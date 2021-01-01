Still only 24. Seems like he has been here for years. Which he has, of course. This is his 7th season for us. Gonna be his testimonial year in 3 seasons timeNeed to keep hold of him. Hopefully he realises that in a couple of years it'll be him and Konate as the first choice pairing. He may be out 4th choice CB right now but as others have said, that's no slight on him, it's indicative of the isane quality of our squad. And he IS second choice RB... thank fully Trent is not injury prone but there will come a time when Joe gets more games at RB, and probably at CB as well.Great to have a player of his quality to call upon.