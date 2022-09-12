« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5680 on: September 12, 2022, 04:08:31 pm
Quote from: CS111 on September 12, 2022, 02:54:08 pm
Good cup player, starter against teams we are guaranteed to dominate ( when at full strength )
Against the best he's not up to it , I think that's pretty obvious
He's not a VVD, matip or konate quality player. Injuries could be a factor of course. But he will get games when fit here and there

Sorry but that in nonsense. He plays one crappy game off the back of a serious injury, and people like you jump on him and make outrageous statements off the back of it. He played well in the other games and showed enough form, to deserve more chances.
RyanBabel19

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5681 on: September 13, 2022, 10:47:56 am
The biggest thing for me in that game from Gomez was his mistakes were in line with those of many others this season, looking too casual, tired and laid back. He was getting the ball and taking his time too often, almost like he expected no pressure or competition for the ball.

Gomez is a much much better player than he showed in that, quick, strong, reads the game well, often clears danger quickly without any messing about at the back. The coaches will have broken down the complacent mistakes and highlighted to him exactly where he went wrong. The good thing is we have huge competition for places with all 4 of our CBs being of very high quality
tornado

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5682 on: September 13, 2022, 05:17:30 pm
Don't really follow the English team/squad, is he in/around/in contention for World Cup - is so, last game did him no favors but must be huge motivation for him to shake that game off
Dim Glas

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5683 on: September 13, 2022, 05:58:16 pm
Quote from: tornado on September 13, 2022, 05:17:30 pm
Don't really follow the English team/squad, is he in/around/in contention for World Cup - is so, last game did him no favors but must be huge motivation for him to shake that game off


England hasnt been kind to Gomez - who can forget that bullshit with that prick Sterling when it was Gomez made out to be the bad guy, rather than their beloved Raheem.  From my very non English perspective, I cant stand the way they and their wankish fans treated him over that, and if he isnt picked for the squad, then Im all for him using THAT as the motivation to play his best for Liverpool the rest of the season.   
Clint Eastwood

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5684 on: October 9, 2022, 06:47:09 pm
Did well to be fair.
naYoRHa2b

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5685 on: October 9, 2022, 06:47:52 pm
He played at right back and defended.

newterp

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5686 on: October 9, 2022, 06:53:33 pm
Quote from: tornado on September 13, 2022, 05:17:30 pm
Don't really follow the English team/squad, is he in/around/in contention for World Cup - is so, last game did him no favors but must be huge motivation for him to shake that game off

probably not.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5687 on: October 9, 2022, 07:01:28 pm
Should start as RB.
duvva

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5688 on: October 9, 2022, 07:05:53 pm
Played well. Hed be fine if Trent is injured (hopefully he isnt though)
Crosby Nick

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5689 on: October 9, 2022, 07:48:10 pm
Now Konate is back and we can rotate him and Matip a bit, Joe getting a run at RB if Trent is injured isnt the worse thing, he specially against City.
Studgotelli

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5690 on: October 9, 2022, 07:50:33 pm
Thought he dealt with Martinelli well, he hardly actually got past him 1v1.
mrantarctica

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5691 on: October 9, 2022, 07:52:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  9, 2022, 07:48:10 pm
Now Konate is back and we can rotate him and Matip a bit, Joe getting a run at RB if Trent is injured isnt the worse thing, he specially against City.

Or even Gomez, Matip, Ibou and Tsimakas : giving VVD and Trent a rest as they've perhaps been the worst of the back 4.
PEG2K

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5692 on: October 9, 2022, 07:53:08 pm
I don't think think he dealt with Martinelli any better than Trent to be honest. The only difference is he was sitting deeper, leaving less space for Arsenal to exploit on the counter. On the other hand we completely lost our build up play from the right side. This position is way more problematic than just personnel.
newterp

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5693 on: October 9, 2022, 07:56:10 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on October  9, 2022, 07:53:08 pm
I don't think think he dealt with Martinelli any better than Trent to be honest. The only difference is he was sitting deeper, leaving less space for Arsenal to exploit on the counter. On the other hand we completely lost our build up play from the right side. This position is way more problematic than just personnel.

he was able to recover a few times due to his speed.
**** The Pain Away.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5694 on: Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm
tubby

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5695 on: Yesterday at 08:46:28 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm
Worst footballer ever.

Worst poster ever.
jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5696 on: Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:46:28 pm
Worst poster ever.

You can say that again.
tubby

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5697 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm
You can say that again.

Worst poster ever.
Red Berry

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5698 on: Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm
Worst poster ever.
newterp

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5699 on: Yesterday at 08:56:33 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm
Worst footballer ever.

It was nice knowing you.
Aldo1988

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5700 on: Yesterday at 08:58:47 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm
Worst footballer ever.

What were your last 800 odd posts about?
duvva

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5701 on: Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm
Not a bad ball for the worst footballer ever
Samie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5702 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm
Worst footballer ever.

Who got an Assist.
Ghost Town

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5703 on: Yesterday at 09:17:57 pm
Boss cross from Big Joe

What is this infestation of absolute twats on the site recently?
Believe

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5704 on: Yesterday at 09:19:47 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm
Worst footballer ever.

Only took about ten minutes for you to look even more of a tit then when you typed the above  ::)

Can you go and post some drivel in Mo's thread now, please?
didi shamone

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5705 on: Yesterday at 10:00:18 pm
Looked like a player who hasn't played a lot first half but grew into it. Great assist.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5706 on: Yesterday at 10:15:22 pm
I feel confident when he's playing there.
nerdster4

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5707 on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 pm
Last two starts as right back we got two assists from him

Almost feel we need another centre half cover not right back cover . He is a better full
Back than centre back these days. A Viable competition for Trent in terms of overall game
ScubaSteve

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5708 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
Far better and more comfortable at RB than CB. He can make more errors and get away with it
Angelius

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5709 on: Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm
In my opinion, better as a right back because he has less space that he needs to worry about. And he can use his strength and pace to better effect in attack.
Kalito

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5710 on: Yesterday at 11:03:37 pm
Brilliant from Joe tonight. He and Konate were fucking boss.

More of the same please.
Crosby Nick

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5711 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:17:57 pm
Boss cross from Big Joe

What is this infestation of absolute twats on the site recently?

The run before it was great too. I know he had acres of space but just for him to have the confidence to charge into it was a good sign.
kavah

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5712 on: Today at 12:56:32 am
He played well. Love him to get a decent run now.
mrantarctica

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5713 on: Today at 01:06:39 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm
The run before it was great too. I know he had acres of space but just for him to have the confidence to charge into it was a good sign.

Was a sumptuous cross. I recall he had a few starts at RB last season and did the same. Honestly think him starting at RB at the moment isn't the worst thing for us. His recovery pace means we can still push up quite high. I also wonder if when Trent is fit again, he'll be able to play in that RM role

               Salah
Nunez    Diogo    Trent
       Thiago Fab/Hendo
Robbo VVD Konate Gomez

That seems like a more balanced team than we have been putting out. Good recovery pace in defence, good aerial ability, energy and pace up front, retain Robbo and Trent in wide areas, get Salah closer to goal... will probably never happen though!
