Call me emotional or whatever but i really still can't get over this, it's just too much.



After all the absurd challenges thrown at us this season - injuries, VAR b.s and Covid-19 - we manage get back to playing well and clinch a tough schedule with a credible draw away at one of our biggest rivals. It genuinely felt like we weathered out the storm and started settling.



This is just sickening i get angry just thinking about it... and of course now there's the Salah positive Covid-19 test. Lady luck just keeps throwing fastballs at us in the hope that we'll crumble at some point



However, i see no point in doubting the mentality of our players - they've proven me wrong time and time again to the point i have complete and total belief in them.



I trust them so much it took me 6 goals to accept we were 100% losing to Villa.



Get well soon, Joe.