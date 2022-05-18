« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 575047 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,379
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5480 on: May 18, 2022, 06:44:20 am »
I just hope its nothing serious he deserves a change of luck with these damned injuries.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5481 on: May 18, 2022, 07:55:33 am »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,438
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5482 on: May 18, 2022, 07:58:30 am »
I thought Klopp said in his interview it didn't look too bad? Or did I completely miss hear him?
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5483 on: May 18, 2022, 11:29:08 am »
I'm a bit squeamish when it comes to injuries so I didn't watch the replays - did it look like knee or ankle?

Is it just me or does Gomez get a higher proportion of these injuries playing fullback than CB? The big one in 2020 was with England in training, but this one and his Burnley one were both while playing RB.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,166
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5484 on: May 18, 2022, 11:30:18 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May 18, 2022, 11:29:08 am
I'm a bit squeamish when it comes to injuries so I didn't watch the replays - did it look like knee or ankle?

Is it just me or does Gomez get a higher proportion of these injuries playing fullback than CB? The big one in 2020 was with England in training, but this one and his Burnley one were both while playing RB.

It looked like the Southampton player fell on his ankle
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,817
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5485 on: May 18, 2022, 04:15:33 pm »
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1526940758087016449

Quote
Joe Gomez has had a scan on the ankle injury sustained versus Southampton. No serious damage which is a positive outcome. Liverpool are confident he will be available for the Champions League final if his recovery goes as planned.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5486 on: May 18, 2022, 04:24:29 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May 18, 2022, 11:29:08 am
I'm a bit squeamish when it comes to injuries so I didn't watch the replays - did it look like knee or ankle?

Is it just me or does Gomez get a higher proportion of these injuries playing fullback than CB? The big one in 2020 was with England in training, but this one and his Burnley one were both while playing RB.

At first looked like knee, second viewing he clearly rolls his ankle. Basically his leg/knee dont firmly plant but his foot takes all the weight and rolls under the pressure. As Joyce has confirmed didnt look like a bad roll though, just something you can do. Prolly swollen and sore for a week or so

Secondly i think you get put into higher intensity. last ditch situations as full back

Also your body does a lot more as a full back than CB so yea isnt shocking at all
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,872
  • Seis Veces
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5487 on: May 18, 2022, 04:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 18, 2022, 04:15:33 pm
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1526940758087016449

Had to do a double take then. Joe Gomez, getting a little bit of luck following an injury? Some mistake here, surely?
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,379
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5488 on: May 18, 2022, 04:49:13 pm »
Great news, fingers crossed he's on the bench for the final.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5489 on: May 18, 2022, 04:51:58 pm »
Brilliant news.  Might be needed to see out the final 10 mins against Madrid to win number 7  ;D
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5490 on: May 18, 2022, 05:11:01 pm »
Good news for Joe. Thank goodness
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5491 on: May 18, 2022, 05:12:32 pm »
Marvellous news
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5492 on: May 18, 2022, 05:56:14 pm »
We are living in a timeline where Joe Gomez is lucky with injuries.


OMG



ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,820
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5493 on: May 20, 2022, 12:08:47 pm »
Klopp confirms that Joe is ok
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,817
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5494 on: May 22, 2022, 11:26:32 pm »
Quote
Joe Gomez is expected to sign a new contract at Liverpool. [@TeleFootball]
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,471
  • Truthiness
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 12:07:08 pm »
My sources* tell me that the club have opened talks with Big Joe Dave since the start of pre-season to extend his contract, and that he wants to stay.


*Joycey's twitter account
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,394
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 01:16:11 pm »
Yes Joseph!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 01:17:14 pm »
he is the most underrated and taken-for-granted member of the squad, by far.

get it signed, Joe - we need you!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,817
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 02:10:29 pm »
Yes! Big Joe can now tell waistcoat fucker to do one as well.  8)
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,711
  • YNWA
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 02:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:10:29 pm
Yes! Big Joe can now tell waistcoat fucker to do one as well.  8)

That's a weird fetish.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5500 on: Today at 02:23:05 pm »
Good to hear he wants to stay and fight for his place.  If he's finally over his injury problems he's a real asset, pacey home-grown centre back who's more than comfortable on the ball.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,187
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5501 on: Today at 02:57:07 pm »
only health issues can stop him from being our starting CB again...

he has all it takes to be a starter with Konate for years to come.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,817
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5502 on: Today at 03:30:41 pm »
Joe has been with us since 2015. This new contract takes him up to his testimonial.  ;D
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5503 on: Today at 03:58:14 pm »
Now confirmed. Five-year deal to take him to 2027.

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,166
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5504 on: Today at 04:02:01 pm »
Smart lad
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,389
  • 🇺🇦
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5505 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm »
Its fantastic that hes signed a new long term deal. There would be a fair few clubs interested if it was made clear he was available, but he has the strength of character to know he can make even more of a success of it here. And of course, what a place to be!

If Joe has an injury free pre-season there can be one heck of a battle for those spots next season  :o  Virgil, Matip, Konate and Gomez is a ridiculously talented group of central defenders. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,817
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5506 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
If he stays the full 5 years then he will have been here 12 years.  ;D
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,182
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5507 on: Today at 04:07:25 pm »
Angry Joe ready to kick ass and take names... :wave
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5508 on: Today at 04:11:04 pm »
Fantastic news.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • An absolute p***k
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5509 on: Today at 04:11:16 pm »
How good! Delighted to have him stay with us, get that man a testimonial in a few years!
Logged

Online Paul1611

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5510 on: Today at 04:14:15 pm »
great news, an unsung hero
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,166
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5511 on: Today at 04:14:45 pm »
I know people hate the 'contract renewal vs new signings' debate, but if we can get Naby and/or Bobby re-signed this summer that's a proper statement I think. Mo goes without saying is a really big renewal, a world class player at the peak of his power staying when he could have earned more elsewhere. But this is really big too. A top class young CB who could have got a move to another good club, and was 4th choice here last season, committing long term. Shows he's a smart, confident young man that he's not thrown his toys out of the pram like others might have.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,600
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5512 on: Today at 04:15:06 pm »
Great choice. Will make huge contributions over the course of that contract. Why would you leave!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,379
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5513 on: Today at 04:16:48 pm »
I am as pleased about this as any of our new signings. Please just grant him an injury free season. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,491
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5514 on: Today at 04:19:09 pm »
Sweet deal, nice one Joey Gomez 😎
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,872
  • Seis Veces
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5515 on: Today at 04:19:36 pm »
Thought this was going to be announced a few weeks from now, nevermind today, great news though. Salah last week and now this.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 