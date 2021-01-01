« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Yorkykopite

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5520 on: Today at 04:53:27 pm »
I'm delighted with this. He's a fantastic player - and the best English centre back in the game.

He might want to add a few goals to his game but he has everything else. Killer pace, composure, positional acumen, aggression, and creativity on the ball. Youth is also on his side. Allez Joe.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

CanuckYNWA

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5521 on: Today at 05:05:13 pm »
Great news!!!

All of our defenders are tied down until ATLEAST 2025 now if not more

Gomez is our most versatile defender too, can play both sides of CB and both full back positions. Great asset to have even if can struggle with injuries, seemed to manage well last season with reduced minutes after recovering from the bad injury so hopefully hes in a good spot now and can crack on

Brilliant defender

Our CB depth is insane, easily the best in the world.
xbugawugax

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5522 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
brilliant news

think we now have the best 4 cb in the league

vvd, matip, gomez and konate

better get a song going or one of them will leave ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5523 on: Today at 05:27:33 pm »
Quote
Jurgen Klopp:

In terms of right now, Joe is in phenomenal shape. We had a few weeks off and when I returned to AXA I saw him and my first thought was Wow!

"Physically, he is in such a good place and now all he needs is a good pre-season and the rhythm that comes from this. Everything else is in place and I could not be happier that he will be staying with us for even longer.

Quote
"As a club, we have had a lot of good, really good news lately and this is some more. Joe is an outstanding talent. He is also an outstanding defender and an outstanding human being."


Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5524 on: Today at 06:03:44 pm »
Mighty Joe

New afterburners installed and checked and ready to ignite. Enjoy watching him; the opposition players won't see him for dust
Armand9

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5525 on: Today at 06:17:57 pm »
only question over joe has always been long term injuries and hopefully that's behind him now, glad to see him sign makes us totally solid at CB and he's a decent RB backup, and eventually you'd expect him and konate to be our future at the back
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5526 on: Today at 06:22:27 pm »
Lovely news, delighted he's staying for a few years.

He's a brilliant centre back obviously but also looked great at right back last season.
Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5527 on: Today at 06:25:38 pm »
Great news, there was a big danger that he would look to move away to be 1st choice elsewhere. Of course it could still happen next year but no need to worry about that as its unlikely. He and Konate are our future.
Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5528 on: Today at 06:25:48 pm »
YES JOEEEEE. Great news :)
Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér

  • RAWK Revolutionary.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5529 on: Today at 07:03:52 pm »
Great news. He was absolutely purring up until that injury a couple of years ago and I had him down as a future England CB. Hopefully he can get back to that form soon.
Bread

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5530 on: Today at 07:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 07:03:52 pm
Great news. He was absolutely purring up until that injury a couple of years ago and I had him down as a future England CB. Hopefully he can get back to that form soon.

With the possible exception of Tomori (who had a stonking season for Milan), I still believe that Gomez is England's best CB. Should absolutely be playing for them despite the lack of game time, but fuck it, the longer Southgate ignores it, the better for us.
Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5531 on: Today at 07:15:24 pm »
Get the fuck in!
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5532 on: Today at 07:19:54 pm »
Delighted. Great news. Would have hated to lose him.
duvva

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5533 on: Today at 07:22:24 pm »
This is great news. And shows the kind of person Joe is that he wants to stay and fight for a place in this squad. Exactly the type of player we need at the club. Hopefully can get himself more game time this season
RedG13

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5534 on: Today at 07:27:44 pm »
Great News
RedBlakey

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5535 on: Today at 07:38:43 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 04:34:16 pm
Smashing news..we even get a re-lean..



Pleased he's signed a new contract but i need to be honest, i'm just not 100% sold on the beard.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5536 on: Today at 07:43:19 pm »
Excellent news, great player.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5537 on: Today at 08:21:07 pm »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 07:38:43 pm
Pleased he's signed a new contract but i need to be honest, i'm just not 100% sold on the beard.

He started growing it after the little rat Raheem got in his face and he showed him his Champions League winners medal.  8)
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5538 on: Today at 08:21:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 07:38:43 pm
Pleased he's signed a new contract but i need to be honest, i'm just not 100% sold on the beard.

I like his little beard. And I think he should wear tighter trousers.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm »
Hes really one of the most talented Cbs Ive ever seen, if he can stay injury free he wont be far off VVD, its a big if though.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5540 on: Today at 08:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:21:48 pm
I like his little beard. And I think he should wear tighter trousers.
Wolverine style
KloppCorn

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5541 on: Today at 09:27:27 pm »
What a footballer. Absolutely complete. Great news
Wingman

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5542 on: Today at 09:35:43 pm »
Fantastic news. Theres no club that could boast 4 CBs as good as ours. Virg and Matip in pole position but Konate and Joe well placed to step in or step up in future
Djozer

  • Ujpest
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5543 on: Today at 09:47:55 pm »
Great news, thought there was a chance he'd leave since he's slipped down the pecking order. Was looking like one of the best centre halves in the league before his latest injury, and hopefully he can get back to something like that; if he can I think he'll be right up there challenging for a starting spot. Big IF obviously, but he's come back brilliantly from injuries before, so why not. Still relatively young, which helps.

Has almost everything you'd want in a defender, except maybe aerially, pace (soooo bloody quick), strength, touch, tackling, willing to put his body on the line, great passer both long and short and not a bad dribbler either. Club trained too I think, which always helps for the squad restrictions etc. Seems like a decent lad as well.
kasperoff

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5544 on: Today at 09:54:12 pm »
Great player. He'll play plenty of football this season.
KloppCorn

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5545 on: Today at 09:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 09:47:55 pm
Great news, thought there was a chance he'd leave since he's slipped down the pecking order. Was looking like one of the best centre halves in the league before his latest injury, and hopefully he can get back to something like that; if he can I think he'll be right up there challenging for a starting spot. Big IF obviously, but he's come back brilliantly from injuries before, so why not. Still relatively young, which helps.

Has almost everything you'd want in a defender, except maybe aerially, pace (soooo bloody quick), strength, touch, tackling, willing to put his body on the line, great passer both long and short and not a bad dribbler either. Club trained too I think, which always helps for the squad restrictions etc. Seems like a decent lad as well.
seems like a great lad. Proper professional
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5546 on: Today at 10:20:07 pm »
Backing himself to win back his starting spot.
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5547 on: Today at 10:21:24 pm »
The news keeps on getting better, doesnt it.

Just hope his luck with injuries has changed. Keep him away from Evertons batch of yard dogs.
