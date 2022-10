It's mad bro, people blaming Joe for that goal. I'm reading the comments and one would think he scored an own goal.



Joe wasn't the reason at all why we lost.



Correct. Watched Match of the day when I got home from work this morning. While Gomez was rash, we still should have defended the free kick a lot better. When the ball came in, the lad who it was passed to pulled off into space and no one tracked him before he put the ball over. Questions should be asked as to why that was allowed to happen and why he wasn’t picked up.But at the end of the day, we lost a football match. Far more important things going on in the world at the moment to worry about.