« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 514594 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,275
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5160 on: July 18, 2021, 01:27:24 pm »
Kloppo say's it's nothing.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/438230-jurgen-klopp-gomez-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-matip-austria-update#

Quote
Jürgen Klopp has detailed the positive progress Joe Gomez is making as he closes in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery last November.

The centre-back has joined his teammates in parts of Liverpools training sessions at their pre-season base in Austria this week, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds medical team are carefully managing the schedules of the returning players, including Gomez, meaning they are also undertaking their own individual workouts away from the rest of the squad.

Asked if the England defender had suffered any reactions to re-joining team training this week, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing  hes trained completely normal.

Thats the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else]  they are all fine.

What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,728
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5161 on: July 18, 2021, 02:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 18, 2021, 01:27:24 pm
Kloppo say's it's nothing.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/438230-jurgen-klopp-gomez-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-matip-austria-update#

Quote
Jürgen Klopp has detailed the positive progress Joe Gomez is making as he closes in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery last November.

The centre-back has joined his teammates in parts of Liverpools training sessions at their pre-season base in Austria this week, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds medical team are carefully managing the schedules of the returning players, including Gomez, meaning they are also undertaking their own individual workouts away from the rest of the squad.

Asked if the England defender had suffered any reactions to re-joining team training this week, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing  hes trained completely normal.

Thats the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else]  they are all fine.

What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.


"The RAWK transfer thread had obviously too much time."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,200
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5162 on: July 18, 2021, 02:14:02 pm »
Important reminder that most of the accounts on Twitter are full of shit and are looking for attention
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,895
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5163 on: July 18, 2021, 03:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 18, 2021, 01:27:24 pm
Kloppo say's it's nothing.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/438230-jurgen-klopp-gomez-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-matip-austria-update#

Quote
Jürgen Klopp has detailed the positive progress Joe Gomez is making as he closes in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery last November.

The centre-back has joined his teammates in parts of Liverpools training sessions at their pre-season base in Austria this week, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds medical team are carefully managing the schedules of the returning players, including Gomez, meaning they are also undertaking their own individual workouts away from the rest of the squad.

Asked if the England defender had suffered any reactions to re-joining team training this week, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing  hes trained completely normal.

Thats the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else]  they are all fine.

What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.

 Just in case any of the doom merchants missed it...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5164 on: July 18, 2021, 03:35:55 pm »
bloody hell rumors...

probably just on his own special training schedule to get him fit for the season.

vvd and gomes must be one of the fastest cb pairing in football. klopp is having a nice headache for once if all 4 are fit.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,387
  • JFT96
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5165 on: July 19, 2021, 06:13:10 pm »
Samie is slacking

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1417168104107429889?s=20

Look at all the knee inflammation affecting his progress...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,275
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5166 on: July 26, 2021, 07:49:46 pm »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,921
  • YNWA
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5167 on: July 26, 2021, 08:48:37 pm »
I mean if he can carry him then the knee is fine.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,387
  • JFT96
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5168 on: July 29, 2021, 05:51:26 pm »
In the squad tonight
Logged

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5169 on: July 29, 2021, 11:42:45 pm »
Thought he looked a bit closer than VVD tonight

So great to see both though, but more importantly with Matip and Konate (plus Nat and Rhys at the mo) there is no need to rush them back
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5170 on: August 5, 2021, 06:13:13 pm »
40 more minutes under his belt. Played left of Konate, sat a little deeper and swept up behind him. Didn't have much to do but was switched on and covered a couple of attacking runs. Another step forward.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,101
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5171 on: August 5, 2021, 06:28:06 pm »
Like riding a bike
Logged

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5172 on: August 7, 2021, 03:25:17 pm »
Joe Gomez Reveals How He Went from Idolising Thierry Henry to Partnering Virgil van Dijk

https://youtu.be/sHVvHCK4Exo
Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,728
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5173 on: August 7, 2021, 04:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on August  7, 2021, 03:25:17 pm
Joe Gomez Reveals How He Went from Idolising Thierry Henry to Partnering Virgil van Dijk

https://youtu.be/sHVvHCK4Exo

"Champions League Winnar, Premier League Winnar..."

Not certain of my man's accent, but it's fun to listen to...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,333
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5174 on: August 7, 2021, 06:48:04 pm »
It was enjoyable that. He did another show talking about his injuries and career which was also really good.

https://youtu.be/kdMS_BjuxPE
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,333
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5175 on: Yesterday at 09:33:44 pm »
He is looking really sharp already great understanding with Konate.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,275
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5176 on: Yesterday at 11:44:31 pm »
Gomez  (24) and Konate (22) are the long term partnership. 8)
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,728
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 03:33:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:44:31 pm
Gomez  (24) and Konate (22) are the long term partnership. 8)

Thought the same thing today, bags of power, height, and pace. Plus some pretty sharp and incisive split passes...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,550
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 07:07:03 am »
Looks a lot less rusty than Virj
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 