It would be good to see him and Konate partnered at the back, these two are the future ultimately, we may as well get them playing together as much as possible.
Ultimately is along way off Jill.When you see elite CBs still playing in the PL and CL at 36-7, you have to believe VVD has another 5 years minimum at the top level.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Still the 2nd/3rd best Cb we have for me, and no one apart from Van Dijk comes close to both his overall pace and acceleration, hopefully plays more from here on.
There is no way wed let him go, it would be senseless. Hopefully we can use him over the next few games.
Can see why hes down the pecking order at the minute, seems well off the pace.
He'll be okay once he gets more minutes, he is just lacking the game time.
Cant see where theyre going to come from though, hes currently behind VVD, Matip and Konate. He was constantly dropping off today, caught in possession anfew times and gave it away in dangerous area a couple of times.
Cant see where theyre going to come from though, hes currently behind VVD, Matip and Konate. He was constantly dropping off today, caught in possession anfew times and gave it away in dangerous area a couple of times.
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.47]