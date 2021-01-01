« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 556339 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,329
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 02:37:56 pm »
His crossing looked really sharp today and after picking up a yellow card I thought he defended really intelligently in the second half and coped well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,922
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 02:40:16 pm »
Go on Big Joseph.  8)
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm »
Great game coming in cold. One of his best at RB. Cross was superb.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,840
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 02:46:01 pm »

He looked sharp today, great assist and couldnt be more pleased for him
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,083
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 02:50:47 pm »
Yep one misplaced pass aside had a really good game today and put in a few really good crosses not least the assist for Jotas goal. Great to see him out there again
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 02:56:11 pm »
Insane that he doesn't get more games given his quality but such is the strength of the squad. If he had a run of games he'd be sublime again.
Logged

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 02:57:45 pm »
Felt like a big day for him.

Hasn't played too much and been able to show his best when he has played. Brilliant today.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 03:01:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:30:24 pm
Never ceases to surprise me that people are surprised hes good at RB! Hes played a good chunk of his time here at LB or RB and never let us down there

Exceptional in that position today. As long as he can stay fit, we might not need another player as back-up for Trent.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,342
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 03:03:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:30:24 pm
Never ceases to surprise me that people are surprised hes good at RB! Hes played a good chunk of his time here at LB or RB and never let us down there

I don't think it's surprising he's good at right back, more a concern about missing Alexander-Arnold in that position because of how unique he is and how much he's a part of our offensive play. Gomez has been excellent at minimising that problem in the games he's played there this season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,922
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5369 on: Yesterday at 03:59:19 pm »
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5370 on: Yesterday at 04:10:15 pm »
Quote
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez speaking on BT Sport: "It's the nature of the Premier League that games are not going to be easy. They put up a good fight, we knew they would be organised and well-drilled and they definitely made it tough right till the end,"

On his desire for more starts: "Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is a top class player and obviously you know what he brings to the side. Playing right-back is not naturally my normal position but the nature of being at this club is that we are fighting for all competitions. It's a tough environment to be in but we have to push each other each week. We have to train well and wait for opportunities."

Quote
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: ...

On Joe Gomez: "Top. He set up the goal and had another brilliant cross in the second half which could have been a goal. How can you replace Trent Alexander Arnold? I didn't ask him to play like Trent, I said play like Joe Gomez. He's an outstanding player. He will have more games towards the end of the season.

Hopefully from the above, it will mean that Joe will get enough games over the next couple of months to keep him happy enough to stay here

Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,764
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5371 on: Yesterday at 04:27:24 pm »
I wonder if we can convert him into DM. Fabinho has made this position his, but Big Joe seems to have the qualities - good defending, carries the ball well, good in the air, good vision...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • Seis Veces
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5372 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm »
Great to see another big performance today. These last few games should serve as a reminder to Joe that he's needed here and that he will get more games in the future
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5373 on: Yesterday at 08:32:25 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5374 on: Yesterday at 08:37:31 pm »
Good Performance for him today.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5375 on: Yesterday at 08:39:56 pm »
What a ball!!

Delighted for him
Logged

Online M4tt

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5376 on: Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm »
So good to see him getting praise again. It's been quite frustrating seeing uneducated pundits talking like he's only at a squad player level. The lad is genuinely world class and lots of people have forgotten that. He's just unlucky that he had his injury, and ahead of him he has Matip who is also world class and in the form of his life, and possibly the best centre back to have ever played the game. His time will come again no doubt though.

Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 04:10:15 pm
Hopefully from the above, it will mean that Joe will get enough games over the next couple of months to keep him happy enough to stay here

I think it was Neil Jones who recently said that apparently Joe is very happy at Liverpool and isn't thinking of leaving.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 10:57:08 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
So good to see him getting praise again. It's been quite frustrating seeing uneducated pundits talking like he's only at a squad player level. The lad is genuinely world class and lots of people have forgotten that. He's just unlucky that he had his injury, and ahead of him he has Matip who is also world class and in the form of his life, and possibly the best centre back to have ever played the game. His time will come again no doubt though.


reading that i thought for a second you were talking about matip and it honestly didnt bother me.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5378 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
Yeah, so many have forgotten how good he is. He was/is one of the best defensive talents in world football and easily Englands best CB. Really glad to see him back at it.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,123
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5379 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,927
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 12:35:24 am »
You could see Jota shouting I told you to Gomez after he scored, which ties in with what he said in the post match interview. The opposition must have sighed with relief seeing Trent not in the squad, but then Gomez makes the assist in his place. Fantastic.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 