the best passer we have at CB, its going under the radar thats hes basically creating a chance with incredible through balls every single game, yet no one seems to mention it.

Even in his last start against City he had a couple, and today he set off Gakpo with a great pass over the top, he just needs to sort out his concentration.
Gomez/Virgil irc has the best defensive record of any pairing.
Yea his passing is great. Also help to have good MF in front of you too.
His only issue and this overall one is if a team going Route 1 they going to target him which is why he been rotated with Konate, Matip and before Lovren in those games. He goes for those balls he not as dominant in the air as Konate, Virgil, still great next one of them though
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
When hes good, hes very good but then he can go and drop an absolute disasterclass in the next game. Needs consistency
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 10:35:42 pm
Genuinely doesn't look like he's lost much of anything physically.

I think he'll get back to his proper level.

Dont agree sadly - he was one of the quickest players Ive ever seen live, a yard quicker than Van Dijk - hes never getting that back
