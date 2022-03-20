I think Joe's looked very good at RB the last few times he's played there - previously, it was all very much fish-out-of-water. I'm not buying that Trent's injury has been fabricated/exaggerated to avoid internationals, so here's hoping he can build upon this.
Have to say, I'm not sure what will happen with him this summer. Even considering he's coming back from a big injury, I have a hard time seeing him passing either Matip or Konate in the pecking order at CB assuming everyone stays fit. Yes, he'll get more games next season than this one, but that may not be enough for Joe (and I couldn't blame him if it wasn't).