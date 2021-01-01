I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Never ceases to surprise me that people are surprised hes good at RB! Hes played a good chunk of his time here at LB or RB and never let us down there
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez speaking on BT Sport: "It's the nature of the Premier League that games are not going to be easy. They put up a good fight, we knew they would be organised and well-drilled and they definitely made it tough right till the end,"On his desire for more starts: "Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is a top class player and obviously you know what he brings to the side. Playing right-back is not naturally my normal position but the nature of being at this club is that we are fighting for all competitions. It's a tough environment to be in but we have to push each other each week. We have to train well and wait for opportunities."
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: ...On Joe Gomez: "Top. He set up the goal and had another brilliant cross in the second half which could have been a goal. How can you replace Trent Alexander Arnold? I didn't ask him to play like Trent, I said play like Joe Gomez. He's an outstanding player. He will have more games towards the end of the season.
Hopefully from the above, it will mean that Joe will get enough games over the next couple of months to keep him happy enough to stay here
So good to see him getting praise again. It's been quite frustrating seeing uneducated pundits talking like he's only at a squad player level. The lad is genuinely world class and lots of people have forgotten that. He's just unlucky that he had his injury, and ahead of him he has Matip who is also world class and in the form of his life, and possibly the best centre back to have ever played the game. His time will come again no doubt though.
The Test is obviously right
Go on Big Joseph.
Still only 24. Seems like he has been here for years. Which he has, of course. This is his 7th season for us. Gonna be his testimonial year in 3 seasons time Need to keep hold of him. Hopefully he realises that in a couple of years it'll be him and Konate as the first choice pairing. He may be out 4th choice CB right now but as others have said, that's no slight on him, it's indicative of the isane quality of our squad. And he IS second choice RB... thank fully Trent is not injury prone but there will come a time when Joe gets more games at RB, and probably at CB as well. Great to have a player of his quality to call upon.
