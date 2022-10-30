Yeah, the blind pass back was inexcusable and clearly the goal was on him.



But, it was compounded by two bits of misfortune: Alisson's boots giving out and him slipping to the ground. Not sure he gets to it even if he doesn't slip, but once he did, there was no chance. Secondly, at the exact moment he plays that, VVD slips a look to his right to see where Robbo is. Now, that in and of itself isn't so bad, but the timing of it was spectacularly bad. He turns to his right just as Gomez slides a wild pass across the box and by the time VVD looked back, Rodrigo was two steps ahead of him.



In other words, still a terrible play by Gomez, but he might have not been punished for it if those other two things don't also occur. There is some truth to the idea that you make your own luck and if he doesn't make that pass at all, those other factors are non-issues.