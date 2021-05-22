« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5960 on: October 30, 2022, 05:26:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 30, 2022, 05:24:16 pm
He got pulled out wide early on to battle with Aaronson, who is far from a beefy forward, and he got turned twice, and both times he had a tug at his shirt.  Even when there was no real danger and he could've just got back goal side.

Just panics too much when he loses a battle and he needs to sort that out, the shirt grabbing has been a real issue for him in forever.

haha - I remember that. I was laughing only because it was absurd and not needed. He was almost hoping for a whistle because he was not sure what to do.

surprised he didn't get a card.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5961 on: October 30, 2022, 05:48:56 pm »
Yeah, the blind pass back was inexcusable and clearly the goal was on him.

But, it was compounded by two bits of misfortune: Alisson's boots giving out and him slipping to the ground.  Not sure he gets to it even if he doesn't slip, but once he did, there was no chance.  Secondly, at the exact moment he plays that, VVD slips a look to his right to see where Robbo is.  Now, that in and of itself isn't so bad, but the timing of it was spectacularly bad.  He turns to his right just as Gomez slides a wild pass across the box and by the time VVD looked back, Rodrigo was two steps ahead of him. 

In other words, still a terrible play by Gomez, but he might have not been punished for it if those other two things don't also occur.  There is some truth to the idea that you make your own luck and if he doesn't make that pass at all, those other factors are non-issues.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5962 on: October 30, 2022, 05:58:37 pm »
Shocking. Just looks uncomfortable on the ball.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5963 on: October 30, 2022, 06:11:35 pm »
how can a player can go from universal acclaim one game (City) to basically playing like a Brainfart on Legs in each of the next 3?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5964 on: October 30, 2022, 06:27:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 30, 2022, 06:11:35 pm
how can a player can go from universal acclaim one game (City) to basically playing like a Brainfart on Legs in each of the next 3?

Ultimately, that's the difference between average/good players and the very best. I just think injuries have caught up with him and needs to keep a simple a lot more I don't think he has the highest football IQ so errors like yesterday will happen a lot with him. I think he will continue to be useful squad option but he just playing too much at the moment.   
   
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5965 on: October 30, 2022, 06:45:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 30, 2022, 06:11:35 pm
how can a player can go from universal acclaim one game (City) to basically playing like a Brainfart on Legs in each of the next 3?

Because in the city game he could plant himself on the 18 yard line with a of teammates  round him
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5966 on: October 30, 2022, 07:20:03 pm »
Some of these posts are just embarrassing.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5967 on: November 10, 2022, 11:50:58 am »
Rumours going round that Joey has made the WC squad - delighted for him, if true.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5968 on: November 10, 2022, 11:53:35 am »
Quote from: donnerz on November 10, 2022, 11:50:58 am
Rumours going round that Joey has made the WC squad - delighted for him, if true.

After all the bad luck hes had it would be good for him. Just a pity its where it is.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5969 on: November 10, 2022, 11:54:36 am »
Not in according to Ornstein
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5970 on: November 10, 2022, 11:55:34 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 10, 2022, 11:54:36 am
Not in according to Ornstein
Ah, would make sense given his form. But was hoping it would be true after the injuries he's had.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5971 on: November 12, 2022, 08:33:07 pm »
Was at the scene of the crime for most of Southampton's chances - need Matip and Konate to stay fit post World Cup
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5972 on: November 12, 2022, 08:43:11 pm »
Quote from: ac on November 12, 2022, 08:33:07 pm
Was at the scene of the crime for most of Southampton's chances - need Matip and Konate to stay fit post World Cup
Feels harsh to say, but when he plays that right side is so vulnerable.
Nearly cost us against West Ham and did so against Forest and Leeds.

I think he will be going in the summer, decent player but probably needs a fresh start.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5973 on: November 12, 2022, 11:36:17 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on November 12, 2022, 08:43:11 pm
Feels harsh to say, but when he plays that right side is so vulnerable.
Nearly cost us against West Ham and did so against Forest and Leeds.

I think he will be going in the summer, decent player but probably needs a fresh start.
A good 4th choice. No?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5974 on: November 12, 2022, 11:39:58 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on November 12, 2022, 11:36:17 pm
A good 4th choice. No?
Yes.
and CB's are very often "at the scene of the crime" when the oppo get a chance at goal.  by that logic we should bin Virgil as well.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5975 on: November 12, 2022, 11:46:29 pm »
Not sure he did much wrong. That half space on our right side has been targeted all season. I thought he had an okay game in all.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5976 on: November 12, 2022, 11:49:16 pm »
We gave out way too many big chances when he is playing. Thank god we have Ali today. We need to have a healthy Matip and Konate to have any chance to finish at top 4 this season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5977 on: November 13, 2022, 12:09:21 am »
Think the biggest issue is the front of the CBs. Most times they fail to pick up the runners. Is it their job to do this?
It has happened umpteen times now this season. i suggest that this is due to the lesser pressing that we are employing nowadays.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5978 on: November 13, 2022, 07:14:10 am »
Quote from: jckliew on November 12, 2022, 11:36:17 pm
A good 4th choice. No?
Yes but tbf to him, hes better than that!
I like him but I really do think injurys have or will catch up to him.
Hes missed so many games and being 4th choice wont help him, get back into the rhythm of when he was one of the best in the 19/20 season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5979 on: November 13, 2022, 10:44:55 am »
Quote from: jckliew on November 12, 2022, 11:36:17 pm
A good 4th choice. No?

