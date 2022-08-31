Nice start to the season for our Joe. Good last night, a simple run out against a poor Bournemouth side and even though we were poor at United I thought he was probably our best defender on the night. If he can get the luck Matip had last season and remain injury free it'd be some blessing. I think what Gomez has really been after is a run of games in the league, the last two seasons must have killed him as he's barely featured due to injury. He's in his best years now though, and I'm begging he can just remain available.