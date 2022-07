Great news!!!



All of our defenders are tied down until ATLEAST 2025 now if not more



Gomez is our most versatile defender too, can play both sides of CB and both full back positions. Great asset to have even if can struggle with injuries, seemed to manage well last season with reduced minutes after recovering from the bad injury so hopefully hes in a good spot now and can crack on



Brilliant defender



Our CB depth is insane, easily the best in the world.