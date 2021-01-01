Jürgen Klopp has detailed the positive progress Joe Gomez is making as he closes in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery last November.The centre-back has joined his teammates in parts of Liverpools training sessions at their pre-season base in Austria this week, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.The Reds medical team are carefully managing the schedules of the returning players, including Gomez, meaning they are also undertaking their own individual workouts away from the rest of the squad.Asked if the England defender had suffered any reactions to re-joining team training this week, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing hes trained completely normal.Thats the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else] they are all fine.What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.
Kloppo say's it's nothing. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/438230-jurgen-klopp-gomez-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-matip-austria-update#QuoteJürgen Klopp has detailed the positive progress Joe Gomez is making as he closes in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery last November.The centre-back has joined his teammates in parts of Liverpools training sessions at their pre-season base in Austria this week, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.The Reds medical team are carefully managing the schedules of the returning players, including Gomez, meaning they are also undertaking their own individual workouts away from the rest of the squad.Asked if the England defender had suffered any reactions to re-joining team training this week, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing hes trained completely normal.Thats the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else] they are all fine.What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.
Jürgen Klopp has detailed the positive progress Joe Gomez is making as he closes in on a return to full fitness following knee surgery last November.The centre-back has joined his teammates in parts of Liverpools training sessions at their pre-season base in Austria this week, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.The Reds medical team are carefully managing the schedules of the returning players, including Gomez, meaning they are also undertaking their own individual workouts away from the rest of the squad.Asked if the England defender had suffered any reactions to re-joining team training this week, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing hes trained completely normal.Thats the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else] they are all fine.What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.
Kloppo say's it's nothing. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/438230-jurgen-klopp-gomez-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-matip-austria-update#
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]