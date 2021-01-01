« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 509423 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,093
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5160 on: Yesterday at 01:27:24 pm »
Kloppo say's it's nothing.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/438230-jurgen-klopp-gomez-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-matip-austria-update#

Quote
Jürgen Klopp has detailed the positive progress Joe Gomez is making as he closes in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery last November.

The centre-back has joined his teammates in parts of Liverpools training sessions at their pre-season base in Austria this week, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds medical team are carefully managing the schedules of the returning players, including Gomez, meaning they are also undertaking their own individual workouts away from the rest of the squad.

Asked if the England defender had suffered any reactions to re-joining team training this week, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing  hes trained completely normal.

Thats the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else]  they are all fine.

What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,784
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5161 on: Yesterday at 02:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:27:24 pm
Kloppo say's it's nothing.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/438230-jurgen-klopp-gomez-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-matip-austria-update#

Quote
Jürgen Klopp has detailed the positive progress Joe Gomez is making as he closes in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery last November.

The centre-back has joined his teammates in parts of Liverpools training sessions at their pre-season base in Austria this week, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds medical team are carefully managing the schedules of the returning players, including Gomez, meaning they are also undertaking their own individual workouts away from the rest of the squad.

Asked if the England defender had suffered any reactions to re-joining team training this week, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing  hes trained completely normal.

Thats the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else]  they are all fine.

What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.


"The RAWK transfer thread had obviously too much time."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,195
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 02:14:02 pm »
Important reminder that most of the accounts on Twitter are full of shit and are looking for attention
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 03:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:27:24 pm
Kloppo say's it's nothing.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/438230-jurgen-klopp-gomez-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-matip-austria-update#

Quote
Jürgen Klopp has detailed the positive progress Joe Gomez is making as he closes in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery last November.

The centre-back has joined his teammates in parts of Liverpools training sessions at their pre-season base in Austria this week, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds medical team are carefully managing the schedules of the returning players, including Gomez, meaning they are also undertaking their own individual workouts away from the rest of the squad.

Asked if the England defender had suffered any reactions to re-joining team training this week, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing  hes trained completely normal.

Thats the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else]  they are all fine.

What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.

 Just in case any of the doom merchants missed it...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5164 on: Yesterday at 03:35:55 pm »
bloody hell rumors...

probably just on his own special training schedule to get him fit for the season.

vvd and gomes must be one of the fastest cb pairing in football. klopp is having a nice headache for once if all 4 are fit.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,636
  • JFT96
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 06:13:10 pm »
Samie is slacking

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1417168104107429889?s=20

Look at all the knee inflammation affecting his progress...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 