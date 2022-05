I don't think so. Konate has started many games now, why hasn't Gomez? If he was on the same level, surely he would have been given a chance at CB?



Because of rhythm, you act as if Gomez hasnít started alongside VVD at periods before, weird comment to make like I said Klopp has already said there is little between the 3 cbs other than VVD, itís just things like rhythm and timing that allows one to play over the other.