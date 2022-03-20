« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

vivabobbygraham

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5320 on: March 20, 2022, 11:55:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on March 20, 2022, 11:45:19 pm
He would walk into Chelsea back three alongside Rudiger and Silva, in fact he would be perfect for them. Also would get into citys side at his best, if City centre backs lack one thing its pace, they dont have a single cb you could say was lightening quick, Gomez ticks the boxes for them in terms of ball playing ability pace etc, he would get a lot of games for City. I wouldnt rate any of their defenders better than him when hes in his pomp.

I believe he'll stay. This season has been one, long rehab for Joe. It's all good. He'll be first choice next season. So much more to come from Joe. A few games at rb will do him the world of good. Get him match fit
Beninger

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5321 on: March 21, 2022, 12:46:09 am
Strong performance and still very quick.
nfletcher23

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5322 on: March 21, 2022, 12:08:22 pm
Got to stay surely, feel like hes one of the players who needs a run of games to get back to his best, whether he gets it or not Im not sure, think theyre all in brilliant form to be honest
ThoroughlyMediocre

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5323 on: March 21, 2022, 03:03:42 pm
I think Joe's looked very good at RB the last few times he's played there - previously, it was all very much fish-out-of-water. I'm not buying that Trent's injury has been fabricated/exaggerated to avoid internationals, so here's hoping he can build upon this.

Have to say, I'm not sure what will happen with him this summer. Even considering he's coming back from a big injury, I have a hard time seeing him passing either Matip or Konate in the pecking order at CB assuming everyone stays fit. Yes, he'll get more games next season than this one, but that may not be enough for Joe (and I couldn't blame him if it wasn't).
Coolie High

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5324 on: March 21, 2022, 04:42:07 pm
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on March 21, 2022, 03:03:42 pm
I think Joe's looked very good at RB the last few times he's played there - previously, it was all very much fish-out-of-water. I'm not buying that Trent's injury has been fabricated/exaggerated to avoid internationals, so here's hoping he can build upon this.

Have to say, I'm not sure what will happen with him this summer. Even considering he's coming back from a big injury, I have a hard time seeing him passing either Matip or Konate in the pecking order at CB assuming everyone stays fit. Yes, he'll get more games next season than this one, but that may not be enough for Joe (and I couldn't blame him if it wasn't).

All it takes is one injury, Klopp has already alluded to the fact that there is very little difference between all 3 cbs(Konate Matip Gomez).
lionel_messias

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5325 on: March 21, 2022, 04:46:15 pm
Quote from: nfletcher23 on March 21, 2022, 12:08:22 pm
Got to stay surely, feel like hes one of the players who needs a run of games to get back to his best, whether he gets it or not Im not sure, think theyre all in brilliant form to be honest

Got to leave, surely! No way he's starting as a left-side centre back until Virgil retires and Konate is what, 21 years old?

Joe Gomez needs dozens and dozens of starts to cement the quality he has, at top level. Not to be 4th choice for us.
farawayred

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5326 on: March 21, 2022, 04:51:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on March 21, 2022, 04:42:07 pm
All it takes is one injury, Klopp has already alluded to the fact that there is very little difference between all 3 cbs(Konate Matip Gomez).
Gomez has been extremely unlucky with injuries and I hope he can stake a stronger claim to one of these places. For me, if/when fully fit, he is still clearly ahead of Konate and has more experience. I just don't know if he will fully recuperate (like Ox never really did). Some also miss one of his indispensable qualities - being able to cover at RB, which Konate cannot (let alone Matip). Joe will never be a close substitute of Trent, but he has the speed to support the right side attack and, who knows, may develop his crossing. Our RB cover is subject to very precarious conditions given the quality of Trent and his availability throughout the year; you can't find many good solutions (a la Tsimikas) who are willing to fill in for the odd game. That's where Joe and Millie come in. Neither one would want to play RB, neither should be there long-term, but either can be called upon in the rare moments when needed.
El Lobo

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5327 on: March 21, 2022, 04:51:31 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 21, 2022, 04:46:15 pm
Got to leave, surely! No way he's starting as a left-side centre back until Virgil retires and Konate is what, 21 years old?

Joe Gomez needs dozens and dozens of starts to cement the quality he has, at top level. Not to be 4th choice for us.

Konate is almost exactly two years older than Joey (Ibou is 23 in May, Joey is 25 in May)

And why would he be looking at left-sided CB? The manager has pretty much shown with our CBs before, including Gomez, that once you've got the shirt its pretty much yours to lose. I'm sure he's frustrated but he seems a pretty intelligent lad and I'm also sure he's looking at the form of Joel and Virg this season and not being majorly surprised they've started the vast majority of games.
Yorkykopite

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5328 on: March 21, 2022, 05:59:15 pm
Who thought Matip would survive more than 10 games without a serious injury? Probably no one - including Klopp and Gomez. Who thought Konate would take to the Premier League so quickly? A few more people I suppose, but it wasn't a done deal.

This has left Joe Gomez in a very strange position. He's a proved and tested elite centre back who, had he been in pole position, would probably have played most of Liverpool's games and been seen - rightly- as England's premier central defender. But as it is he sometimes fails to even make the bench.

