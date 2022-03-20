All it takes is one injury, Klopp has already alluded to the fact that there is very little difference between all 3 cbs(Konate Matip Gomez).



Gomez has been extremely unlucky with injuries and I hope he can stake a stronger claim to one of these places. For me, if/when fully fit, he is still clearly ahead of Konate and has more experience. I just don't know if he will fully recuperate (like Ox never really did). Some also miss one of his indispensable qualities - being able to cover at RB, which Konate cannot (let alone Matip). Joe will never be a close substitute of Trent, but he has the speed to support the right side attack and, who knows, may develop his crossing. Our RB cover is subject to very precarious conditions given the quality of Trent and his availability throughout the year; you can't find many good solutions (a la Tsimikas) who are willing to fill in for the odd game. That's where Joe and Millie come in. Neither one would want to play RB, neither should be there long-term, but either can be called upon in the rare moments when needed.