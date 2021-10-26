« previous next »
European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
October 26, 2021, 09:09:00 pm
It would be good to see him and Konate partnered at the back, these two are the future ultimately, we may as well get them playing together as much as possible.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
October 26, 2021, 10:36:13 pm
Quote from: jillc on October 26, 2021, 09:09:00 pm
It would be good to see him and Konate partnered at the back, these two are the future ultimately, we may as well get them playing together as much as possible.

Ultimately is along way off Jill.

When you see elite CBs still playing in the PL and CL at 36-7, you have to believe VVD has another 5 years minimum at the top level.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
October 26, 2021, 11:18:03 pm
Quote from: Robinred on October 26, 2021, 10:36:13 pm
Ultimately is along way off Jill.

When you see elite CBs still playing in the PL and CL at 36-7, you have to believe VVD has another 5 years minimum at the top level.

Yes he could do, but also we need to look after him as well and having two potentially exciting CB's should not be wasted. It is why I'd like us to take the opportunity to play them when we can. That way it helps Virgil manage himself, as well as gives Konate and Gomez an opportunity to develop their playing style together.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
October 27, 2021, 07:07:22 am
He should play the next two surely
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
December 19, 2021, 06:28:13 pm
Still the 2nd/3rd best Cb we have for me, and no one apart from Van Dijk comes close to both his overall pace and acceleration, hopefully plays more from here on.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 03:44:53 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on December 19, 2021, 06:28:13 pm
Still the 2nd/3rd best Cb we have for me, and no one apart from Van Dijk comes close to both his overall pace and acceleration, hopefully plays more from here on.

Based on today's news it doesn't look like he'll be hanging around if we don't start getting him some meaningful game time.

Wonder if it's related to the Edwards to Real rumours.

We'd be bonkers to allow it. Second best centre back at the club for my money

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm
Would be amazed if we let him go unless he really agitates for a move, which I doubt he will.  Huge bonus having a quality homegrown centre back and he knows he's had a bunch of long injuries, he's not an idiot, his game time needs managing and he needs to get himself to a point where he's consistently available for selection.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 04:16:06 pm
There is no way wed let him go, it would be senseless. Hopefully we can use him over the next few games.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 04:19:16 pm
Only way I can see him leaving is if its for £50m plus and we use the cash to get Haaland.

I think he is worth far more than that, but would anyone pay it?

Would prefer he stay anyway. Konate and Joe as our future partnership is pretty spicy.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 04:25:18 pm
Not sure if it's just bad luck with Joe or not but he seems so injury prone. Some pretty serious injuries as well. My concern is if he was first or 2nd choice could you rely on him over a season. I don't have an issue with him as a player but just his reliability.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 04:36:24 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 04:16:06 pm
There is no way wed let him go, it would be senseless. Hopefully we can use him over the next few games.
Don't worry, Jill, the story was leaked by Real as a smokescreen for Nat. They are worried that Liverpool can ignite a bidding war for him and Real don't want to pay us more than 40-45m for Nat. 

;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm
Can see why hes down the pecking order at the minute, seems well off the pace.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm
Needs minutes. Thought he started badly, but then so did everyone in a disjointed team.  Got better as the game went on.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm
Can see why hes down the pecking order at the minute, seems well off the pace.

He'll be okay once he gets more minutes, he is just lacking the game time.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm
Was very good on the ball, a bit rusty as to be expected.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm
He'll be okay once he gets more minutes, he is just lacking the game time.
Cant see where theyre going to come from though, hes currently behind VVD, Matip and Konate.

He was constantly dropping off today, caught in possession anfew times and gave it away in dangerous area a couple of times.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm
Not worried at all, hes barely played and he had a make-shift defence with him so its understandable. Hes brilliant and our future CB.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm
Glad to see him properly back. Still so young and a class player, bit of rust as expected but he's a good player.

I'd actually love to see him get a goal
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm
Looked miles better alongside Konate but still the odd rusty moment.  Bonus of going through means he'll get more minutes.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm
Cant see where theyre going to come from though, hes currently behind VVD, Matip and Konate.

He was constantly dropping off today, caught in possession anfew times and gave it away in dangerous area a couple of times.

Any reason he can't get minutes in the DM spot. Seems to have all the tools, and we need cover there badly at the mo.

We also seem to concede most our goals from counter-attacks and we lack recovery pace in MF, which Joe has in spades.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
Defended well but his distribution was poor, not to be unexpected coming off the injury he had and the lack of game time he has had. Promising though, think once he's up to speed, he will be back to his best. As mentioned, his speed is invaluable.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm
Bit of a shocker but was always someone who needs to be match sharp to be at his best.

Will get a load of game time in the next month and be back to his best
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm
Cant see where theyre going to come from though, hes currently behind VVD, Matip and Konate.

He was constantly dropping off today, caught in possession anfew times and gave it away in dangerous area a couple of times.

Our fixture list is pretty nuts and he has just come back from yet another injury. Virgils been given a shitload of room for error on here because he was coming back from a bad injury, Joe was too!!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm
Yeah it wont be a game he looks back on fondly. But its been a stop start season for him after an awful injury, so its not too surprising. He was in the middle of the worst performers in the first half too.

Looked a lot better in the 2nd half and the 90 minutes will do him the world of good.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm
Very rusty in the first half, looked miles better alongside Konate
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Yesterday at 11:59:26 pm
He was better in the second half and it will take time. Remember lads his injury was actually worse than Virgil's and he's had two more serious injuries for fucks sakes. Give him the same time like we gave Virgil and even then the big man isn't back to his absolute best.

Gomez/Konate looked sweet though.  8)
