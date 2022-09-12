The biggest thing for me in that game from Gomez was his mistakes were in line with those of many others this season, looking too casual, tired and laid back. He was getting the ball and taking his time too often, almost like he expected no pressure or competition for the ball.



Gomez is a much much better player than he showed in that, quick, strong, reads the game well, often clears danger quickly without any messing about at the back. The coaches will have broken down the complacent mistakes and highlighted to him exactly where he went wrong. The good thing is we have huge competition for places with all 4 of our CBs being of very high quality