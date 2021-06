Many happy returns Joe. There's little more I'd love than for him to have a proper, sustained period of availability. I think injuries will always be a part of his game unfortunately. If he can get into his prime years and give us lots of football then it'd be excellent. He's still so young and has been outstanding here. I really think that the injuries may hold him back from being one of the very best centre halves we've seen at Liverpool. Here's hoping he's ready next season anyway.