I can see why he might wish to go at the end of the season. But I hope he doesn't. I can't think of a precedent where Liverpool agree to sell a top class British footballer who has proved his worth and is still only 24 or 25.
Samie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5329 on: March 21, 2022, 06:03:27 pm
I would sign up to Joe on a new long term deal but send him on loan next season to bring him fully back up to speed by playing regularly.
ljycb

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5330 on: March 21, 2022, 07:25:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 21, 2022, 06:03:27 pm
I would sign up to Joe on a new long term deal but send him on loan next season to bring him fully back up to speed by playing regularly.

That would be an ideal world scenario for us, but he turns 25 at the end of this season, so it's difficult to imagine him agreeing to that.
CraigDS

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5331 on: March 21, 2022, 08:47:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 21, 2022, 06:03:27 pm
I would sign up to Joe on a new long term deal but send him on loan next season to bring him fully back up to speed by playing regularly.

Not sure I would to be honest (the loan bit - the deal I would do). We need 4 top central defenders here over the course of a season and it would massively weaken us sending him out. Would only take Matip getting one of his injuries for us to be short.
harleydanger

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5332 on: March 21, 2022, 09:30:28 pm
The problem we have is if youre someone like Arsenal, youd be eyeing a bid on Gomez in the summer. How do you get Joe to stay when hes gone from being one of the best young CBs in Europe, winning everything, to 4-5 games at RB over the season?
Illmatic

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5333 on: March 21, 2022, 10:26:31 pm
How long is left on his current deal? If he has a least two left after this season then is no rush sell this summer. If Ben White goes for £50M how much does Joe go for?
Coolie High

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5334 on: March 21, 2022, 10:44:04 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on March 21, 2022, 09:30:28 pm
The problem we have is if youre someone like Arsenal, youd be eyeing a bid on Gomez in the summer. How do you get Joe to stay when hes gone from being one of the best young CBs in Europe, winning everything, to 4-5 games at RB over the season?

How do you know he doesnt become 2nd choice cb next season? Nothing Konate has shown that says he is better than the Gomez we saw with VVD a couple seasons ago.
jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5335 on: Yesterday at 04:51:17 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on March 21, 2022, 09:30:28 pm
The problem we have is if youre someone like Arsenal, youd be eyeing a bid on Gomez in the summer. How do you get Joe to stay when hes gone from being one of the best young CBs in Europe, winning everything, to 4-5 games at RB over the season?

You could stop assuming that its going to be the same partnership. What Joe needs more than anything is a good pre-season which enables him to be present from the beginning. Whose to say he won't displace someone once he's up and running. It's difficult at the moment because of the number of games and going for all the trophies, but next season is a completely clean slate for all of them. There could be a different order by then.
rob1966

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5336 on: Yesterday at 05:04:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 21, 2022, 05:59:15 pm
Who thought Matip would survive more than 10 games without a serious injury? Probably no one - including Klopp and Gomez. Who thought Konate would take to the Premier League so quickly? A few more people I suppose, but it wasn't a done deal.

This has left Joe Gomez in a very strange position. He's a proved and tested elite centre back who, had he been in pole position, would probably have played most of Liverpool's games and been seen - rightly- as England's premier central defender. But as it is he sometimes fails to even make the bench.

I can see why he might wish to go at the end of the season. But I hope he doesn't. I can't think of a precedent where Liverpool agree to sell a top class British footballer who has proved his worth and is still only 24 or 25.

Me actually, based on his injury record in Germany, which was really good  :)

As for Joe, in no way should we be doing anything but trying to get him on a new contract, he's too good to be playing for a rival and could easily get back to being first choice again.
Robinred

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5337 on: Yesterday at 05:22:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:04:16 pm
Me actually, based on his injury record in Germany, which was really good  :)

As for Joe, in no way should we be doing anything but trying to get him on a new contract, he's too good to be playing for a rival and could easily get back to being first choice again.

Yep.

Matip was written off by literally loads of regular posters - only a handful of people pointed out that he actually had a very good fitness record in German football.

Matip has of course become something of a cult figure this season, and rightly so. Hes a world class defender, with a terrific ability to get forward, passing range and accuracy belying his frame and ungainly running style, and deceptive pace.

Joe has retained all his exceptional pace too. I really hope he stays, but when you compare our quality at CB with the rest of Europe, let alone the Premiership, we are truly blessed. It would be very unusual for other clubs not to be envious, and to test his and our resolve.
afc turkish

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5338 on: Yesterday at 06:21:21 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:22:12 pm
It would be very unusual for other clubs not to be envious, and to test his and our resolve.

Tell Hodgson to go fuck himself, our resolve is impeccable...
Asam

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5339 on: Yesterday at 09:00:34 pm

If we can manage his fitness and workload to prevent injury Id keep him, he just needs a few more games to make him feel like hes still an important player

kavah

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5340 on: Today at 12:15:31 am
He's only 24 and Joel and Big Virg are 30. It should be an easy sell to keep him here. I'm sure Jurgen's done it already.
Ghost Town

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #5341 on: Today at 12:30:07 am
As I keep banging on, we don't sell players who want to stay and whom the manager wants to keep. I'm pretty sure Klopp wants to keep Joe so it'll only matter if Joe doesn't want to stay. So will he?

Joe has probably had the discussion with Klopp as to how this season will mostly be one of recovery for him. He's young compared to Matp and Virgil so he has time on his side. Players work their bollocks off for years in the hope of singing for a side like LFC. Once here why would you leave when there's regular trophies and a clear path to regular first team action?
