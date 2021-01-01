Hopefully from the above, it will mean that Joe will get enough games over the next couple of months to keep him happy enough to stay here



So good to see him getting praise again. It's been quite frustrating seeing uneducated pundits talking like he's only at a squad player level. The lad is genuinely world class and lots of people have forgotten that. He's just unlucky that he had his injury, and ahead of him he has Matip who is also world class and in the form of his life, and possibly the best centre back to have ever played the game. His time will come again no doubt though.I think it was Neil Jones who recently said that apparently Joe is very happy at Liverpool and isn't thinking of leaving.