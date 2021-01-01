Great news, thought there was a chance he'd leave since he's slipped down the pecking order. Was looking like one of the best centre halves in the league before his latest injury, and hopefully he can get back to something like that; if he can I think he'll be right up there challenging for a starting spot. Big IF obviously, but he's come back brilliantly from injuries before, so why not. Still relatively young, which helps.



Has almost everything you'd want in a defender, except maybe aerially, pace (soooo bloody quick), strength, touch, tackling, willing to put his body on the line, great passer both long and short and not a bad dribbler either. Club trained too I think, which always helps for the squad restrictions etc. Seems like a decent lad as well.