The problem for Gomez is that he would want to play day in and day out at his age, and he knows he's god enough. But not as a first choice in our team. I can't see him willing to push for a place at 25/26; players have short careers. I would be very surprised if he stays, but I'd like that. He could take a role on someone like Shaqiri - bit-part player with a ton of trophies. I just don't know if Joe has this mindset.



He will be worried about his lack of game time, but his first challenge is to be able to prove he can play on a regular basis especially after the last injury. He will need to come off a good pre-season wherever he ends up. I don't think Klopp is going to want him to leave and I'm sure he will do everything to persuade him to stay. It could just be down to Joe himself at the end of the day.