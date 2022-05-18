I know people hate the 'contract renewal vs new signings' debate, but if we can get Naby and/or Bobby re-signed this summer that's a proper statement I think. Mo goes without saying is a really big renewal, a world class player at the peak of his power staying when he could have earned more elsewhere. But this is really big too. A top class young CB who could have got a move to another good club, and was 4th choice here last season, committing long term. Shows he's a smart, confident young man that he's not thrown his toys out of the pram like others might have.