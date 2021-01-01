« previous next »
European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 04:08:31 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 02:54:08 pm
Good cup player, starter against teams we are guaranteed to dominate ( when at full strength )
Against the best he's not up to it , I think that's pretty obvious
He's not a VVD, matip or konate quality player. Injuries could be a factor of course. But he will get games when fit here and there

Sorry but that in nonsense. He plays one crappy game off the back of a serious injury, and people like you jump on him and make outrageous statements off the back of it. He played well in the other games and showed enough form, to deserve more chances.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 10:47:56 am
The biggest thing for me in that game from Gomez was his mistakes were in line with those of many others this season, looking too casual, tired and laid back. He was getting the ball and taking his time too often, almost like he expected no pressure or competition for the ball.

Gomez is a much much better player than he showed in that, quick, strong, reads the game well, often clears danger quickly without any messing about at the back. The coaches will have broken down the complacent mistakes and highlighted to him exactly where he went wrong. The good thing is we have huge competition for places with all 4 of our CBs being of very high quality
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 05:17:30 pm
Don't really follow the English team/squad, is he in/around/in contention for World Cup - is so, last game did him no favors but must be huge motivation for him to shake that game off
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Today at 05:58:16 pm
Quote from: tornado on Today at 05:17:30 pm
Don't really follow the English team/squad, is he in/around/in contention for World Cup - is so, last game did him no favors but must be huge motivation for him to shake that game off


England hasnt been kind to Gomez - who can forget that bullshit with that prick Sterling when it was Gomez made out to be the bad guy, rather than their beloved Raheem.  From my very non English perspective, I cant stand the way they and their wankish fans treated him over that, and if he isnt picked for the squad, then Im all for him using THAT as the motivation to play his best for Liverpool the rest of the season.   