Is probably right, although I saw a stat somewhere that suggested that he's made quite a few defensive errors compared to many other CBs in the league.

I dont think he starts for us with VVD, Matip and Ibou fit. If he's happy being a backup then pretty good I reckon. Wouldn't want him being first pick unless there's a significant improvement in form.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5980 on: November 13, 2022, 10:46:48 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on November 13, 2022, 07:14:10 am
Yes but tbf to him, hes better than that!
I like him but I really do think injurys have or will catch up to him.
Hes missed so many games and being 4th choice wont help him, get back into the rhythm of when he was one of the best in the 19/20 season.

Think this is his level now. A decent squad player, very much doubt he will ever be first choice for us.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5981 on: November 13, 2022, 02:37:31 pm »
He is competing with Konate and Matip to partner VVD, even though VVD is still to reach peak form The problem for Gomez is that the other two are so solid, you don't expect them to makes mistakes, whereas with Gomez, no matter how well he might be playing, a mistake is never too far away. Konate and Matip are just so dependable compared to Gomez. I think he  would do well to move on and start a new chapter at a lesser club where the odd mistake is just part of the game and he won't be hung out to dry.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5982 on: November 13, 2022, 02:38:45 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on November 13, 2022, 02:37:31 pm
He is competing with Konate and Matip to partner VVD, even though VVD is still to reach peak form The problem for Gomez is that the other two are so solid, you don't expect them to makes mistakes, whereas with Gomez, no matter how well he might be playing, a mistake is never too far away. Konate and Matip are just so dependable compared to Gomez. I think he  would do well to move on and start a new chapter at a lesser club where the odd mistake is just part of the game. and he won't be hung out to dry.

He shouldnt be considered for sale, he is relatively young and versatile. If we need the cash then maybe.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5983 on: November 13, 2022, 03:09:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 13, 2022, 02:38:45 pm
He shouldnt be considered for sale, he is relatively young and versatile. If we need the cash then maybe.

He is relatively young and versatile but error prone and fourth choice; it would be in his own best interests to move on.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5984 on: November 13, 2022, 08:57:06 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on November 13, 2022, 03:09:05 pm
He is relatively young and versatile but error prone and fourth choice; it would be in his own best interests to move on.

Don't think it's a good idea selling one of our 4 centrebacks and having to shell out for another, when we need heavy investment in the midfield and Virgil and Matip are both 32 at the end of the season.

Far more pressing issues than Gomez.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5985 on: Today at 05:21:14 am »
Walks into every team above and below us except City. Looks shaky this year because a) the entire team does & b) he's coming back from massive injuries.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5986 on: Today at 07:54:50 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:21:14 am
Walks into every team above and below us except City. Looks shaky this year because a) the entire team does & b) he's coming back from massive injuries.

I think he would struggle to start for Arsenal.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5987 on: Today at 09:00:17 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:21:14 am
Walks into every team above and below us except City. Looks shaky this year because a) the entire team does & b) he's coming back from massive injuries.

Nah wouldnt get in Arsenal, Chelsea or Utds team also.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5988 on: Today at 09:15:57 am »
Nice to see the usual anti-Gomez tripe continuing. Some people have no ability to see the bigger picture in how players are forced to come back from continued injuries, strangely enough none of it surprises me. But as we've seen before people are so quick to write people off whatever the circumstances. Happily, Klopp is different to some on here. I am still confident that in the end Gomez will make some people feel very foolish given time.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5989 on: Today at 09:19:07 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:00:17 am
Nah wouldnt get in Arsenal, Chelsea or Utds team also.
Ahead of Gabriel & White? Course he would.

Chelsea & United defence :lmao
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5990 on: Today at 09:24:47 am »
It's not black and white, Gomez is still on his way back from some nasty injuries and it will take him a while to get fully back up to speed, he might be a little tentative on the pitch because of this.  But at the same time, he's made some absolute howlers, and he's not a young defender anymore, he's 25.

Konate has only just come back from an injury that kept him out for a while and he's younger than Gomez and hasn't been making the same sort of errors as he feels his way back into full fitness.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5991 on: Today at 09:33:55 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:24:47 am
It's not black and white, Gomez is still on his way back from some nasty injuries and it will take him a while to get fully back up to speed, he might be a little tentative on the pitch because of this.  But at the same time, he's made some absolute howlers, and he's not a young defender anymore, he's 25.

Konate has only just come back from an injury that kept him out for a while and he's younger than Gomez and hasn't been making the same sort of errors as he feels his way back into full fitness.

You can't compare Joe's injuries to Konates. Joe has had more than one serious injury and he was out for longer than Konate was, besides which you can't judge injuries in the same way as individuals are just that, different. This is what frustrates me about so much of what is said about Gomez. It has taken more experienced players longer to get back to form, than Joe. We need to see the bigger picture in terms of his recovery overall.
