Nah not having that. That goal wasn't on Joe.



He had two options, pass it to Alisson or pass it out of play.



Unfortunately it was 100% on Joe.He had the ball. He could have tried to beat his man, put it out of play for a throw or passed back to his 'keeper. He did none of those things. Instead, he never bothered to look up to see who was where, then he put a ball across his own box, right into the danger area. A defender for an under-10s kids team would get a bollocking for that, never mind a highly paid elite professional.Sometimes you just have to own your mistakes. It was a monumental error. A scuffed backpass under pressure is one thing. Not even bothering to look where your 'keeper is before passing across your box is another. Joe himself will be gutted with that tonight. It was on him, and I'm sure he's fully aware of it too.